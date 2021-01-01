« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 33448 times)

Online kaesarsosei

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:49:04 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:35:37 am
Wha that when they beat PSG away? :D

That might have been the biggest Pyrrhic victory in the history of football.
Offline Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:43:11 pm
If he was going to do so, it would be at the time of the comments, not however months later when theyre having a public spat.

Well as I said, I'm just saying what I would do, assuming it were even possible. If my boss leaked confidential medical information about me, I'd refuse to do another ounce of work for them. I'd be gone that day.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #762 on: Today at 11:03:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on September  6, 2023, 11:22:32 am
There's loads on YouTube, here they are from the 7-0 last season.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m-gUdXI-zc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m-gUdXI-zc0</a>

:D
Online Scottymuser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #763 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:40:05 pm
They finished the arsenal match with a back four of

Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Evans and Dalot..  thats a relegation label back 4

Isnt that beautiful?

I mean, it's not though, is it.  It might not be "top 4", but it is much better than the likes of EVerton, Wolves, Burnley, etc have as their first choice (and that line up was after 6 injuries to other players who are all ahead of any one of them ).  Would you have said the same thing as when we were having to put out back lines line Williams/Williams/Kabak/Tsimikas in the season where we had nothing but injuries to CBs?
Online kaesarsosei

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #764 on: Today at 11:25:30 am »
I have to agree and to be honest West Ham would probably take that back 4 as a unit. AWB in particular is lamented going forward, but he has actually shown signs of improving that side of his game, and also he is decent defensively.
Online oldman

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #765 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:14:20 am
I mean, it's not though, is it.  It might not be "top 4", but it is much better than the likes of EVerton, Wolves, Burnley, etc have as their first choice (and that line up was after 6 injuries to other players who are all ahead of any one of them ).  Would you have said the same thing as when we were having to put out back lines line Williams/Williams/Kabak/Tsimikas in the season where we had nothing but injuries to CBs?

People seem to be forgetting this is a piss take thread
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:46:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:03:50 am
:D
Standard first reaction from United supporters after a goal. "Offside?"... "That's offside!" ... "Is that offside?" ...

Other teams can't score against them without it being an offside apparently.
