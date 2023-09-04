« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #520 on: Today at 02:50:27 pm »
 ;D
https://metro.co.uk/2023/09/04/jadon-sancho-angry-to-see-antony-picked-before-him-says-rio-ferdinand-19442156/

Ferdinand told Vibe with Five: Sancho, in his defence, I think he is sitting there looking at the areas in which he plays and thinking: How is this guy still playing?
[Antony has started every game this season (Picture: Getty)]
I reckon hes still there thinking Antony, how is he playing in front of me?
I guarantee you he will be sitting there thinking that. Garnacho is probably saying the same thing. Garnacho comes on after 84 minutes and almost gets the winner. Because he is a threat.

-I think Sancho needs to go on Rio's youtube channel and discuss this situation
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #521 on: Today at 02:50:49 pm »
Just read the tweet about Anthony.    He doesnt seem a very nice man
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #522 on: Today at 02:56:14 pm »
They always moan against their owners but the fact is 7 Hag spent huge amounts since he was appointed...

22-23:

Antony (£81.6m)
Casemiro (£60.7m)
Lisandro Martinez (£49.2m)
Tyrell Malacia (£15m, 2022)
Wout Weghorst (Loan, £2.5m)
Martin Dúbravka (Loan, £1.96m)

23-24:

Rasmus Hojlund (£73m, 2023)
Mason Mount (£60m, 2023)
Andre Onana (£47m, 2023)
Sofyan Amrabat   (Loan, £8.5m)
Altay Bayindir (£4.5 m)

Total: £403.96 million only for his first two seasons...

not to mention the obscene amounts they spent before him...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #523 on: Today at 02:59:22 pm »
 ;D
Quote
Getafe are gonna have quite a good team at this rate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #524 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
What exactly is their main gripe in terms of ownership, they act like the Glazers give them a £40 million budget every window when in reality, few teams are allowed to spend more than them and few teams spend so much money so badly. What exactly are they expecting?

I've seen Maguire and Evans being used yesterday blamed on the glazers as if they haven't had bucketloads of cash to build a squad where those players aren't even on the squadlist let alone playing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #525 on: Today at 03:12:58 pm »
The excitement of seeing Maguire & Evans starting together after the international break is palpable. Let's not lie, we've all been waiting for this.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #526 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:59:27 pm
What exactly is their main gripe in terms of ownership, they act like the Glazers give them a £40 million budget every window when in reality, few teams are allowed to spend more than them and few teams spend so much money so badly. What exactly are they expecting?

I've seen Maguire and Evans being used yesterday blamed on the glazers as if they haven't had bucketloads of cash to build a squad where those players aren't even on the squadlist let alone playing
That's the thing, isn't it?
It's the way they spend it. They spend more than the oil clubs, but they spend it on dross- and the supporters just want them to waste more money.
Mistaking wholly incompetent recruitment for a lack of spending.

The Bitters aren't even that confuxed! And they've spent LOADS!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #527 on: Today at 03:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:01:55 am
Hes great when Maguire comes on ;D

Did enjoy his Declan Condiment comment - although i never really thought as rice as a condiment.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #528 on: Today at 03:19:45 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:12:58 pm
The excitement of seeing Maguire & Evans starting together after the international break is palpable. Let's not lie, we've all been waiting for this.  ;D

I hope they are the starting CBs, when we play them  :)

It's hilarious that it seems 7hag cannot buy any player, that he hasn't managed before.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #529 on: Today at 03:35:53 pm »
Theyre awful. No identity on the pitch and continue to make the same mistakes off it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #530 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
When Brazilian police get their hands on Anthony he be fucked.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #531 on: Today at 03:41:41 pm »
https://imgur.com/a/Oi4bNzE
Apparently this is per Swiss Ramble, that the Manchester United have paid out £449m in the form of dividends and interest, since 2013.
The Glazers know what they are doing, they are wise to hold on a sale until 2025.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #532 on: Today at 03:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:59 pm
When Brazilian police get their hands on Anthony he be fucked.

Sounds like he might deserve it too.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #533 on: Today at 03:50:04 pm »
Always good for a laugh! :lmao :lmao :lmao

1-1
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=Bc02ac9IcPDifZKY&t=112

Wan-Bissaka, "the Spider"! ;D
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=At-W-ZM1J5R8e8qM&t=229

Losing his shit when Maguire is subbed on... followed by the disallowed goal! ;D
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=cwhQt5EVaYTa9H3A&t=306

"Declan, fuckin Condiment, himself!"
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=_58I2QBae2xrJrPB&t=474

3-1
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=E3ifz0R5DT5QnlZW&t=561

"We was robbed!" (Love the "Super, Super Chat" in the background ;D )
https://youtu.be/Y9vypupj71g?si=Gl4Yb8qS2MYsmM-B&t=648


;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #534 on: Today at 03:53:19 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:50:49 pm
Just read the tweet about Anthony.    He doesnt seem a very nice man

I found it all a hard read to be honest. Horrible if true
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #535 on: Today at 03:54:38 pm »
Any talk of Antony outside taking the piss regarding football will just end up in the thread being locked.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #536 on: Today at 03:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:54:38 pm
Any talk of Antony outside taking the piss regarding football will just end up in the thread being locked.

It'll be locked, like a gaggle of arl women on here at times
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #537 on: Today at 04:03:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:39 pm
I would have saved that. His positioning was awful, there was only one place where Rice could aim so just get yourself between the post and where the defenders are and even with a deflection, its not going in.

When he received the ball, there was no where he could score. Dalot, Maguire and Evans are all between him and the goal. When he gets the ball, all 3 of them step up the pitch, rather than towards the ball, and expose the goal. Such bad defending, was hilarious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #538 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
had to rewatch it again

that defending though. blockhead too busy with his hand raised even before declan pulled the fucking trigger instead of just defending it like a normal defender.

jonny was busy doing his wwe impression.

oh and i do think that degea would have might saved that. considering how superior his shot stopping is compared to onana ;D



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #539 on: Today at 04:17:41 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:59:21 pm
It'll be locked, like a gaggle of arl women on here at times

Sitting round the launderette slagging off the one on the corner, you know, that dirty mare with the fancy man whose kids dont look like er usband.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #540 on: Today at 04:20:03 pm »
So someone has tried to chin Royston Keane.  Good lad.

Keane is gonna be like one of those aging pub bullies (we all know one).  As the once-hard bastard gets older, the younger lads growing up will make a name for themselves by chinning the said bully.
