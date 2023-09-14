« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 50962 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 05:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Robert_B on Today at 05:29:38 pm
It's even better than that, though... They still think he's good for them.

Nothing to do with the manager.

They haven't spent enough. (The net spend figures are made up or something).
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:47:47 pm
From a Robbo cross, to boot.  :D
I see what you did there. Very good.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 05:58:03 pm »
Brendan Rodgers blaming the Man United fans for what's happening to Maguire.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 06:22:24 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 05:58:03 pm
Brendan Rodgers blaming the Man United fans for what's happening to Maguire.
since he plays for United and England then there is much more than United fans to blame. Add in the Engerlund barmy army, over excited media and the coming home song brigade. Harry never had a chance. It seems it all went to his head.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 06:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:55:34 pm
Im sure she hates hearing all those fans take the piss out of him, but Im not sure how helpful such a statement is from her! Especially such a flimsy and poorly written one.

Now, I cant stand those football pundits, as much as the next person, they are almost all awful. But also - I try not to listen to them (ie I never ever watch the pre and post match or half time bits on tv). So much of what I read is on here or social media - so my question is - have they been really bad towards maguire? I know they are shits, goodness knows we see the stuff they come out with about Liverpool, as well as plenty of other teams/players. Has there been a defniite agenda against Magure, and have they gone too far?. Because its the media and pundits that Southgates wanted to deflect blame onto, and Maguires mother is doing the same now. What do people who see it more think?

What I see is a player whos become a joke, because of how bad he is, and how cumbersome his playing style is, carrying the burden of a mad price tag (not his fault), its almost a guarantee that every game he plays hell do something stupid. And yes - the cherry on top, has the piss taken out of him because of how he looks (and yes, I get that bit isnt great!). So I am interested to know if the media/pundits are deserving of the comments this week regards the abuse and treatment hes getting. People love to blame, and for this weeks latest installment of how shit a player he is - only one person is to blame - Southgate.

 

I was surprised by Southgate's comments about the media being abusing him, as far as I can see, no commentators, media or press outlets have been doing that (if anything, he's been hyped up a lot since his Leicester days). Not talking about social media, that can be a cesspit and is a whole other thing. Opposition fans on the other hand, yeah they have been ripping him, like the Scotland fans or Arsenal fans a couple of weeks ago. Though I'm not sure if that's anything other than what opposition fans do, particularly to high profile players.

What been worse for him is his own fans booing him - for England and Man Utd - which is a mad thing to do, just because he's a bit rubbish. England fans have done it before too, to Crouch, so they have a history of being odd. That kind of thing would be the worst thing for me. Opposition fans, not so much, everyone gets that.

It also doesn't help that there's other things at play - his huge fee, him playing for a big club, the Greece thing, cupping his ears when he scored against Albania, not moving to West Ham when he could have done - they're all factors which don't help him IMO. I'm also not sure his mum commenting on this helps him either. In fact, if Southgate hadn't said anything (and I'm not sure he needed to), then it wouldn't be as big a thing as it is.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 06:25:40 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 05:10:45 pm
wow this bellend on Sky now berating the country for taking the piss out of a shit footy player

Bet he wouldn't do that if the player in question was Henderson.

Bottom line is that supporters see past the propaganda and view the reality that is Maguire. For all the absence of criticism, and trying to create some false narrative that he's a decent footballer, the truth is he's painfully limited. But because he plays for United and cost £85m they have to keep pretending he's good.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:21 pm by Red Beret »
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 06:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 03:51:31 pm
Manchester United: Jadon Sancho to train separately from first team

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66806576

https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1702376239875440992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1702376239875440992%7Ctwgr%5E56c8dc943905789f45a7143da28c6fdb6e7a9437%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redcafe.net%2Fthreads%2Ferik-ten-hag-vs-sancho.479047%2Fpage-68


Laurie Whitwell
@lauriewhitwell
Jadon Sancho was asked to apologise to Erik ten Hag but refused. He is using academy facilities to train + won't be considered for selection until back with first-team.

John Murtough involved in attempts to mediate.


Loving all the drama here.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm »
Ten Hag is fucking terrible at managing, he might have a fantastical tactical brain, although that's a tad debatable, but managing a club and all that goes with that ?  Absolute chancer, long may he reign.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 06:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:45:42 pm
Laurie Whitwell
@lauriewhitwell
Jadon Sancho was asked to apologise to Erik ten Hag but refused. He is using academy facilities to train + won't be considered for selection until back with first-team.

