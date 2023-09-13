This thread has taken a depressing turn. Any chance we can go back to ripping the piss out of them for their shitty football rather than remarking on them being shitty humans?



I agree, but it's probably because the two things are so closely linked - toxic players makes for a toxic dressing room, which in turn will affect performances. It's often overlooked, but their managers also have a big impact on the negativity at the club - from Van Gaal's arrogance and bullishness, to Mourinho's perpetual dramas, and now Ten Hag throwing players under the bus.Ferguson had his fair share of primadonnas and attempts at player power, but they didn't last long. The last 10 years has just been a PR disaster for them both on and off the pitch, with false dawns around every corner.At the moment it looks like it really doesn't matter who manages them, who they buy, how much they spend, or who the owners are - it's all dysfunctional wherever you look. That's what makes the criticism of our own club so laughable at times - compared to the likes of Utd, Chelsea, and the Manc cheats, we are absolute fine - and in far better shape for the long term.