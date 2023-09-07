« previous next »
Yesterday at 06:52:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm
Yeah FSG aren't perfect, but fuck me, any other set of fans would kill to have experienced the last 8 years. ADFC might have won more, but fuck me, its been boring as fuck and the manager is an absolute knob shiner.

Ten Haag is one of the luckiest managers about. Did OK at Ajax and managed to get a job at a genuine big club, then does no better than the manager he replaced, in fact I'd say he plays worse football, while spending more than Klopp has done since he took over at us, and doesn't get shit for it
It's like the past 8 years hasn't happened OR it's created a desire/attitude amongst our support which isn't appealing or something I can associate with. Some couldn't understand my excitement for the new season before it started like it was an alien concept.

Yeah City aren't appealing to me watch as a football fan and I don't actually know anyone who really says that unless they are appearing on mainstream media channels.

Agreed totally he's fortunate he's not under more pressure. Neville can blame the ownership all he likes
 It's not the reason Seven has such a dreadful away record. It's not even Ole standard and he was ridiculed by all of us.
Yesterday at 07:32:35 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 06:50:11 pm
They've just found their natural level again. The Ferguson years where the exception to the rule.
With the exception of two great managers, this is their level. All fart but no poo.
Yesterday at 07:41:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 02:25:03 pm
I think he got fortunate with the open goal that was getting rid of Ronaldo. He was a problem for them and him booting him out have the impression he was ruthless and no one was safe. Yet here he is, still having to play Maguire when the injuries hit and too many players not wanting to give up their fat contracts they wouldnt get anywhere else.

His style of play seems no different to what went before. Itll be tolerated while results are ok but there doesnt seem to be signs of significant improvement on the horizon.
Yeah I think the ongoing ownership issue and the yearning for an oil-barron or state to take over, is his saving grace... for now.
You can see it in their fanbase- Sven-Hag is not responsible for the results on the pitch. How can he be if he is "expected to make do"?

This came out last season after the 7-0... following a Summer where United recorded a record-spend in a single window in the history of English football (250 million in a single window. record smashed by Chelsea shortly after though)

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-man-utd-erik-ten-hag-blame-mistakes-squad-rebuild

Quote
...Erik ten Hag ought to be absolved until he can say his squad is truly his own
Yesterday at 07:42:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:32:35 pm
With the exception of two great managers, this is their level. All fart but no poo.

Plenty of shite though
Yesterday at 07:44:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:32:35 pm
With the exception of two great managers, this is their level. All fart but no poo.

Having only experienced Ferguson prior to his retirement, got to say, the last decade or so has given more than I ever thought possible.
Yesterday at 07:54:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:44:58 pm
Having only experienced Ferguson prior to his retirement, got to say, the last decade or so has given more than I ever thought possible.
And the gift keeps on giving. ;D
Yesterday at 07:59:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:15:25 pm
Caught Offside

I mean, this story is utterly terrible, and symptomatic of the whole rotten edifice of the club.  But unless everyone else knew about this guy and I didn't, how is the fact that the manager of their ladies team for almost 20 years was a paedophile not more widely known?
Worse yet.. the very club where he performed some of this evil shite, REPORTEDLY didn't know..
He did this during a ~18-year span at United- and afterward.
What a f* insult! Disgraceful!
Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:45:41 pm
Yeah although getting rid of Ronaldo didn't really improve them. Will they look back in fondness of Weighorst leading the line (some on here thought it was a good signing for them).

He's made alot of poor to average signings. I'm surprised he isn't under more pressure.

Bloody hell, I missed that bit of comedy gold. A player on loan from a Championship club loaned out by the club he is on loan to ;D
Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:44:58 pm
Having only experienced Ferguson prior to his retirement, got to say, the last decade or so has given more than I ever thought possible.

Shame you missed out on the 70's & 80's. It was the laughter years for us Liverpool fans. 1974 was the best when they got relegated & we won the FA Cup. Here's hoping their decline continues. The world seems a better place as a result.
Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:54:09 pm
And the gift keeps on giving. ;D

Still trying to think of my favourite era since then, there's just so many!

