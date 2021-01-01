« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 35834 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:43:59 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66726456

United fans won't relish being top of this league. Long may it continue.
Wow, didn't realize Arsenal spent so much.
Also, how the hell does Real Madrid end up at the bottom of that table?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:05:25 pm
I always liked this one. The amount of hubris oozing from these plant pots is a joy to behold. :D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc</a>

Never watched all of that before. Just spent a very enjoyable 35 minutes on the train now.

Love the suffering in different accents. Specially Citizen Khan breaking into Urdu/Hindi.  :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:59:42 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 11:28:09 am
People seem to be forgetting this is a piss take thread

Plus, it is  ;D

 awb remains utter shit going forward, hes just there a lot more due to 7h being insane, and his defence has suffered greatly as a result. Slabbie'nuff said. tbf evans has played well for years after leaving but he's got many many miles in now , he's good in his head but cant cover ground. Dalots the best of but hes bang average or worse.

and dont forget the terrible goalie being played to dribble and play out from the back but to that lot, and Casimero protecting them whose done after 45 if that. DONE done. notwithstanding his great career.

Its a festival of shite on biigG bucks
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm
Coutinho was proper boss wasnt he? remember being in Cyprus 2015 for 1st game of the season v Arsenal in a boozer full of cockneys 😁

I think it was one of his best performances, seems to have been easily forgotten. Probably the way he left the club. We've seen some fantastic football and been thoroughly entertained for the past decade now and won a few cups, we shouldn't take it for granted. I mean, look at the state of the shower and the dog shit football they've been playing during that same period.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9m6PC05j760?si=Qwp2S29ZIVpftSFW" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9m6PC05j760?si=Qwp2S29ZIVpftSFW</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/hW_0NsKjQcY?si=a6voLX55TXLajYtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/hW_0NsKjQcY?si=a6voLX55TXLajYtg</a>
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
In terms of 'moments' I quite enjoyed this one.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EhwQQw-kfBE?si=Cqz_cip5LIm-tlFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EhwQQw-kfBE?si=Cqz_cip5LIm-tlFE</a>
Coutinho was so good

Kloppo looked proper boss that day in that white top. An iconic moment in his reign
