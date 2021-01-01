« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 34586 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:49:04 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:35:37 am
Wha that when they beat PSG away? :D

That might have been the biggest Pyrrhic victory in the history of football.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,861
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:43:11 pm
If he was going to do so, it would be at the time of the comments, not however months later when theyre having a public spat.

Well as I said, I'm just saying what I would do, assuming it were even possible. If my boss leaked confidential medical information about me, I'd refuse to do another ounce of work for them. I'd be gone that day.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,508
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #762 on: Today at 11:03:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on September  6, 2023, 11:22:32 am
There's loads on YouTube, here they are from the 7-0 last season.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m-gUdXI-zc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m-gUdXI-zc0</a>

:D
Logged
Meh

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #763 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:40:05 pm
They finished the arsenal match with a back four of

Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Evans and Dalot..  thats a relegation label back 4

Isnt that beautiful?

I mean, it's not though, is it.  It might not be "top 4", but it is much better than the likes of EVerton, Wolves, Burnley, etc have as their first choice (and that line up was after 6 injuries to other players who are all ahead of any one of them ).  Would you have said the same thing as when we were having to put out back lines line Williams/Williams/Kabak/Tsimikas in the season where we had nothing but injuries to CBs?
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #764 on: Today at 11:25:30 am »
I have to agree and to be honest West Ham would probably take that back 4 as a unit. AWB in particular is lamented going forward, but he has actually shown signs of improving that side of his game, and also he is decent defensively.
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #765 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:14:20 am
I mean, it's not though, is it.  It might not be "top 4", but it is much better than the likes of EVerton, Wolves, Burnley, etc have as their first choice (and that line up was after 6 injuries to other players who are all ahead of any one of them ).  Would you have said the same thing as when we were having to put out back lines line Williams/Williams/Kabak/Tsimikas in the season where we had nothing but injuries to CBs?

People seem to be forgetting this is a piss take thread
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,807
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:46:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:03:50 am
:D
Standard first reaction from United supporters after a goal. "Offside?"... "That's offside!" ... "Is that offside?" ...

Other teams can't score against them without it being an offside apparently.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7LnegMtgLUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7LnegMtgLUs</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:35 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,861
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:05:59 pm »
Booo! Offside! Redshite! Booo!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:11:15 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:25:30 am
I have to agree and to be honest West Ham would probably take that back 4 as a unit. AWB in particular is lamented going forward, but he has actually shown signs of improving that side of his game, and also he is decent defensively.

Theyd take them all barring Evans, no self respecting top flight club should be looking at him.  Phil Jones is back looking at doing something with the youth teams, wouldnt be surprised if they do something daft like register him.

At least we never played Spearing.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,780
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:05:59 pm
Booo! Offside! Redshite! Booo!
Everton thread?
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:38:53 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:46:59 am
Standard first reaction from United supporters after a goal. "Offside?"... "That's offside!" ... "Is that offside?" ...

Other teams can't score against them without it being an offside apparently.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7LnegMtgLUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7LnegMtgLUs</a>

Not one single Manc amongst them!  ;D
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,861
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:21:58 pm
Everton thread?

Hard to tell the difference these days. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,861
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #772 on: Today at 01:05:25 pm »
I always liked this one. The amount of hubris oozing from these plant pots is a joy to behold. :D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #773 on: Today at 02:43:14 pm »
Classic Goldbridge video.

Starts off with him waxing lyrical about him after he signed, and it gets better.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cR8R03PQWxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cR8R03PQWxg</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,807
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #774 on: Today at 03:46:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:43:14 pm
Classic Goldbridge video.

Starts off with him waxing lyrical about him after he signed, and it gets better.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cR8R03PQWxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cR8R03PQWxg</a>
:lmao
The classic MU player boom-bust cycle! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,219
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #775 on: Today at 04:17:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:46:59 am
Standard first reaction from United supporters after a goal. "Offside?"... "That's offside!" ... "Is that offside?" ...

Other teams can't score against them without it being an offside apparently.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7LnegMtgLUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7LnegMtgLUs</a>

The flying pig is hilarious with his meltdowns, he's like a walking coronary. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,269
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #776 on: Today at 04:32:35 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on September  4, 2023, 03:50:04 pm
Always good for a laugh! :lmao :lmao :lmao

1-1
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=Bc02ac9IcPDifZKY&t=112

Wan-Bissaka, "the Spider"! ;D
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=At-W-ZM1J5R8e8qM&t=229

Losing his shit when Maguire is subbed on... followed by the disallowed goal! ;D
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=cwhQt5EVaYTa9H3A&t=306

"Declan, fuckin Condiment, himself!"
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=_58I2QBae2xrJrPB&t=474

3-1
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=E3ifz0R5DT5QnlZW&t=561

"We was robbed!" (Love the "Super, Super Chat" in the background ;D )
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=Gl4Yb8qS2MYsmM-B&t=648


;D



Given the antics of two players on their books who shall remain nameless, the fans hero-worshipping an alleged rapist, and the club rolling out the red carpet for a convicted nonce, it's pretty fitting that Man U have a shirt with arrows on it

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,807
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #777 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm »
Amrabat also injured now. ;D

Yes, they say it's an "injury scare", but "he's returned to Carrington"... withdrawing from the internationals for September. Also saw another fan discussion on youtube and the United supporter was also convinced he is deffo injured and just sighing about all the crap hitting them from everywhere all at once. ;D

They might've just recalled him so he could get more training time to settle in quicker, but why wait until he joined up with the squad and days later, he withdraws?
Why not just say he's injured and he's not traveling in the first place- like they always do?

I must say, they really are unfortunate, and it's hilarious! ;D
I saw another United supporter blaming the oil-states/Newcastle/City and saying all this is a "coordinated attack"! Uses PIFs interest in Liverpool players over the Summer as another example that they're "targeting" Newcastle and City's rivals and Arsenal supposedly next! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 05:10:28 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #778 on: Today at 04:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:17:06 pm
The flying pig is hilarious with his meltdowns, he's like a walking coronary. ;D
He's hilarious. I found him and Goldbridge annoying when I first saw them, but I find them entertaining now. I remember watching that compilation at the time, and my daughter walked in the lounge just before he yells 'Fuck off Slabby Maguire you gashtastic meltstick'.


Dad......what are you watching?
Oh, just football stuff  ;D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,355
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #779 on: Today at 05:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:14:20 am
I mean, it's not though, is it.  It might not be "top 4", but it is much better than the likes of EVerton, Wolves, Burnley, etc have as their first choice (and that line up was after 6 injuries to other players who are all ahead of any one of them ).  Would you have said the same thing as when we were having to put out back lines line Williams/Williams/Kabak/Tsimikas in the season where we had nothing but injuries to CBs?
Yes. They were dreadful
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,067
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #780 on: Today at 05:52:42 pm »
Can someone video the youtubes of the muppets on their phone and upload them to an account so we don't have to provide them with more clicks than necessary.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #781 on: Today at 05:55:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:17:57 pm
Yes. They were dreadful

And yet we came 3rd on 69 points - hardly "relegation" was it!
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #782 on: Today at 05:57:06 pm »
Has anyone seen on twitter all the Utd fans out in force saying how good Hojlund looked last night, scoring 1 goal in an hour at home against San bloody Marino, the worst side in international football.  Wow, how the standards have slipped
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,183
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #783 on: Today at 05:59:27 pm »
He didnt even score, did he?
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 