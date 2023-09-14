« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 48736 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 01:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:58:55 pm
This

More chance of the thread staying open, too

I've got a bet on with a Manc friend that Seven Hag doesn't last the season. When we made the bet he was all swagger and confidence thinking he'd collect; recently he's been looking pretty ruffled and shifty whenever the bet is mentioned ;)
What did you offer for him to take it? 7/1 ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 01:43:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:40:35 pm
What did you offer for him to take it? 7/1 ?
;D

The great thing is that it's a win win bet for me. If he's sacked I win, if he's not sacked then he's still Man U manager, and I win ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 02:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:34:28 am
This thread has taken a depressing turn. Any chance we can go back to ripping the piss out of them for their shitty football rather than remarking on them being shitty humans?

Southgate disapproves of your wish, we need to stop treating Harry Mag the way we do, it's ridiculous
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/12/southgate-backs-england-stalwart-maguire-after-own-goal-against-scotland
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 02:29:41 pm »
Had to be a Robertson cross too 😀
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:29:41 pm
Had to be a Robertson cross too 😀

Wasn't a cross, it was a bank...

"Off the Easter Island statue!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 03:36:37 pm »
Qualcomm must be dumb - signing a 60m a year shirt sponsorship deal with these thugs

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/man-utd-confirm-qualcomms-snapdragon-new-shirt-sponsor-2023-09-13/

(there is something off about this - with TeamViewer and them mutually parting ways early)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 03:40:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:36:37 pm
Qualcomm must be dumb - signing a 60m a year shirt sponsorship deal with these thugs

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/man-utd-confirm-qualcomms-snapdragon-new-shirt-sponsor-2023-09-13/

(there is something off about this - with TeamViewer and them mutually parting ways early)
New £90 million a year deal with Adidas as well.

Living off past glories now and but still getting big deals.

Looking good for us when we are negotiating new deals.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 04:19:16 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:46:54 am
2020-21 : 2nd [Ole - 74pts]
2021-22 : 6th
2022-23 : 3rd [75pts]

Hmmm... "improvement".. that's ONE more point and a position down after having spent ~400m since Ole. How they can call that "some sort of improvement" is beyond me.


You can't expect miracles when Ten Hag is forced to work with such a shoestring budget, he needs more time and financial backing to implement his vision for their side.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 04:21:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:36:37 pm
Qualcomm must be dumb - signing a 60m a year shirt sponsorship deal with these thugs

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/man-utd-confirm-qualcomms-snapdragon-new-shirt-sponsor-2023-09-13/

(there is something off about this - with TeamViewer and them mutually parting ways early)

glad I switched to the iPhone
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 05:55:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:21:24 pm
glad I switched to the iPhone

Yeah but it's on Vodafone ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 05:59:05 pm »
So they can easily get a new shirt sponsor, meanwhile Chelsea best offer is dodgy as fuck.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 07:12:55 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:21:24 pm
glad I switched to the iPhone
Traitor. Where's your Pixel???
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:34:28 am
This thread has taken a depressing turn. Any chance we can go back to ripping the piss out of them for their shitty football rather than remarking on them being shitty humans?
I agree, but it's probably because the two things are so closely linked - toxic players makes for a toxic dressing room, which in turn will affect performances. It's often overlooked, but their managers also have a big impact on the negativity at the club - from Van Gaal's arrogance and  bullishness, to Mourinho's perpetual dramas, and now Ten Hag throwing players under the bus.

Ferguson had his fair share of primadonnas and attempts at player power, but they didn't last long. The last 10 years has just been a PR disaster for them both on and off the pitch, with false dawns around every corner.

At the moment it looks like it really doesn't matter who manages them, who they buy, how much they spend, or who the owners are - it's all dysfunctional wherever you look. That's what makes the criticism of our own club so laughable at times - compared to the likes of Utd, Chelsea, and the Manc cheats, we are absolute fine - and in far better shape for the long term.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm
I agree, but it's probably because the two things are so closely linked - toxic players makes for a toxic dressing room, which in turn will affect performances. It's often overlooked, but their managers also have a big impact on the negativity at the club - from Van Gaal's arrogance and  bullishness, to Mourinho's perpetual dramas, and now Ten Hag throwing players under the bus.

