7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #840 on: Today at 04:38:57 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #841 on: Today at 05:19:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:31:21 pm
I hope it's ok to post this.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66768559

"leave of absence with full pay"

United taking a strong stand...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #842 on: Today at 11:02:26 pm »
No dickheads is one thing but the sheer volume of horribly wrong 'uns is getting a bit overwhelming even for someone who loves taking the mickey out of these.

Every time i see another headline coming out of there, strangely the first thing i think of is Konate "Give us a tune for the play list". Gakpo "Anything Gospel.  You know i listen to Gospel". Konate  "uh, right, got it" (beats hasty retreat).  ;D

I mean its corny but its also heartwarming and humorous and just trending to good, you know. Light years away in the right direction from this entitlement culture gone badly wrong seemingly constantly on display at the OT. They need to do a root and branch hard look at themselves.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #843 on: Today at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:48:25 pm
I usually fish the same swim. If going for Pike I walk along for a few miles.


Love that!
We don't have things like Pike here, but I love that about Bass angling from the bank(not miles though!). It's great to be able to switch from the passivity of Carp, to the more active Tilapia, or the guerilla/quick-on-your-feet/always-moving style of fishing Bass from the bank.
Bass angling from a boat is okay, but I love the "work" and skill/reading required for bank angling.

The closest thing I can ever get to Pike I guess is Tigerfishing, but it's one of my dreams to be able to try Pike one day.
