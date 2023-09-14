Im sure she hates hearing all those fans take the piss out of him, but Im not sure how helpful such a statement is from her! Especially such a flimsy and poorly written one.



Now, I cant stand those football pundits, as much as the next person, they are almost all awful. But also - I try not to listen to them (ie I never ever watch the pre and post match or half time bits on tv). So much of what I read is on here or social media - so my question is - have they been really bad towards maguire? I know they are shits, goodness knows we see the stuff they come out with about Liverpool, as well as plenty of other teams/players. Has there been a defniite agenda against Magure, and have they gone too far?. Because its the media and pundits that Southgates wanted to deflect blame onto, and Maguires mother is doing the same now. What do people who see it more think?



What I see is a player whos become a joke, because of how bad he is, and how cumbersome his playing style is, carrying the burden of a mad price tag (not his fault), its almost a guarantee that every game he plays hell do something stupid. And yes - the cherry on top, has the piss taken out of him because of how he looks (and yes, I get that bit isnt great!). So I am interested to know if the media/pundits are deserving of the comments this week regards the abuse and treatment hes getting. People love to blame, and for this weeks latest installment of how shit a player he is - only one person is to blame - Southgate.







I was surprised by Southgate's comments about the media being abusing him, as far as I can see, no commentators, media or press outlets have been doing that (if anything, he's been hyped up a lot since his Leicester days). Not talking about social media, that can be a cesspit and is a whole other thing. Opposition fans on the other hand, yeah they have been ripping him, like the Scotland fans or Arsenal fans a couple of weeks ago. Though I'm not sure if that's anything other than what opposition fans do, particularly to high profile players.What been worse for him is his own fans booing him - for England and Man Utd - which is a mad thing to do, just because he's a bit rubbish. England fans have done it before too, to Crouch, so they have a history of being odd. That kind of thing would be the worst thing for me. Opposition fans, not so much, everyone gets that.It also doesn't help that there's other things at play - his huge fee, him playing for a big club, the Greece thing, cupping his ears when he scored against Albania, not moving to West Ham when he could have done - they're all factors which don't help him IMO. I'm also not sure his mum commenting on this helps him either. In fact, if Southgate hadn't said anything (and I'm not sure he needed to), then it wouldn't be as big a thing as it is.