Each has their moments and like all lists, the order will change depending on my mood. Currently favouring the thrashing we handed out to them under Solskjaer. With the summer of Moyes' appointment in second (that interview he did about how he got the Man Utd job was comical).
Yesterday at 08:28:52 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm
Shame you missed out on the 70's & 80's. It was the laughter years for us Liverpool fans. 1974 was the best when they got relegated & we won the FA Cup. Here's hoping their decline continues. The world seems a better place as a result.

And the 85/86 season under Big Ron Atkinson when they won the first 10, "give them the trophy now" screamed the papers, they finished 4th, 12 pts behind us and 8 behind West Ham in 3rd ;D
Yesterday at 08:29:15 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm
Shame you missed out on the 70's & 80's. It was the laughter years for us Liverpool fans. 1974 was the best when they got relegated & we won the FA Cup. Here's hoping their decline continues. The world seems a better place as a result.

Would it be asking too much for that to happen again? Probably but if the Glazers start getting vindictive after all the criticism they've been getting...
Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:52:16 am

Yes, they have had to consider FFP this summer but thats what happens when you keep sacking managers and have spotty UCL qualification records while still spending a fucking truckload of money on players. They aren't the only ones because most clubs can't operate like City or (somehow) Chelsea. BTW, Chelsea must be heading for a points deduction?

They only had to consider FFP at the very end of a window where they had already spent the best part of £200m, this was not some harsh restriction that hampered their entire window, their window was hampered by wasting over £100m on a keeper they could have got for free a season ago and a midfielder that plays in the same position as their captain.
Yesterday at 09:34:59 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on September  6, 2023, 05:08:34 pm
Anyway back to this shower, knobheads. Theyre turning into Spurs. This morphing has a ready-brek glow abar it.

They are changing back into themselves, they were always very Spursy through the years outside of Busby and Ferguson eras.
Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Oh my.

Its all falling apart. Ten Haag didnt have permission to reveal that Sancho was suffering from mental health issues when he told the press last year

No wonder hes pissed with Ten Haag

This is genuinely disgraceful.. (and also probably leaked by the Sancho camp after Ten Haag threw him under the bus again)
Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Oh my.

Its all falling apart. Ten Haag didnt have permission to reveal that Sancho was suffering from mental health issues when he told the press last year

No wonder hes pissed with Ten Haag

This is genuinely disgraceful.. (and also probably leaked by the Sancho camp after Ten Haag threw him under the bus again)
The Dutch seem to constantly say stuff to the media when there's no need. Gravenberch in the last few days comes to mind but it's been happening for as long as I remember.
Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Oh my.

Its all falling apart. Ten Haag didnt have permission to reveal that Sancho was suffering from mental health issues when he told the press last year

No wonder hes pissed with Ten Haag

This is genuinely disgraceful.. (and also probably leaked by the Sancho camp after Ten Haag threw him under the bus again)

Should see someone out of a job to be honest. Absolutely disgusting thing to do and then to throw him under a bus last week compounds it. ETH really does come across as a massive dickhead.
Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Oh my.

Its all falling apart. Ten Haag didnt have permission to reveal that Sancho was suffering from mental health issues when he told the press last year

No wonder hes pissed with Ten Haag

This is genuinely disgraceful.. (and also probably leaked by the Sancho camp after Ten Haag threw him under the bus again)

That has to be against the law, the kid should sue the arrogant bald prick.
Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm
The Dutch seem to constantly say stuff to the media when there's no need. Gravenberch in the last few days comes to mind but it's been happening for as long as I remember.

I know quite a few Dutch people. They tend to speak their mind, almost to a fault at times.
Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm
I know quite a few Dutch people. They tend to speak their mind, almost to a fault at times.
Yeah the Dutch are very outspoken AND opinionated.
They don't hesitate to speak their mind.

Van Gaal, Van Basten, Van Nistlerooy, van Persie, etc.. all through the current gen.
Don't ignore the Danes either!
Yesterday at 11:04:17 pm
Every manager they have is a prick. Cuntishness is in their DNA. They revelled in it with Ferguson but from Ron Atkinson to this Ten bloke, none have had his evil genius. Mourinho did but he was already past it as a top tier manager by then, although he won them a few pots. Van Gaal as well was more of a 90s manager.
Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Yeah the Dutch are very outspoken AND opinionated.
They don't hesitate to speak their mind.