John Murtough involved in attempts to mediate.


Loving all the drama here.

Sancho standing up for himself. Such determination is what you pay 75 million for.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 06:55:07 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:31:57 pm
Apart from playing for the mancs is he really that unlikeable? OK he had that brawl in Greece but he doesn't come across as a nob like players they had down the years with the likes of Rooney.

I can't dislike a guy that has provided so much entertainment since his move to Man United. He's hilarious and the utter fume from the manc supporters about him is even funnier. I shall be tuning into their game against Brighton at the weekend, he could get a game and I expect yet another disasterclass from Maguire and the resulting fume will add at least another hour of pure comedy gold for my viewing pleasure.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 07:00:28 pm »
This wouldn't even be a debate if he played for us. He'd be told to knuckle down and pull up his bootstraps, etc. But to be fair, he wouldn't be getting picked for England if his form for us was so diabolical.

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 07:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:00:28 pm
This wouldn't even be a debate if he played for us. He'd be told to knuckle down and pull up his bootstraps, etc. But to be fair, he wouldn't be getting picked for England if his form for us was so diabolical.



Dunno, Henderson still got picked when his form fell off a cliff.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 07:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:45:42 pm
https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1702376239875440992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1702376239875440992%7Ctwgr%5E56c8dc943905789f45a7143da28c6fdb6e7a9437%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redcafe.net%2Fthreads%2Ferik-ten-hag-vs-sancho.479047%2Fpage-68


Laurie Whitwell
@lauriewhitwell
Jadon Sancho was asked to apologise to Erik ten Hag but refused. He is using academy facilities to train + won't be considered for selection until back with first-team.

John Murtough involved in attempts to mediate.


Loving all the drama here.

WTF??

Why should Sancho apologize to this upjumped prick? What did he do wrong??
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 07:14:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:04:39 pm
Dunno, Henderson still got picked when his form fell off a cliff.

He was never as bad as Maguire, though.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 07:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:01:39 pm
I now feel sorry for Harry. Rather like Konchesky, once your mum gets involved, you've lost.

I don't remember Konchesky this much protection when he was here (aside from him mum, obviously).
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm »
Love what ten hag is doing. If they back him theyll challenge for the title next season, if they dont next season then theyll do it the season after, or the season after that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 07:19:30 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 05:58:03 pm
Brendan Rodgers blaming the Man United fans for what's happening to Maguire.
L0L! Put the boot in Bren! ;D
He might be half-wrong, but he's taking the piss, and he knows it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 07:21:08 pm »
Weird Club.

They all seem to hate each other.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 07:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:24:34 pm
I was surprised by Southgate's comments about the media being abusing him, as far as I can see, no commentators, media or press outlets have been doing that (if anything, he's been hyped up a lot since his Leicester days). Not talking about social media, that can be a cesspit and is a whole other thing. Opposition fans on the other hand, yeah they have been ripping him, like the Scotland fans or Arsenal fans a couple of weeks ago. Though I'm not sure if that's anything other than what opposition fans do, particularly to high profile players.

What been worse for him is his own fans booing him - for England and Man Utd - which is a mad thing to do, just because he's a bit rubbish. England fans have done it before too, to Crouch, so they have a history of being odd. That kind of thing would be the worst thing for me. Opposition fans, not so much, everyone gets that.

It also doesn't help that there's other things at play - his huge fee, him playing for a big club, the Greece thing, cupping his ears when he scored against Albania, not moving to West Ham when he could have done - they're all factors which don't help him IMO. I'm also not sure his mum commenting on this helps him either. In fact, if Southgate hadn't said anything (and I'm not sure he needed to), then it wouldn't be as big a thing as it is.
I know she's hurting inside- she's his mom after all, but yeah- she let it get the better of her. At least she didn't all-out attack the supporters ala Konchesky's ma (she deserved everything she got!), cause that would've been a grave mistake.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 07:28:47 pm »
82 million for Antony, 75 million for Sancho and both out for non footballing reasons, ouch.

This chancer (who they got from Everton lol) John Murtough, the Man at the caf who they were hailing as their version of Michael Edwards because he finally after 6-7 years of being there decided to embrace Analytics is an absolute crap DoF.

