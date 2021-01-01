Wha that when they beat PSG away?
If he was going to do so, it would be at the time of the comments, not however months later when theyre having a public spat.
There's loads on YouTube, here they are from the 7-0 last season.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m-gUdXI-zc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m-gUdXI-zc0</a>
They finished the arsenal match with a back four of Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Evans and Dalot
.. thats a relegation label back 4 Isnt that beautiful?
I mean, it's not though, is it. It might not be "top 4", but it is much better than the likes of EVerton, Wolves, Burnley, etc have as their first choice (and that line up was after 6 injuries to other players who are all ahead of any one of them ). Would you have said the same thing as when we were having to put out back lines line Williams/Williams/Kabak/Tsimikas in the season where we had nothing but injuries to CBs?
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
