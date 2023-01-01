« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 23481 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,500
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #600 on: Today at 08:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:19:34 pm
:) The world's most expensive 360 pose,Kerlon's one trick was better.




And he kicked the ball out of play straight after as well ;D

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #601 on: Today at 08:27:12 pm »
When was the last time United signed a young player and they actually improved said player?

Sancho was foolish to sign for them, they've not had a young signing flourish there for over a decade.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,047
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #602 on: Today at 08:28:03 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:30:27 pm
He's been there two seasons already, and it doesn't look like his situation is going to improve any time soon.
This isn't just one bad season.
Is there any one who has come back after being in a slump for so long?
Luke Shaw? Obviously not hitting superstar heights but at least he makes it on to the pitch now.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,756
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #603 on: Today at 08:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:19 pm
But you know, a mosquito who's adept at doing a 360 turn with the ball with no one near him.

And this why you dont work in football. Its actually a 720  8)
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #604 on: Today at 08:44:44 pm »
How long is the thread title going to be at this rate?  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,104
  • Six times...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #605 on: Today at 08:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 08:41:45 pm
And this why you dont work in football. Its actually a 720  8)

He should have got into snowboarding instead.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,516
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #606 on: Today at 08:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:44:44 pm
How long is the thread title going to be at this rate?  ;D

Disappointing the title isn't spelt 'An7ony' like all the other 't's.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #607 on: Today at 08:57:50 pm »
The funny thing is that Antony has a perception of being a hard worker and tracking back, so compares favorably to Sancho. And maybe Sancho is lazy, but there was a moment in the Arsenal match where Antony was so lazy he could not make it back to the halfway line to get onside, and had to let Maguire's lob sail past him because he was in an offside position. Then he gesticulated at Maguire  :D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,766
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #608 on: Today at 09:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:19:34 pm
:) The world's most expensive 360 pose,Kerlon's one trick was better.




Thats gif needed to carry on and show how he then puts the ball oit for a goal kick
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #609 on: Today at 09:16:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:43 pm
Thats gif needed to carry on and show how he then puts the ball oit for a goal kick

Hazell already put that up above  :D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,766
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #610 on: Today at 09:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:16:18 pm
Hazell already put that up above  :D

Ah nice one, missed that ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,948
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #611 on: Today at 09:17:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:43 pm
Thats gif needed to carry on and show how he then puts the ball oit for a goal kick
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:26:14 pm
And he kicked the ball out of play straight after as well ;D


Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #612 on: Today at 09:37:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:56:56 pm
It's all woe....

Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen
·
58m
Manchester United's shares fell by a record amount for a single day today. Shares down 21% at one point & currently at 18%. Over £550m taken off market value. Numbers on course for worst day in #MUFC's 11 years as a public company as market reacts to reports Glazers won't sell.📉
Ah Ben, come on now, Rachel has shorted them. She's played a blinder, have you not had a dabble?
 
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,500
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #613 on: Today at 09:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 08:41:45 pm
And this why you dont work in football. Its actually a 720  8)

Oh yeah ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,942
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #614 on: Today at 10:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:58:32 pm
Thank you.

Dirk Kyut was a great professional for us throughout his career, came up with some vital goals when we needed them and had an engine and endurance of a tank.
Comparing that Antony to him's like comparing a mosquito to an eagle.

He certainly did, the Cardiff goal is the one that sticks in my head.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/0rDLlTmnD_g?si=9Qhy44X0FrkA-9tB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/0rDLlTmnD_g?si=9Qhy44X0FrkA-9tB</a>

Was also a great penalty taker.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/exsOSXyIpbs?si=5ofmYPYLcQ8Y1K0J" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/exsOSXyIpbs?si=5ofmYPYLcQ8Y1K0J</a>

A 'Giant' of a player especially in games when the going became tough.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,824
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #615 on: Today at 10:13:55 pm »
In some respects, Dirk was that era's Milner. Klopp would have loved him. Technically limited, but an absolute engine in him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #616 on: Today at 10:39:24 pm »
That "trick" Antony is doing in that gif is so easy to execute also. It had no effect in the situation he was in apart from making himself dizzy which is probably why he over hit the through ball after. Nothing worse than seeing players use tricks ineffectively and just for the sake of it.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #617 on: Today at 10:43:56 pm »
Jadon Sancho cost £73mil plus a £91mil contract over 5 years

Harry Maguire cost £80mil plus a £59.25mil contract over 6 years

That's £303.25 million on those two players alone in fees and wages. Staggering.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,786
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #618 on: Today at 10:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:43:56 pm
Jadon Sancho cost £73mil plus a £91mil contract over 5 years

Harry Maguire cost £80mil plus a £59.25mil contract over 6 years

That's £303.25 million on those two players alone in fees and wages. Staggering.
Staggering!
Then there are Alexis, Phil Jones, Falcao, Martial, etc...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,283
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #619 on: Today at 10:51:22 pm »
The Sancho stuff has overshadowed their performance. It's the main talking point in nearly every paper and podcast
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,786
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #620 on: Today at 10:52:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:51:22 pm
The Sancho stuff has overshadowed their performance. It's the main talking point in nearly every paper and podcast
Good.
We certainly want Sven-Hag there for as long as possible! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 