Unseen footage from their Analytic dept.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm »
7h seems to view himself as a tough guy of some kind, just what you need for pampering a team full of overrated show ponies  ;D but it works best if you couple it with playing favourites and sticking with them past all human reason, tactical remakes that make no sense at all like turning awb into an attacking fullback when hes about as bad as it gets on the ball in the entire league, and expensively buying players who did well for him years ago in weaker leagues so he can stick with them past all human reason as well. Then when your chosen scapegoats complain you bin them off to the rezzies, reasonably pointing out that they are pretty shit anyway and mentally weak as well.

its pretty much ideal really.  Just needs time to gel. Fair amount of it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 08:14:17 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 05:58:03 pm
Brendan Rodgers blaming the Man United fans for what's happening to Maguire.

Rodgers is a gimp. What's happening to slabhead is his fault and his fault only. He's shite.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 08:17:58 pm »
Harry Maguire is a terrible footballer, but if he's having mental health issues of any kind, then on a human level best wishes to him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 08:22:33 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 05:58:03 pm
Brendan Rodgers blaming the Man United fans for what's happening to Maguire.

That's like blaming Jason Lees hairdresser & Forrest for him being racially abused by those two "not racist" dickheads Baddiel and Skinner.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 08:25:08 pm »
Said it on the international thread yesterday but everything (and I mean everything) I've read about Maguire and mental health is entirely coming from people using social media or forums like this one. The player himself hasn't mentioned anything about it and seems quite content with his role being a squad player at United and pretty much a regular for England. Until he says something himself I think people are taking it well out of context, near enough every player has crap spells in their career (and yes his has been long now) but it doesn't mean they have mental health problems does it? I've seen a few comparisons to Dele Alli's situation which is also mad because he's actually referred to experiencing childhood traumas.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 08:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:52:25 pm
Ten Hag is fucking terrible at managing, he might have a fantastical tactical brain, although that's a tad debatable, but managing a club and all that goes with that ?  Absolute chancer, long may he reign.

Jadon Sancho banished from Manchester United after refusing Erik ten Hags demand for apology

Winger feels he has been victim of double standards as he is excluded from first-team squad after publicly criticising of manager

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/09/14/jadon-sancho-manchester-united-training-erik-ten-hag-row/

Wonder how the magician Ten Hag will deal with this?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 08:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:35:05 pm
Jadon Sancho banished from Manchester United after refusing Erik ten Hags demand for apology

Winger feels he has been victim of double standards as he is excluded from first-team squad after publicly criticising of manager

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/09/14/jadon-sancho-manchester-united-training-erik-ten-hag-row/

Wonder how the magician Ten Hag will deal with this?

Until somebody informs me otherwise, I'm convinced that he'd be able to take them to court for telling the world that he was suffering from mental health issues. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 08:59:13 pm »
United appear to be a club in a spiral of gloom. Really odd.

Bad headlines every week.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 09:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:00:28 pm
This wouldn't even be a debate if he played for us. He'd be told to knuckle down and pull up his bootstraps, etc. But to be fair, he wouldn't be getting picked for England if his form for us was so diabolical.

I doubt Jürgen Klopp would have revealed that the player was having mental health problems for starters, and hed likely have been helped a bit more!

Sure, Sancho needs to really become serious about his career, as he had issues at BVB too, but ten Hag has fucked up badly here.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 09:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:21:08 pm
Weird Club.

They all seem to hate each other.

Its that Salfordian air!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 09:03:54 pm »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 09:01:40 pm
Its that Salfordian air!!
Dirty old town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 09:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:59:13 pm
United appear to be a club in a spiral of gloom. Really odd.

Bad headlines every week.

It's a shame but hopefully it continues until the end of time.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 09:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:00:06 pm
I doubt Jürgen Klopp would have revealed that the player was having mental health problems for starters, and hed likely have been helped a bit more!

Sure, Sancho needs to really become serious about his career, as he had issues at BVB too, but ten Hag has fucked up badly here.
Also doubt Jurgen would further escalate things by DEMANDING a public apology. If anything- the apology needs to come from Sven-Hag.
Jurgen let Sakho train alone, handled it behind the scenes, and the lad left- I'm sure we did everything we could to help with that. He was stern and heavy-handed, but he handled it with class, and respect to the player.
Looks like Sancho will be gone by February.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 09:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:00:06 pm
I doubt Jürgen Klopp would have revealed that the player was having mental health problems for starters, and hed likely have been helped a bit more!

Sure, Sancho needs to really become serious about his career, as he had issues at BVB too, but ten Hag has fucked up badly here.

This is it for me.  We all laugh at United, but rather than try and help Sancho, or guide him, he sold him down the river.  It's really unsavoury.
