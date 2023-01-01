The world's most expensive 360 pose,Kerlon's one trick was better.
He's been there two seasons already, and it doesn't look like his situation is going to improve any time soon. This isn't just one bad season. Is there any one who has come back after being in a slump for so long?
But you know, a mosquito who's adept at doing a 360 turn with the ball with no one near him.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo
And this why you dont work in football. Its actually a 720
How long is the thread title going to be at this rate?
Thats gif needed to carry on and show how he then puts the ball oit for a goal kick
Hazell already put that up above
And he kicked the ball out of play straight after as well
It's all woe....Ben Jacobs@JacobsBen·58mManchester United's shares fell by a record amount for a single day today. Shares down 21% at one point & currently at 18%. Over £550m taken off market value. Numbers on course for worst day in #MUFC's 11 years as a public company as market reacts to reports Glazers won't sell.📉
Thank you.Dirk Kyut was a great professional for us throughout his career, came up with some vital goals when we needed them and had an engine and endurance of a tank.Comparing that Antony to him's like comparing a mosquito to an eagle.
Jadon Sancho cost £73mil plus a £91mil contract over 5 yearsHarry Maguire cost £80mil plus a £59.25mil contract over 6 yearsThat's £303.25 million on those two players alone in fees and wages. Staggering.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
The Sancho stuff has overshadowed their performance. It's the main talking point in nearly every paper and podcast
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]