Ferguson had his fair share of primadonnas and attempts at player power, but they didn't last long. The last 10 years has just been a PR disaster for them both on and off the pitch, with false dawns around every corner.

At the moment it looks like it really doesn't matter who manages them, who they buy, how much they spend, or who the owners are - it's all dysfunctional wherever you look. That's what makes the criticism of our own club so laughable at times - compared to the likes of Utd, Chelsea, and the Manc cheats, we are absolute fine - and in far better shape for the long term.

Tell that to the regulars in the transfer thread. ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm
At the moment it looks like it really doesn't matter who manages them, who they buy, how much they spend, or who the owners are - it's all dysfunctional wherever you look.

That's been true about them my whole life apart from when ferguson was there, and even he was close to being sacked.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 10:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:19:16 pm
You can't expect miracles when Ten Hag is forced to work with such a shoestring budget, he needs more time and financial backing to implement his vision for their side.  ;D

Those cnuts Glazers only giving one billion to spend on players. Just wait till Qatar are in power and wipe their debts clean and spend... one billion on players.  :o
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:51:33 pm
Those cnuts Glazers only giving one billion to spend on players. Just wait till Qatar are in power and wipe their debts clean and spend... one billion on players.  :o
I always thought they at least understood that they've spent an unfair amount of money. That deep down they realize that- but after really listening to them the past few months, I understand them now. They really want to buy trophies, and they have no shame admitting that!

That is really what they want. They don't say it, but almost all of them really don't care whether they've already spent more than any club- it still isn't enough for them, cause according to them- "the United job" is bigger than anything else.

Even if they spent twice over what City/PSG spent, and they didn't win the league or the European cup, it still isn't enough. So, when they say the Glazers don't spend any money- they mean "we haven't won anything, so that's proof the Glazers haven't spent any money!"

Don't believe me? Just peek over at Cafe Rouge.. Listen to Rio, Neville etc...

We've got it wrong- we're trying to convince them of something they already know, and that's why we aren't "getting through"- and we don't understand why.
That is why I just laugh at them now, cause you can't argue sense into these people. You'd have more luck drawing blood from a rock!

This is JUST ONE example- there are many such posts. And Neville has repeatedly said- he doesn't care how much they've already spent- it isn't enough!

Quote from: the_red_pill on September  5, 2023, 11:32:23 am
Yay!

Deluded logic(from Caf-Rouge):
Quote
TheRedDevil'sAdvocate said:
I'm not advocating for patience? Give me a break. I merely mentioned that the manager at this club is given an almost impossible task and that it's completely unfair to compare him to Howe or De Zerbi.

And how much money he has spent is irrelevant. He may spend another 2 billion in the next three years, and the task from up above will still be the same: Create a title-winning team around Rashford and Bruno. No matter the tactics, no matter the formations. In my opinion, it will also be his downfall.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm »
It's nuts. Considering what the Glazers HAVE spent, I don't get how they constantly fail when it comes to getting the right appointments when it comes to running the football side of the operation.

I could understand if they're happy to just coast along and take the golden eggs, but spending what they have you would think a greater return would be welcomed. Yet the consistent incompetence remains. It baffles me.

It's not the money that's the issue. It's how the club is run. If they wanted the Glazers out for that, I could understand it. But all they do is complain about the money. The club that spent £85m on Slab Head Maguire, who many raved about, simply because he cost more than Virgil.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 11:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm
It's nuts. Considering what the Glazers HAVE spent, I don't get how they constantly fail when it comes to getting the right appointments when it comes to running the football side of the operation.

I could understand if they're happy to just coast along and take the golden eggs, but spending what they have you would think a greater return would be welcomed. Yet the consistent incompetence remains. It baffles me.

It's not the money that's the issue. It's how the club is run. If they wanted the Glazers out for that, I could understand it. But all they do is complain about the money. The club that spent £85m on Slab Head Maguire, who many raved about, simply because he cost more than Virgil.
It's crazy, isn't it? They hate FFP- they are open about it.
They want to spend 2billion and win the league and CL, even if they beat a team that has spent 100m! In their minds, that's how it is supposed to work!? Cause they are United and they "do what they want."
WTF!?
What a decaying mindset!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:36:37 pm
Qualcomm must be dumb - signing a 60m a year shirt sponsorship deal with these thugs

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/man-utd-confirm-qualcomms-snapdragon-new-shirt-sponsor-2023-09-13/

(there is something off about this - with TeamViewer and them mutually parting ways early)
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:40:39 pm
New £90 million a year deal with Adidas as well.

