Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 36363 times)

Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:43:59 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66726456

United fans won't relish being top of this league. Long may it continue.
Wow, didn't realize Arsenal spent so much.
Also, how the hell does Real Madrid end up at the bottom of that table?
Offline BigCDump

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:05:25 pm
I always liked this one. The amount of hubris oozing from these plant pots is a joy to behold. :D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc</a>

Never watched all of that before. Just spent a very enjoyable 35 minutes on the train now.

Love the suffering in different accents. Specially Citizen Khan breaking into Urdu/Hindi.  :D
Offline Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:59:42 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 11:28:09 am
People seem to be forgetting this is a piss take thread

Plus, it is  ;D

 awb remains utter shit going forward, hes just there a lot more due to 7h being insane, and his defence has suffered greatly as a result. Slabbie'nuff said. tbf evans has played well for years after leaving but he's got many many miles in now , he's good in his head but cant cover ground. Dalots the best of but hes bang average or worse.

and dont forget the terrible goalie being played to dribble and play out from the back but to that lot, and Casimero protecting them whose done after 45 if that. DONE done. notwithstanding his great career.

Its a festival of shite on biigG bucks
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm
Coutinho was proper boss wasnt he? remember being in Cyprus 2015 for 1st game of the season v Arsenal in a boozer full of cockneys 😁

I think it was one of his best performances, seems to have been easily forgotten. Probably the way he left the club. We've seen some fantastic football and been thoroughly entertained for the past decade now and won a few cups, we shouldn't take it for granted. I mean, look at the state of the shower and the dog shit football they've been playing during that same period.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9m6PC05j760?si=Qwp2S29ZIVpftSFW" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9m6PC05j760?si=Qwp2S29ZIVpftSFW</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/hW_0NsKjQcY?si=a6voLX55TXLajYtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/hW_0NsKjQcY?si=a6voLX55TXLajYtg</a>
Offline Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
In terms of 'moments' I quite enjoyed this one.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EhwQQw-kfBE?si=Cqz_cip5LIm-tlFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EhwQQw-kfBE?si=Cqz_cip5LIm-tlFE</a>
Coutinho was so good

Kloppo looked proper boss that day in that white top. An iconic moment in his reign
Offline elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #805 on: Today at 12:14:54 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm
Coutinho was so good

Kloppo looked proper boss that day in that white top. An iconic moment in his reign

Was that the game when a bunch of young uns were in the Stretford End?
Offline MBL?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #806 on: Today at 12:32:45 am »
Coutinho and Sturridge had some magic between them. In general Coutinho was a joy to watch for us and its sad it went downhill like it did even with the back issue.

A way better version of what Fernández is today for united.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #807 on: Today at 12:46:20 am »
Can I just say that Manchester United are bellends and their fans are all a bit cross-eyed. And smell of poo.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #808 on: Today at 01:47:24 am »
Andeh Tate can take some solace in the fact that he's not even the biggest gobshite named Andrew Tate.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #809 on: Today at 02:03:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm
Coutinho was so good

Kloppo looked proper boss that day in that white top. An iconic moment in his reign

Er, hello - yes I thought that too, Klopp looked fantastic! I'm heterosexual, honest!  ;D

We are spoilt, blessed. I love this club, I have a lot of Evertonian mates, they've had some misery haven't they?
Offline RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #810 on: Today at 03:52:31 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:14:54 am
Was that the game when a bunch of young uns were in the Stretford End?
Yeah that's Right.

Also the game United fans had their pathetic a4 banners up.
Offline farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #811 on: Today at 05:02:17 am »
The only regret I have about Coutinho is being taken off by Gerrard against City with about 10 min to go... We would have been champions...
