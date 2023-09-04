They always moan against their owners but the fact is 7 Hag spent huge amounts since he was appointed...
22-23:
Antony (£81.6m)
Casemiro (£60.7m)
Lisandro Martinez (£49.2m)
Tyrell Malacia (£15m, 2022)
Wout Weghorst (Loan, £2.5m)
Martin Dúbravka (Loan, £1.96m)
23-24:
Rasmus Hojlund (£73m, 2023)
Mason Mount (£60m, 2023)
Andre Onana (£47m, 2023)
Sofyan Amrabat (Loan, £8.5m)
Altay Bayindir (£4.5 m)
Total: £403.96 million only for his first two seasons...
not to mention the obscene amounts they spent before him...