Living off past glories now and but still getting big deals.

Looking good for us when we are negotiating new deals.

They still have a massive following, but the £60 million and the £90 million figures will include performance related clauses, like their present deals do ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #942 on: Today at 12:03:15 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm
I agree, but it's probably because the two things are so closely linked - toxic players makes for a toxic dressing room, which in turn will affect performances. It's often overlooked, but their managers also have a big impact on the negativity at the club - from Van Gaal's arrogance and  bullishness, to Mourinho's perpetual dramas, and now Ten Hag throwing players under the bus.

I'd agree but people may not remember what happened after Busby left as well, the club descended then as well into a mess until Ferguson came in. There is something about the culture of a football club that a new manager just cannot solve. It's a different thing at Everton but, let's be honest, they have appointed good managers (Silva, Benitez, Ancelotti) and they have not been able to make a difference. It feels like the same thing at United.
BUSBY
Wilf McGuinness
Frank O'Farrell
Docherty
Sexton
Atkinson
FERGUSON
Moyes
Van Gaal
Mourinho
Solskjaer
Ragnick
Ten Hag





Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #943 on: Today at 08:40:01 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #944 on: Today at 09:01:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:15 am
I'd agree but people may not remember what happened after Busby left as well, the club descended then as well into a mess until Ferguson came in. There is something about the culture of a football club that a new manager just cannot solve. It's a different thing at Everton but, let's be honest, they have appointed good managers (Silva, Benitez, Ancelotti) and they have not been able to make a difference. It feels like the same thing at United.
BUSBY
Wilf McGuinness
Frank O'Farrell
Docherty
Sexton
Atkinson
FERGUSON
Moyes
Van Gaal
Mourinho
Solskjaer
Ragnick
Ten Hag







Id actually forgotten all about King Ralph!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #945 on: Today at 09:07:02 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm
I always thought they at least understood that they've spent an unfair amount of money. That deep down they realize that- but after really listening to them the past few months, I understand them now. They really want to buy trophies, and they have no shame admitting that!

That is really what they want. They don't say it, but almost all of them really don't care whether they've already spent more than any club- it still isn't enough for them, cause according to them- "the United job" is bigger than anything else.

Even if they spent twice over what City/PSG spent, and they didn't win the league or the European cup, it still isn't enough. So, when they say the Glazers don't spend any money- they mean "we haven't won anything, so that's proof the Glazers haven't spent any money!"

Don't believe me? Just peek over at Cafe Rouge.. Listen to Rio, Neville etc...

We've got it wrong- we're trying to convince them of something they already know, and that's why we aren't "getting through"- and we don't understand why.
That is why I just laugh at them now, cause you can't argue sense into these people. You'd have more luck drawing blood from a rock!

This is JUST ONE example- there are many such posts. And Neville has repeatedly said- he doesn't care how much they've already spent- it isn't enough!

You've hit the nail bang on mate, they don't understand anything about the game other than trophies, it's why they were so blasé when Ferguson left.

They'd ignored everything happening around them, within the game, the tactics, the science, the analytics etc. 

Some were miffed that Moyes was appointed but most were just "we'll be fine, he's got a title winning squad, they're hardly likely to fall off a cliff as they're born winners".

Everything is measured by what they win and no amount of money spent is enough if it doesn't buy trophies. 

It's why they all think last season was an improvement, they won something so therefore they can only get better.

They used to take the piss out of everyone else when they were winning, their arrogance meant nobody was worthy of their consideration.

I laughed the other day reading something on there when they were talking tactics and how they should be doing what Pep does at ADFC and someone piped up that he's moved on from those tactics, used another version and is now implementing something else.

10yrs ago they laughed at clubs introducing a DoF system and analytics now they've convinced themselves that that's why they don't win anything and buy the wrong players.

I guess one day it'll click for them again, after all football is cyclical  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #946 on: Today at 09:26:42 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:40:39 pm
New £90 million a year deal with Adidas as well.

Living off past glories now and but still getting big deals.

