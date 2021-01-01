Was never going to be easy for Sancho in such a strong willed dressing room. He turns up every day and sees the butcher and slabhead go about their business, then you got no nonsense hardman turned manager eric10hag to contend with, playing alongside magicians like the Bruno. Daunting task, but thats what makes them so successful. If he wants to be part of this team thats making history every week, he needs to man up and get on with it.

Even this weekend, they play Brighton, only two teams have beaten United 4 games in a row, liverpool and city, brighton have that chance this weekend and silly Sancho is missing out on another go at history by being a crybaby.