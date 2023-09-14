Those cnuts Glazers only giving one billion to spend on players. Just wait till Qatar are in power and wipe their debts clean and spend... one billion on players.



Deluded logic(from Caf-Rouge):

Quote TheRedDevil'sAdvocate said:

I'm not advocating for patience? Give me a break. I merely mentioned that the manager at this club is given an almost impossible task and that it's completely unfair to compare him to Howe or De Zerbi.



And how much money he has spent is irrelevant . He may spend another 2 billion in the next three years, and the task from up above will still be the same: Create a title-winning team around Rashford and Bruno. No matter the tactics, no matter the formations. In my opinion, it will also be his downfall.



I always thought they at least understood that they've spent an unfair amount of money. That deep down they realize that- but after really listening to them the past few months, I understand them now. They really want to buy trophies, and they have no shame admitting that!That is really what they want. They don't say it, but almost all of them really don't care whether they've already spent more than any club- it still isn't enough for them, cause according to them- "the United job" is bigger than anything else.Even if they spent twice over what City/PSG spent, and they didn't win the league or the European cup, it still isn't enough. So, when they say the Glazers don't spend any money- they mean "we haven't won anything, so that's proof the Glazers haven't spent any money!"Don't believe me? Just peek over at Cafe Rouge.. Listen to Rio, Neville etc...We've got it wrong- we're trying to convince them of something they already know, and that's why we aren't "getting through"- and we don't understand why.That is why I just laugh at them now, cause you can't argue sense into these people. You'd have more luck drawing blood from a rock!This is JUST ONE example- there are many such posts. And Neville has repeatedly said- he doesn't care how much they've already spent- it isn't enough!