Looking good for us when we are negotiating new deals.

pretty much timed to perfection for the deals. get the deals done and dusted while the only time they are undeservedly in CL. ;D

ah but then there will be howard the inbred bastard in charge of PMGOL and FA wont want to ruin their branding getting all the help they can get to get there.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #947 on: Today at 09:36:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:01:10 am
Id actually forgotten all about King Ralph!
Rememboh Giggseh?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #948 on: Today at 10:06:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:07:02 am
You've hit the nail bang on mate, they don't understand anything about the game other than trophies, it's why they were so blasé when Ferguson left.

They'd ignored everything happening around them, within the game, the tactics, the science, the analytics etc. 

Some were miffed that Moyes was appointed but most were just "we'll be fine, he's got a title winning squad, they're hardly likely to fall off a cliff as they're born winners".

Everything is measured by what they win and no amount of money spent is enough if it doesn't buy trophies. 

It's why they all think last season was an improvement, they won something so therefore they can only get better.

They used to take the piss out of everyone else when they were winning, their arrogance meant nobody was worthy of their consideration.

I laughed the other day reading something on there when they were talking tactics and how they should be doing what Pep does at ADFC and someone piped up that he's moved on from those tactics, used another version and is now implementing something else.

10yrs ago they laughed at clubs introducing a DoF system and analytics now they've convinced themselves that that's why they don't win anything and buy the wrong players.

I guess one day it'll click for them again, after all football is cyclical  ;)

Agree 100 with you about their lack of knowledge and their lack of care about football, debs. I think this is so because the people they've attracted over the years, are those interested only in winning- not really football, or it's details... or it's future. The loud mouths of society, the obnoxious and arrogant bandwagoners, the jocks- life's assholes.

I always get a warm fuzzy feeling when I look around and realize that Rafa was vindicated and how his "zonal marking" and pressing changed English football in the years - 2005 - 2011, while the Mancs were fed a steady diet of propaganda from the United-biased media who love stirring things up and creating conflict whenever they can. They laughed all throughout the revolution.

During those years, other managers, coaches and their assistants- either those in a job, or those studying for their licenses took note. Many of them visiting Melwood and the Youth Academy- staying a few weeks in, and out.. seeing in practice the innovations Rafa/Houllier/Segura and co brought into LFC.
I've read about such instances quite a bit over the last 10 years and even managers and coaches currently in a job had the pleasure of being guests of honour to our Academy or of first team management- and they value it so much that they make special mention about it.

I dunno if you noticed, but it was around 2008/09 that clubs really started implementing zonal and pressing in England (Barcelona also being the big proponent of it of course) after seeing that the numbers don't lie and it realizing football is changing- and suddenly they stopped poking fun of Rafa in that sense.

United stayed behind- more and more.. stuck in football from the 90's and their stadium and corporate setup reflected that. While everyone else was making the transition to DoFs and a structure that ensured more consistent results in the face of change, they kept on attracting the YOLO-assholes, and it is that core element in their fanbase that is responsible for this attitude/mindset: "I want it all, I want it now, I don't care how much it cost, gimme, gimme, gimme!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #949 on: Today at 10:53:48 am »
Maguire's Mother in stirring instagram defense of her son.....
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #950 on: Today at 11:18:09 am »
Cant be easy for the mother, he had to fight hard to get to where he is and she should be proud of him. She remembers when he was a mere bag of cement, he wasnt always slabhead.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #951 on: Today at 11:26:54 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:18:09 am
Cant be easy for the mother, he had to fight hard to get to where he is and she should be proud of him. She remembers when he was a mere bag of cement, he wasnt always slabhead.

You had me there for a minute ha ha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #952 on: Today at 12:14:43 pm »
This lot used to mock us for going so long without winning the title - well there's no guarantee that the same won't happen to them.

They certainly look as far away from doing so as any other mid table side.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #953 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 10:53:48 am
Maguire's Mother in stirring instagram defense of her son.....

Is she laughing?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #954 on: Today at 12:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:14:43 pm
This lot used to mock us for going so long without winning the title - well there's no guarantee that the same won't happen to them.

They certainly look as far away from doing so as any other mid table side.

The irony about them mocking us for not winning a title was that they went 41 years between 1911 and 1952 without winning one. Maybe that is a record they can break.
