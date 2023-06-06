Kuyt was awesome, an absolute unselfish workhorse who had a knack for scoring clutch goals, loved Dirk and I bet Klopp would as well, ultimate team player.
Antony is utter shite, all that money for an attacking player who's garbage in the final 3rd, even his numbers in the porous Dutch league where if you're an attacker for the dominant Ajax you can put up decent numbers, his numbers were still shite there.
No other club were in for him, Ajax must have been laughing just watching United bid against themselves increasing the bid and then pay that astounding fee, they must have been some high fives between Overmars and Van Der Sar when a fee was finally agreed.