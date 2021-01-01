No dickheads is one thing but the sheer volume of horribly wrong 'uns is getting a bit overwhelming even for someone who loves taking the mickey out of these.Every time i see another headline coming out of there, strangely the first thing i think of is Konate "Give us a tune for the play list". Gakpo "Anything Gospel. You know i listen to Gospel". Konate "uh, right, got it" (beats hasty retreat).I mean its corny but its also heartwarming and humorous and just trending to good, you know. Light years away in the right direction from this entitlement culture gone badly wrong seemingly constantly on display at the OT. They need to do a root and branch hard look at themselves.