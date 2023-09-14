I always thought they at least understood that they've spent an unfair amount of money. That deep down they realize that- but after really listening to them the past few months, I understand them now. They really want to buy trophies, and they have no shame admitting that!
That is really what they want. They don't say it, but almost all of them really don't care whether they've already spent more than any club- it still isn't enough for them, cause according to them- "the United job" is bigger than anything else.
Even if they spent twice over what City/PSG spent, and they didn't win the league or the European cup, it still isn't enough. So, when they say the Glazers don't spend any money- they mean "we haven't won anything, so that's proof the Glazers haven't spent any money!"
Don't believe me? Just peek over at Cafe Rouge.. Listen to Rio, Neville etc...
We've got it wrong- we're trying to convince them of something they already know, and that's why we aren't "getting through"- and we don't understand why.
That is why I just laugh at them now, cause you can't argue sense into these people. You'd have more luck drawing blood from a rock!
This is JUST ONE example- there are many such posts. And Neville has repeatedly said- he doesn't care how much they've already spent- it isn't enough!
You've hit the nail bang on mate, they don't understand anything about the game other than trophies, it's why they were so blasé when Ferguson left.
They'd ignored everything happening around them, within the game, the tactics, the science, the analytics etc.
Some were miffed that Moyes was appointed but most were just "we'll be fine, he's got a title winning squad, they're hardly likely to fall off a cliff as they're born winners".
Everything is measured by what they win and no amount of money spent is enough if it doesn't buy trophies.
It's why they all think last season was an improvement, they won something so therefore they can only get better.
They used to take the piss out of everyone else when they were winning, their arrogance meant nobody was worthy of their consideration.
I laughed the other day reading something on there when they were talking tactics and how they should be doing what Pep does at ADFC and someone piped up that he's moved on from those tactics, used another version and is now implementing something else.
10yrs ago they laughed at clubs introducing a DoF system and analytics now they've convinced themselves that that's why they don't win anything and buy the wrong players.
I guess one day it'll click for them again, after all football is cyclical