This is true. In fact its so prevalent that the first episode of the second season of Ted Lasso even had a scene about it with a new Dutch signing.
Yesterday at 11:09:59 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Yeah the Dutch are very outspoken AND opinionated.
They don't hesitate to speak their mind.
You're a fucking twat





Sorry, I'm Dutch ;)
Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm
If I were Sancho, I'd request my contract be terminated. There has to be an allowance for that? How can you work for a boss who clearly has that much disdain for you? Just call it quits and go find another club.
Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm
If I were Sancho, I'd request my contract be terminated. There has to be an allowance for that? How can you work for a boss who clearly has that much disdain for you? Just call it quits and go find another club.

And get paid out in full and then some.


Quote
Employers must get explicit consent from the individual if they are providing sensitive personal data, such as physical or mental health information.
Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm
If I were Sancho, I'd request my contract be terminated. There has to be an allowance for that? How can you work for a boss who clearly has that much disdain for you? Just call it quits and go find another club.
you'd forgo 350k a week?
Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:34:59 pm
They are changing back into themselves, they were always very Spursy through the years outside of Busby and Ferguson eras.
The Mancs have had three league title winning managers in their entire history.

Liverpool have nine.
Yesterday at 11:36:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
The Mancs have had three league title winning managers in their entire history.

Liverpool have nine.
They have also replaced a lot more managers from Busby than we have after Shanks.
Yesterday at 11:40:05 pm
They finished the arsenal match with a back four of

Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Evans and Dalot..  thats a relegation label back 4

Isnt that beautiful?
Yesterday at 11:43:11 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm
If I were Sancho, I'd request my contract be terminated. There has to be an allowance for that? How can you work for a boss who clearly has that much disdain for you? Just call it quits and go find another club.

If he was going to do so, it would be at the time of the comments, not however months later when theyre having a public spat.
Today at 12:20:23 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Yeah the Dutch are very outspoken AND opinionated.
They don't hesitate to speak their mind.

Van Gaal, Van Basten, Van Nistlerooy, van Persie, etc.. all through the current gen.
Don't ignore the Danes either!
Or Steve Van McLaren as well, he's dutch isn't he?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZnoP4sUV90
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhtq1ObGHy8

Today at 12:31:19 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm
I know quite a few Dutch people. They tend to speak their mind, almost to a fault at times.

Aye, but revealing personal medical info, breaching confidentiality, is a step beyond any cultural directness (which is something I also noticed on my visits to the Dam).  Ten Hag just sounds like a c*nt.
Today at 12:46:20 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:15:25 pm
Caught Offside

I mean, this story is utterly terrible, and symptomatic of the whole rotten edifice of the club.  But unless everyone else knew about this guy and I didn't, how is the fact that the manager of their ladies team for almost 20 years was a paedophile not more widely known?

I'd say they are a club with incredible bad luck in relation to scandal and the handling of scandal but I suspect that would be too generous given their history (and that's just historical stuff I'm talking about)
Today at 06:49:33 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm
Still trying to think of my favourite era since then, there's just so many!

Each has their moments and like all lists, the order will change depending on my mood. Currently favouring the thrashing we handed out to them under Solskjaer. With the summer of Moyes' appointment in second (that interview he did about how he got the Man Utd job was comical).

Today at 07:35:37 am
Wha that when they beat PSG away? :D
Today at 08:02:52 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:35:37 am
Wha that when they beat PSG away? :D

Bestest away victory ever apparently
Today at 08:03:58 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:35:37 am
Wha that when they beat PSG away? :D

Yep, when Rio shot his load all over the BT studio and demanded they give Smaegol a contract right now :lmao


Today at 08:12:32 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:03:58 am
Yep, when Rio shot his load all over the BT studio and demanded they give Smaegol a contract right now :lmao




Only time that dickhead has got anything right in his telly career
Today at 08:43:47 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Oh my.

Its all falling apart. Ten Haag didnt have permission to reveal that Sancho was suffering from mental health issues when he told the press last year

No wonder hes pissed with Ten Haag

This is genuinely disgraceful.. (and also probably leaked by the Sancho camp after Ten Haag threw him under the bus again)

That's absolutely fucking disgusting if true, possibly a breach of the data protection act and surely against the clubs internal policy.  I hope Sancho gets in touch with the PFA (again, if true).

I know we all find the soap opera at United funny, but this is actually a serious matter.
