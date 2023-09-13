Poor Seven Hag has to deal with difficult situations that are mostly his own doing. His man management skills are poor and he's shown that he can't manage superstars like Ronaldo.



That's something that Jürgen excels at. I mean look at Sadio and how he got along at Bayern. Managing egos is not easy and it begs the question because they'd like to see Seven Hag "backed". It's pointless to back him with top players ( some of which have big egos) when he can't manage them.



Seven Hag wouldnt be able to manage our 5 attackers because he'd piss one or two off by not starting them in some games. He's a big problem for them and thankfully, they can't see it.