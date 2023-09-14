You've hit the nail bang on mate, they don't understand anything about the game other than trophies, it's why they were so blasé when Ferguson left.



They'd ignored everything happening around them, within the game, the tactics, the science, the analytics etc.



Some were miffed that Moyes was appointed but most were just "we'll be fine, he's got a title winning squad, they're hardly likely to fall off a cliff as they're born winners".



Everything is measured by what they win and no amount of money spent is enough if it doesn't buy trophies.



It's why they all think last season was an improvement, they won something so therefore they can only get better.



They used to take the piss out of everyone else when they were winning, their arrogance meant nobody was worthy of their consideration.



I laughed the other day reading something on there when they were talking tactics and how they should be doing what Pep does at ADFC and someone piped up that he's moved on from those tactics, used another version and is now implementing something else.



10yrs ago they laughed at clubs introducing a DoF system and analytics now they've convinced themselves that that's why they don't win anything and buy the wrong players.



I guess one day it'll click for them again, after all football is cyclical





Agree 100 with you about their lack of knowledge and their lack of care about football, debs. I think this is so because the people they've attracted over the years, are those interested only in winning- not really football, or it's details... or it's future. The loud mouths of society, the obnoxious and arrogant bandwagoners, the jocks- life's assholes.I always get a warm fuzzy feeling when I look around and realize that Rafa was vindicated and how his "zonal marking" and pressing changed English football in the years - 2005 - 2011, while the Mancs were fed a steady diet of propaganda from the United-biased media who love stirring things up and creating conflict whenever they can. They laughed all throughout the revolution.During those years, other managers, coaches and their assistants- either those in a job, or those studying for their licenses took note. Many of them visiting Melwood and the Youth Academy- staying a few weeks in, and out.. seeing in practice the innovations Rafa/Houllier/Segura and co brought into LFC.I've read about such instances quite a bit over the last 10 years and even managers and coaches currently in a job had the pleasure of being guests of honour to our Academy or of first team management- and they value it so much that they make special mention about it.I dunno if you noticed, but it was around 2008/09 that clubs really started implementing zonal and pressing in England (Barcelona also being the big proponent of it of course) after seeing that the numbers don't lie and it realizing football is changing- and suddenly they stopped poking fun of Rafa in that sense.United stayed behind- more and more.. stuck in football from the 90's and their stadium and corporate setup reflected that. While everyone else was making the transition to DoFs and a structure that ensured more consistent results in the face of change, they kept on attracting the YOLO-assholes, and it is that core element in their fanbase that is responsible for this attitude/mindset: "I want it all, I want it now, I don't care how much it cost, gimme, gimme, gimme!"