Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 53214 times)

Offline Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 12:47:08 am »
I'd understand if they asked Sancho to apologise for going to social media about it, but apologising to the manager?? For what ?  ;D What an embarrassment they are
Offline FiSh77

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,149
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 05:23:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
Hope not. Let it drag on.
I'm hoping they sack ten hag this season so ghost wins his bet. And bring back ole as interim coach.
Btw. What is ole doing these days?

Still out of work, apparently he's been offered the Norwegian women's team job but said he wasn't ready for it yet

I'd love to see him back on the united touchline

Online TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 06:54:50 am »
It still staggers me that he got that job.  Literally no interest in him for any other job and he gets one of the biggest in football. 

Its worse than Lampard
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 07:03:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
Hope not. Let it drag on.
I'm hoping they sack ten hag this season so ghost wins his bet. And bring back ole as interim coach.
Btw. What is ole doing these days?
Still fixing the paint chips on the bus
Offline has gone odd

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 07:33:08 am »
Fucking hell, the beeb are really flying the manc flag today, near enough every article (I count 7) is about manc red or blue shite.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 07:52:37 am »
What has Sancho got to apologise for?

Anyway that club are a mess at the moment. Pretty funny.
Offline vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 08:22:49 am »
Demanding an apology from Sancho is one hell of a way to settle all that. Playing it out in public and banning the player from training is really poking the fire. Would be some climb down by Sancho if it succeeds. Meanwhile the player who all the fuss was about, who is taking Sanchos spot on the wing is missing in action in Brazil. Couldnt make it up.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:45:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:54:50 am
It still staggers me that he got that job.  Literally no interest in him for any other job and he gets one of the biggest in football. 

Its worse than Lampard

I get him getting the job on a temporary basis until the end of the season. Why the hell not!

But it was mental that they not only gave him a permanent, long-term contract, but that they did it well before the season ended. What was the need? It's not like other clubs were going to come in and poach him. Pretty sure they didn't win in 6-7 games afterwards and got knocked out of the CL and FA cup. Had they waited they might have come to a different decision.
Offline Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:01:30 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:13:03 pm
WTF??

Why should Sancho apologize to this upjumped prick? What did he do wrong??

I would have decked ETH if I'd been Sancho. Imagine, your manager publicly throws you under a bus, then demands you apologise  to him for defending yourself in kind?

Who the hell does Seven Haag think he is? Brian Clough??
Online zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:03:19 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:47:08 am
I'd understand if they asked Sancho to apologise for going to social media about it, but apologising to the manager?? For what ?  ;D What an embarrassment they are
Absolutely.

Pathetic attempt at management. Imagine putting yourself in a position where you demand an apology from a subordinate and dont get one. As a leader you should be able to persuade your team member that they owe you an apology. And then they give it to you of their own free will. You cant go and demand a genuine apology.

Undermined himself beautifully. And now everyone can see his hard man act for what it is. ;D
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:12:11 am »
Four games in to the season and they appear to be in full meltdown mode already. Bizarre wee club.
Online The North Bank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:13:06 am »
Was never going to be easy for Sancho in such a strong willed dressing room. He turns up every day and sees the butcher and slabhead go about their business, then you got no nonsense hardman turned manager eric10hag to contend with, playing alongside magicians like the Bruno. Daunting task, but thats what makes them so successful. If he wants to be part of this team thats making history every week, he needs to man up and get on with it.
Even this weekend, they play Brighton, only two teams have beaten United 4 games in a row, liverpool and city, brighton have that chance this weekend and silly Sancho is missing out on another go at history by being a crybaby.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:16:54 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:01:30 am


Who the hell does Seven Haag think he is? Brian Clough??

Does he also enjoy smacking random young kids about ?
Online Jean Girard

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:22:51 am »
They continue to be a cautionary tale to young footballers. Money is not everything in your career.

That lad was so sought after - but went for the extra gold. 

As a club they keep digging the hole deeper and deeper too. Giving the players huge incentive to sign, but no incentive to play or be successful.

It's pretty entertaining.   
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:23:02 am »
Poor Seven Hag has to deal with difficult situations that are mostly his own doing. His man management skills are poor and he's shown that he can't manage superstars like Ronaldo.

That's something that Jürgen excels at. I mean look at Sadio and how he got along at Bayern. Managing egos is not easy and it begs the question because they'd like to see Seven Hag "backed". It's pointless to back him with top players ( some of which have big egos) when he can't manage them.

Seven Hag wouldnt be able to manage our 5 attackers because he'd piss one or two off by not starting them in some games. He's a big problem for them and thankfully,  they can't see it.
Online keyop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:31:22 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:03:15 am
I'd agree but people may not remember what happened after Busby left as well, the club descended then as well into a mess until Ferguson came in. There is something about the culture of a football club that a new manager just cannot solve. It's a different thing at Everton but, let's be honest, they have appointed good managers (Silva, Benitez, Ancelotti) and they have not been able to make a difference. It feels like the same thing at United.
BUSBY
Wilf McGuinness
Frank O'Farrell
Docherty
Sexton
Atkinson
FERGUSON
Moyes
Van Gaal
Mourinho
Solskjaer
Ragnick
Ten Hag
That's true - Busby and Ferguson looking very much like the anomalies during that time, and the others very much the norm.

Whereas for us - Shanks, Paisley, Fagan, Dalglish, Houllier, Rafa and Jurgen have been the norm. Even during our barren spells in between, we weren't the shitshow they've been for the last decade (ok - maybe during Hodgson's time, but fortunately we fixed that pretty quickly).
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 10:00:56 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:31:22 am
That's true - Busby and Ferguson looking very much like the anomalies during that time, and the others very much the norm.

