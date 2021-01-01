Amrabat also injured now.Yes, they say it's an "injury scare", but "he's returned to Carrington"... withdrawing from the internationals for September. Also saw another fan discussion on youtube and the United supporter was also convinced he is deffo injured and just sighing about all the crap hitting them from everywhere all at once.They might've just recalled him so he could get more training time to settle in quicker, but why wait until he joined up with the squad and days later, he withdraws?Why not just say he's injured and he's not traveling in the first place- like they always do?I must say, they really are unfortunate, and it's hilarious!I saw another United supporter blaming the oil-states/Newcastle/City and saying all this is a "coordinated attack"! Uses PIFs interest in Liverpool players over the Summer as another example that they're "targeting" Newcastle and City's rivals and Arsenal supposedly next!