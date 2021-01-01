They're more a retail outlet these days where the workers have cobbled together a football team as a sideline.



I remember talking to a Liverpool FC employee who admired United in terms of how it operated as a club, I am sure that goes back to the way Busby put things together (before Shankly, and just remember Busby was Liverpool captain, and with similar roots, both from Scottish pit villages).Like Shankly, Busby was a great man, he was 8 when his father was killed by a sniper at Arras (he lost 3 uncles as well), like Shankly he worked in the mines. He was in the King's Liverpool regiment and was Bob Paisley's mentor (before Shankly) but we let him go to United. How different things might have been.Anyway, that's the roots that made United great, our roots are similar. People like Evans and Houllier (and Benitez) have helped preserve our roots, theirs have slipped away.I think they kept a lot of that in the system at least until Ferguson/Moyes but I suspect things have drifted now and anything that was special about United has been eroded. You can see how Liverpool, especially Klopp takes great pride in keeping an ethos and new players fitting into that ethos. It seems a long time since United had that approach.These things matter