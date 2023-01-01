The funny thing is that Antony has a perception of being a hard worker and tracking back, so compares favorably to Sancho. And maybe Sancho is lazy, but there was a moment in the Arsenal match where Antony was so lazy he could not make it back to the halfway line to get onside, and had to let Maguire's lob sail past him because he was in an offside position. Then he gesticulated at Maguire