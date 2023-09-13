« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #920 on: Today at 01:40:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:58:55 pm
This

More chance of the thread staying open, too

I've got a bet on with a Manc friend that Seven Hag doesn't last the season. When we made the bet he was all swagger and confidence thinking he'd collect; recently he's been looking pretty ruffled and shifty whenever the bet is mentioned ;)
What did you offer for him to take it? 7/1 ?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #921 on: Today at 01:43:40 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:40:35 pm
What did you offer for him to take it? 7/1 ?
;D

The great thing is that it's a win win bet for me. If he's sacked I win, if he's not sacked then he's still Man U manager, and I win ;D
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #922 on: Today at 02:24:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:34:28 am
This thread has taken a depressing turn. Any chance we can go back to ripping the piss out of them for their shitty football rather than remarking on them being shitty humans?

Southgate disapproves of your wish, we need to stop treating Harry Mag the way we do, it's ridiculous
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/12/southgate-backs-england-stalwart-maguire-after-own-goal-against-scotland
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #923 on: Today at 02:29:41 pm
Had to be a Robertson cross too 😀
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #924 on: Today at 02:43:26 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:29:41 pm
Had to be a Robertson cross too 😀

Wasn't a cross, it was a bank...

"Off the Easter Island statue!"
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #925 on: Today at 03:36:37 pm
Qualcomm must be dumb - signing a 60m a year shirt sponsorship deal with these thugs

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/man-utd-confirm-qualcomms-snapdragon-new-shirt-sponsor-2023-09-13/

(there is something off about this - with TeamViewer and them mutually parting ways early)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #926 on: Today at 03:40:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:36:37 pm
Qualcomm must be dumb - signing a 60m a year shirt sponsorship deal with these thugs

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/man-utd-confirm-qualcomms-snapdragon-new-shirt-sponsor-2023-09-13/

(there is something off about this - with TeamViewer and them mutually parting ways early)
New £90 million a year deal with Adidas as well.

Living off past glories now and but still getting big deals.

Looking good for us when we are negotiating new deals.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #927 on: Today at 04:19:16 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:46:54 am
2020-21 : 2nd [Ole - 74pts]
2021-22 : 6th
2022-23 : 3rd [75pts]

Hmmm... "improvement".. that's ONE more point and a position down after having spent ~400m since Ole. How they can call that "some sort of improvement" is beyond me.


You can't expect miracles when Ten Hag is forced to work with such a shoestring budget, he needs more time and financial backing to implement his vision for their side.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #928 on: Today at 04:21:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:36:37 pm
Qualcomm must be dumb - signing a 60m a year shirt sponsorship deal with these thugs

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/man-utd-confirm-qualcomms-snapdragon-new-shirt-sponsor-2023-09-13/

(there is something off about this - with TeamViewer and them mutually parting ways early)

glad I switched to the iPhone
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #929 on: Today at 05:55:15 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:21:24 pm
glad I switched to the iPhone

Yeah but it's on Vodafone ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #930 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm
So they can easily get a new shirt sponsor, meanwhile Chelsea best offer is dodgy as fuck.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #931 on: Today at 07:12:55 pm
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #932 on: Today at 09:39:13 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:21:24 pm
glad I switched to the iPhone
Traitor. Where's your Pixel???
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #933 on: Today at 10:03:41 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:34:28 am
This thread has taken a depressing turn. Any chance we can go back to ripping the piss out of them for their shitty football rather than remarking on them being shitty humans?
I agree, but it's probably because the two things are so closely linked - toxic players makes for a toxic dressing room, which in turn will affect performances. It's often overlooked, but their managers also have a big impact on the negativity at the club - from Van Gaal's arrogance and  bullishness, to Mourinho's perpetual dramas, and now Ten Hag throwing players under the bus.

Ferguson had his fair share of primadonnas and attempts at player power, but they didn't last long. The last 10 years has just been a PR disaster for them both on and off the pitch, with false dawns around every corner.

At the moment it looks like it really doesn't matter who manages them, who they buy, how much they spend, or who the owners are - it's all dysfunctional wherever you look. That's what makes the criticism of our own club so laughable at times - compared to the likes of Utd, Chelsea, and the Manc cheats, we are absolute fine - and in far better shape for the long term.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #934 on: Today at 10:07:07 pm
We are Liverpool!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #935 on: Today at 10:21:11 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:03:41 pm
I agree, but it's probably because the two things are so closely linked - toxic players makes for a toxic dressing room, which in turn will affect performances. It's often overlooked, but their managers also have a big impact on the negativity at the club - from Van Gaal's arrogance and  bullishness, to Mourinho's perpetual dramas, and now Ten Hag throwing players under the bus.

Ferguson had his fair share of primadonnas and attempts at player power, but they didn't last long. The last 10 years has just been a PR disaster for them both on and off the pitch, with false dawns around every corner.

At the moment it looks like it really doesn't matter who manages them, who they buy, how much they spend, or who the owners are - it's all dysfunctional wherever you look. That's what makes the criticism of our own club so laughable at times - compared to the likes of Utd, Chelsea, and the Manc cheats, we are absolute fine - and in far better shape for the long term.

Tell that to the regulars in the transfer thread. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #936 on: Today at 10:49:24 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:03:41 pm
At the moment it looks like it really doesn't matter who manages them, who they buy, how much they spend, or who the owners are - it's all dysfunctional wherever you look.

That's been true about them my whole life apart from when ferguson was there, and even he was close to being sacked.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #937 on: Today at 10:51:33 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:19:16 pm
You can't expect miracles when Ten Hag is forced to work with such a shoestring budget, he needs more time and financial backing to implement his vision for their side.  ;D

Those cnuts Glazers only giving one billion to spend on players. Just wait till Qatar are in power and wipe their debts clean and spend... one billion on players.  :o
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!
