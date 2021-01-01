« previous next »
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #560 on: Today at 12:54:12 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:30:27 pm
He's been there two seasons already, and it doesn't look like his situation is going to improve any time soon.
This isn't just one bad season.
Is there any one who has come back after being in a slump for so long?
Martial's been on the bench for longer, and he was also a massive talent. Bought in 2015... what a terrible waste of a life!
They go there ... to die. (in gold caskets)
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #561 on: Today at 12:55:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:43:12 am
Despite the criticism from some of our fans, it is incredible how much better we are run as a club than these fuckers ...

In I think 2005, there was a banner on the kop saying Well done Agent Glazer, Misson accomplished.  Never realised how prophetic that would be.

It was in Istanbul too.



PeterTheRed...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #562 on: Today at 12:56:59 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:57:16 am
With Sancho do others think there is deffo a player in there, and with the right manager he would be really good in the PL ?  Just not sure why he has fallen off a cliff so much after he did so well in Germany.

To be honest, I was never convinced about him, so we've had these endless debates with KH. The talent is there, but that means nothing at the very top level. His numbers in Germany were inflated, mostly against weaker Bundesliga opposition and in the cups. I don't think that he has what it takes to succeed at the very top level, and being on £350,000 per week at Man Utd, he doesn't seem too interested in moving elsewhere ...
MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #563 on: Today at 12:59:35 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:57:16 am
With Sancho do others think there is deffo a player in there, and with the right manager he would be really good in the PL ?  Just not sure why he has fallen off a cliff so much after he did so well in Germany.

Sanchos time in Germany indicates he is a good player. However, signing for M** U at a time when he would be fighting Ronaldo, Rashford and Fernandes for a spot in the team was a mistake. Boy did the Mancs screw up their summer spending in 2021/22.

MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #564 on: Today at 01:00:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:56:59 pm
To be honest, I was never convinced about him, so we've had these endless debates with KH. The talent is there, but that means nothing at the very top level. His numbers in Germany were inflated, mostly against weaker Bundesliga opposition and in the cups. I don't think that he has what it takes to succeed at the very top level, and being on £350,000 per week at Man Utd, he doesn't seem too interested in moving elsewhere ...
Physically, he finds it hard to impose himself.  He's not strong neither is he the quickest. It's like playing against a 10-year old.
Nobby Reserve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #565 on: Today at 01:01:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:56:59 pm
To be honest, I was never convinced about him, so we've had these endless debates with KH. The talent is there, but that means nothing at the very top level. His numbers in Germany were inflated, mostly against weaker Bundesliga opposition and in the cups. I don't think that he has what it takes to succeed at the very top level, and being on £350,000 per week at Man Utd, he doesn't seem too interested in moving elsewhere ...


But he looked good for England (a Southgate England, too!) when he was playing for Dortmund.

He's got a lot of ability. There's just something at Man U that has sent him backwards. We know he's had mental health issues, and that can impact physical performance. It's been a terrible decision from a footballing perspective (although his bank manager and agent think he made the right choice)

PeterTheRed...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #566 on: Today at 01:03:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:01:12 pm

But he looked good for England (a Southgate England, too!) when he was playing for Dortmund.

He's got a lot of ability. There's just something at Man U that has sent him backwards. We know he's had mental health issues, and that can impact physical performance. It's been a terrible decision from a footballing perspective (although his bank manager and agent think he made the right choice)

Like I said, the talent is there, but even at Dortmund he often went missing in the big games. He was never worth a transfer fee of £75 million and £350,000 per week in wages, but the English media have made him look that good ...
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTHONY*
Reply #567 on: Today at 01:08:39 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:44:10 am
They took the word 'football club' off their badge.

Just saying :D
They're more a retail outlet these days where the workers have cobbled together a football team as a sideline.
BigJimFinn

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #568 on: Today at 01:12:49 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:16:10 am
Shouldn't Havertz have been given a yellow?
Yellow cards can't be issued by VAR decision, unless it was first given as straight red by the ref.
If the ref doesn't give a card on the pitch, VAR review can't result in one.
Not always a good thing in my opinion, but there is a clear need to restrict what can be reviewed.
Keith Lard

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #569 on: Today at 01:12:57 pm
Fernandes probably tries to motivate Sancho by flapping his arms at him every day in training. Top notch motivation.
darragh85

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #570 on: Today at 01:30:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:00:13 pm
Cowardly shithouse. That 'tackle' on Haaland was pathetic.


Yea if it was 7 or 8 inches higher and a bit to the right it would have been a lot better
Black Bull Nova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTHONY*
Reply #571 on: Today at 01:38:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:08:39 pm
They're more a retail outlet these days where the workers have cobbled together a football team as a sideline.


I remember talking to a Liverpool FC employee who admired United in terms of how it operated as a club, I am sure that goes back to the way Busby put things together (before Shankly, and just remember Busby was Liverpool captain, and with similar roots, both from Scottish pit villages).