Whereas for us - Shanks, Paisley, Fagan, Dalglish, Houllier, Rafa and Jurgen have been the norm. Even during our barren spells in between, we weren't the shitshow they've been for the last decade (ok - maybe during Hodgson's time, but fortunately we fixed that pretty quickly).

That's exactly what they are - they have 20 titles under 3 managers, we've 19 under 9. Two managers won their 3 European Cups, 4 managers won our 7
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 12:01:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:16:54 am
Does he also enjoy smacking random young kids about ?

Besides Sancho?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 12:52:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:23:02 am
Poor Seven Hag has to deal with difficult situations that are mostly his own doing. His man management skills are poor and he's shown that he can't manage superstars like Ronaldo.

That's something that Jürgen excels at. I mean look at Sadio and how he got along at Bayern. Managing egos is not easy and it begs the question because they'd like to see Seven Hag "backed". It's pointless to back him with top players ( some of which have big egos) when he can't manage them.

Seven Hag wouldnt be able to manage our 5 attackers because he'd piss one or two off by not starting them in some games. He's a big problem for them and thankfully,  they can't see it.

Only players he can manage are those he's had at Ajax, which is why he keeps going back for them.

He's a joke.
Online redwillow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 01:01:57 pm »
Every time you think they've turned the corner with a new manager, it just gets more comical. Long may the Erik Ten Hairs segment continue
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 01:43:00 pm »
Brighton at home tomorrow, these are going to get fucking battered ;D
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm »
Do we want them to lose this weekend to see the heat really start to get turned up. Or just see them turn a corner?
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 01:43:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 13, 2023, 09:20:34 am
Turning into the Cissie and Ada thread this



There used to be a photoshop version of this with Fergusons and Allardyces face superimposed.
You had to look hard to spot the difference
Online tubby

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Do we want them to lose this weekend to see the heat really start to get turned up. Or just see them turn a corner?

What kind of a question is that.
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 01:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:29:30 pm
The irony about them mocking us for not winning a title was that they went 41 years between 1911 and 1952 without winning one. Maybe that is a record they can break.

I remember seeing a TShirt with Terry Waite on the front and the speech bubble saying have United won the league yet?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 01:53:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Do we want them to lose this weekend

Yes. Every weekend execpt when they're playing a team that may be close to us at the end of the season.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 01:54:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Do we want them to lose this weekend to see the heat really start to get turned up. Or just see them turn a corner?

Not this "want them to turn a corner" just so they may keep a manager nonsense.

I want them to get destroyed in every single game (unless it helps us) and end up in Division 2
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Do we want them to lose this weekend to see the heat really start to get turned up. Or just see them turn a corner?

Yep. People didn't want Moyes sacked, they didn't want Van Gaal sacked, they didn't want Maureen sacked, they didn't want................you get the drift.

Online Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 02:03:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:43:46 pm
Do we want them to lose this weekend to see the heat really start to get turned up. Or just see them turn a corner?

Obviously. Why would we want them to win?
Offline shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 02:10:37 pm »
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Erik ten Hag on Antony/Sancho cases: Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before last season. 🔴 #MUFC

Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
Ten Hag refused to refer to Jadon Sancho by name. Ten Hag said he inherited a "no-good culture" at #mufc when he took over.

Uh oh. Has Ole commented on this yet?
Online Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 02:13:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:56 am
That's exactly what they are - they have 20 titles under 3 managers, we've 19 under 9. Two managers won their 3 European Cups, 4 managers won our 7
Spoilers!

Looking forward to the end of next season now! :)
Online newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 02:24:27 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:10:37 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Erik ten Hag on Antony/Sancho cases: Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before last season. 🔴 #MUFC

Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
Ten Hag refused to refer to Jadon Sancho by name. Ten Hag said he inherited a "no-good culture" at #mufc when he took over.

Uh oh. Has Ole commented on this yet?

Oh yeah!! This will help smooth things over.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 02:25:53 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:10:37 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Erik ten Hag on Antony/Sancho cases: Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before last season. 🔴 #MUFC

Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
Ten Hag refused to refer to Jadon Sancho by name. Ten Hag said he inherited a "no-good culture" at #mufc when he took over.

Uh oh. Has Ole commented on this yet?
This is really arrogant from someone with poor man management skills.
Online Dim Glas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 02:25:54 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:10:37 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Erik ten Hag on Antony/Sancho cases: Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before last season. 🔴 #MUFC

Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
Ten Hag refused to refer to Jadon Sancho by name. Ten Hag said he inherited a "no-good culture" at #mufc when he took over.

Uh oh. Has Ole commented on this yet?

dont tell me, not one journo followed up asking him why he was willing to keep Greenwood at the club.

ten Hag is part of the no good culture.
Online leroy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 02:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 12:14:43 pm
This lot used to mock us for going so long without winning the title - well there's no guarantee that the same won't happen to them.

They certainly look as far away from doing so as any other mid table side.

I remember a post on here a few years back - maybe from rob1966 - which mentioned that before Ferguson they'd been the rich also rans who'd only been notable during the Busby years and he suspected they'd go back to being the same afterwards.  Pretty prescient so far.  You'd think with that much money eventually they'll get it right but they're making a good showing of how not to for the moment.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 02:27:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:52:08 pm
I remember seeing a TShirt with Terry Waite on the front and the speech bubble saying have United won the league yet?


My Dad told me they were Nelson Mandelas first words when he was released from prison and I believed him. :lmao
Offline shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 02:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:25:54 pm
dont tell me, not one journo followed up asking him why he was willing to keep Greenwood at the club.

ten Hag is part of the no good culture.

 :D also, I supposed he brought in the brazilian that cannot be named to improve the bad culture at the club
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 02:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:13:54 pm
Spoilers!

Looking forward to the end of next season now! :)

I'm mystic meg I am ;D
