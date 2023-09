Honestly, the thought process of Man Utd fans at the moment is absolutely bonkers. Complaining that they can't spend any money because of FFP while failing to acknowledge that that is because they've spent the annual GDP of Vanuatu in recent years.



and the constant blaming of the owners to cover up for seven Hag’s failings. The excuse they ALWAYS trot out, is that his job is impossible to do under the current ownership. It’s mad.How do the current owners stop him from changing the culture within the club? They don’t. That is HIS job. Yet, here they are still having major issues with players off the pitch as well as on.How do the current owners stop him from getting the best out of the signings HE chose to and got to make? They don’t. His fingerprints are all over this squad within 2 summer windows - because he’s been allowed to spend an incredible amount of money on players HE wanted.The fans are kings of excuses, and so is he. Match made in heaven.