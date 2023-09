Another thread on the illuminated Redcafe questioning what/where exactly are Utd right now? Followed by replies blaming the Glazers of course.Most point to last season as some sort of improvement and the start of this season as some sort of inexplicable blip. Amrabat and Mount will surely save them when they're fit. Are you shaking in your boots yet?No one asking if last season was a huge anomaly where a team (two teams including Saudicastle) performed like 5th/6th placed clubs but ended up in the top 4 somehow.Red Flag Alert: goal difference of 12. TWELVE. That will tell you all you need to know where Utd are this season. They will get their arses handed to them frequently.