Like Shankly, Busby was a great man, he was 8 when his father was killed by a sniper at Arras (he lost 3 uncles as well), like Shankly he worked in the mines. He was in the King's Liverpool regiment and was Bob Paisley's mentor (before Shankly) but we let him go to United. How different things might have been.


Anyway, that's the roots that made United great, our roots are similar. People like Evans and Houllier (and Benitez) have helped preserve our roots, theirs have slipped away.

I think they kept a lot of that in the system at least until Ferguson/Moyes but I suspect things have drifted now and anything that was special about United has been eroded. You can see how Liverpool, especially Klopp takes great pride in keeping an ethos and new players fitting into that ethos. It seems a long time since United had that approach.


These things matter
newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #572 on: Today at 01:43:05 pm
Is Sancho all of sudden going to gain a yard of pace that would allow his to escape the PL defenders that he has yet to show he can run by?

Because even if he gets better - for 75-80m - he's supposed to be a game changer.

And thanks to him (or at least in part) - Dortmund was then able to set the market for any other top stars leaving (a la Bellingham - not the crooked Haaland deal).
afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #573 on: Today at 01:54:12 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:38:38 pm

I remember talking to a Liverpool FC employee who admired United in terms of how it operated as a club, I am sure that goes back to the way Busby put things together (before Shankly, and just remember Busby was Liverpool captain, and with similar roots, both from Scottish pit villages).


Like Shankly, Busby was a great man, he was 8 when his father was killed by a sniper at Arras (he lost 3 uncles as well), like Shankly he worked in the mines. He was in the King's Liverpool regiment and was Bob Paisley's mentor (before Shankly) but we let him go to United. How different things might have been.


Anyway, that's the roots that made United great, our roots are similar. People like Evans and Houllier (and Benitez) have helped preserve our roots, theirs have slipped away.

I think they kept a lot of that in the system at least until Ferguson/Moyes but I suspect things have drifted now and anything that was special about United has been eroded. You can see how Liverpool, especially Klopp takes great pride in keeping an ethos and new players fitting into that ethos. It seems a long time since United had that approach.


These things matter

Liverpool FC: Our Ethos Still Matters

Quite like that, actually... :D
Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #574 on: Today at 02:18:04 pm
No surprise I guess. But the same people praising Dele(rightfully so) and talking about mental health in football. Same people trying to write hit pieces on Sancho. Crap that.
Passmaster Molby

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #575 on: Today at 02:54:30 pm
Got to say the more you read about Jason Shitshow the more you wonder whether they ever did due diligence on the lads character? The stuff he did at Dortmund and now at United, he sounds like a prize halfwit.

Another shocking transfer from them, and you can stick Mount on that pile too ha ha.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #576 on: Today at 03:00:44 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:54:30 pm
Got to say the more you read about Jason Shitshow the more you wonder whether they ever did due diligence on the lads character? The stuff he did at Dortmund and now at United, he sounds like a prize halfwit.

Another shocking transfer from them, and you can stick Mount on that pile too ha ha.

I think a lot of that can be put down to his mental state, none of us know exactly how he suffers but depression can be just as crippling as a broken leg & can also lead to sufferers acting in a way that others misinterpret.
Qston

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #577 on: Today at 03:11:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:56:59 pm
To be honest, I was never convinced about him, so we've had these endless debates with KH. The talent is there, but that means nothing at the very top level. His numbers in Germany were inflated, mostly against weaker Bundesliga opposition and in the cups. I don't think that he has what it takes to succeed at the very top level, and being on £350,000 per week at Man Utd, he doesn't seem too interested in moving elsewhere ...

I have read through all the posts responding to my original post. The impression I get is that he does have a lot of talent but that he has mental health issues that are holding him back - much like people in any walk of life. That seems sad to me. I just wonder if another manager could help him along the way. An arm round the shoulder, with the proper support in the background, could really help him realise his potential. I get the debate about his slight lack of pace, and that he scored a lot of goals against sides that wouldn`t get into the PL, but I do think that with the right manager and club he could still do well. I don`t think he was ever the 'superstar elite' player that his fee at the time suggested - but he could certainly do a good job at a club like Villa or Newcastle. And no, I am not advocating the arm around the shoulder should be Klopp. £350k per week though - jesus
kaesarsosei

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #578 on: Today at 03:18:02 pm
Pretty crazy how quickly the mood around United has shifted:

Sancho shitshow
Massive injury crisis in defence, will likely have to play Maguire and Evans next match
Question marks over the GK's ability to actually keep goal already even if he's tidy with his feet
Antony on-the-pitch just isn't doing it, why would people even think of getting on Nunez's back when you look at his output compared to Antony and at 2/3 the price as well?
Eriksen seems to be struggling but can't say Fernandes or Casemiro are ripping up trees either, they all look old/tired.

If they lose to Brighton, and I think they will, this season could become an absolute unmitigated shitshow even without the off-field stuff. Again like Chelsea, they have spent so much money but sometimes you have to scratch your head and wonder what they have to show for it?
