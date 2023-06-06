« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*  (Read 15711 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #480 on: Today at 12:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:57:50 am
They'll look at De Zerbi. He'd be a great manager but not at Utd or Chelsea where the clubs themselves seem utterly toxic.
Honestly, would be quite happy to have him take over for us once Jurgen leaves.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,258
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #481 on: Today at 12:10:16 pm »
If I was a Utd fan I'd be getting increasingly embarrassed with Gary Neville now.  Seriously.

Every time a result goes against them, he blames the Glaziers.

In what way yesterday was any of that the owner's fault?
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #482 on: Today at 12:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:01:47 pm
It's so weird watching united fan cams, every time they concede they immediately seem to call offside or foul when there was absolutely no hint of it, and every decision that goes against them is an injustice. I know all fans are biased to some extent but for them everything is against them when in reality so much goes their way.

I think with United it's the fact they get so much refereeing and VAR decisions go their way when it doesn't it's such a shock to the fans it's an outrage.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #483 on: Today at 12:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:10:16 pm
If I was a Utd fan I'd be getting increasingly embarrassed with Gary Neville now.  Seriously.

Every time a result goes against them, he blames the Glaziers.

In what way yesterday was any of that the owner's fault?

The Glazers have poured money into the squad, think i read recently they've a bigger net spend than any other club in the world over the last 15 years. Neville is an utter fool and won't be happy until that sportwashing money comes into the club.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,208
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #484 on: Today at 12:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:17:12 pm
The Glazers have poured money into the squad, think i read recently they've a bigger net spend than any other club in the world over the last 15 years. Neville is an utter fool and won't be happy until that sportwashing money comes into the club.

The Glazers haven't poured any money into the squad, United spend what they earn, but they've spent it poorly.

Every player United sign is well over hyped to fuck, great things are expected from them straight away, then they wonder why more times than not they end up expensive flops.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #485 on: Today at 12:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:22:20 pm
The Glazers haven't poured any money into the squad, United spend what they earn, but they've spent it poorly.

Every player United sign is well over hyped to fuck, great things are expected from them straight away, then they wonder why more times than not they end up expensive flops.
So, by that logic, if they do get sportswashed, they'll spend over a trillion pounds on absolute dross and Che Neville will definitely incite another riot at OT..
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:10:16 pm
If I was a Utd fan I'd be getting increasingly embarrassed with Gary Neville now.  Seriously.

Every time a result goes against them, he blames the Glaziers.

In what way yesterday was any of that the owner's fault?

Is he on hunger strike?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #487 on: Today at 12:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:22:20 pm
The Glazers haven't poured any money into the squad, United spend what they earn, but they've spent it poorly.


It's a pretty meaningless distinction though, especially when the club spends that much. 'Their own money' doesn't look or behave any differently, not does it allow them to buy better players or make better decisions.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #488 on: Today at 12:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:13:14 am
Trying to be objective (and its very difficult for me when it comes to United!), and ignoring what decisions went their way in the previous games. And also keeping in mind Arsenal looked by far the better team

If we had lost in that way Id be angry with everyone and everything so I can understand a few outlandish comments on this occasion. I dont think they were robbed in any way but to go from thinking youd scored a late winner to suddenly losing is pretty galling for anyone - and incredibly funny when it happens to them.

Arsenal penalty - I thought in real time it was a penalty, then the more I saw it the more I thought it wasnt. Agree with the comments that they barely ever get overturned but I dont like the whole clear and obvious wording and in isolation I dont have a problem with it not being a penalty.

Offside goal - was tight and again, was probably more surprise about it going against United than it actually being given.

Hojlund penalty shout - not for me Clive. Fine line between the defender using his body/Strength to just wrestling someone to the ground and it was quite close to being the latter but youre not really going to see those given too often.

Possible foul in the Rice goal - Gabriel did block Evans off a bit which probably my did stop him charging Rice down. Again, would have been soft but its the sort of decision United sometimes get.

All in all, dont think there were any howlers in there, but a cumulative number, and the timing that left them feeling a bit aggrieved. And all the funnier because of it. :D


I agree with all these points, fucking hilarious though, the way they are melting down.

Just waiting for someone to tell them that small clubs never get those 50-50s  :D
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,652
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #489 on: Today at 12:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 09:55:33 am
Had £2.50 sitting in bet credits so lumped it on one of those special offer bet builders - both teams to get 2 or more cards, Odegaard to have 1.5 or more shots on target (never understand that one - why not just say 2?), and more than 3 goals in the game - 9-1.
Very satisfying match all round

Depends who you bet with. A few sites say over 1.5, others say at least 2, others say 2 or more.

There are many many people out there that don't understand what 'at least 2' or '2 or more' means, despite it being blatantly clear what it means.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,324
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #490 on: Today at 12:46:31 pm »
The Glazer are awful owners, I don't think there's any doubt about that.  But at the same time, they've 100% backed their managers with huge wages and transfers.  It's two different arguments, and Neville trying to tie the two together is ridiculous.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,325
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #491 on: Today at 12:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:43:31 am
Kuyt was a technically limited but effective player. Anthony is a showboating pony who's utterly ineffective. It's an absurd comparison.

Sancho is a funny one because I was massively on the Sancho train back when he was in Germany and I still think he'd come good at a different club. He'd probably be good for Guardiola and Klopp. Is he a bit slow though? That's my doubt about him these days, aside from the mental side.

Well he did choose to sign for Man United...
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #492 on: Today at 12:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:22:20 pm
The Glazers haven't poured any money into the squad, United spend what they earn, but they've spent it poorly.

Every player United sign is well over hyped to fuck, great things are expected from them straight away, then they wonder why more times than not they end up expensive flops.

Part of their problem is they massively overhype their players but especially when they are going to sign them. It then puts massive pressure on the club to get it done. They end up paying huge fees and wages to get them over the line.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,980
  • Meh sd f
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #493 on: Today at 12:53:26 pm »
It's hard to imagine two more dissimilar right wingers than Anthony and Kuyt
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #494 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:50:03 pm
Well he did choose to sign for Man United...
;D

Love how words can do this
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #495 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:57:50 am
They'll look at De Zerbi. He'd be a great manager but not at Utd or Chelsea where the clubs themselves seem utterly toxic.
If United, don't sort out the DoF/SD side of their club and the structure to support the results on the pitch, they're going to continue to struggle to adapt to the modern game.
At Chelsea, Boehly is the SD/DoF and the boss.

At United, supporters dictate who gets bought and who calls the shots. "Marketing" runs that club, and has done since Ferguson retired.

It's madness.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #496 on: Today at 01:00:56 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:59:16 pm
If United, don't sort out the DoF/SD side of their club and the structure to support the pitch, they're going to continue to struggle to adapt to the modern game.
At Chelsea, Boehly is the SD/DoF and the boss.

At United, supporters dictate who gets bought and who calls the shots.

It's madness.
Do they have an equivalent of the Bullens Wall?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:04:56 pm
Honestly, would be quite happy to have him take over for us once Jurgen leaves.

I would go for De Zerbi or Postecoglu(provided he continues to do well at Spurs of course). I don't even think Postecoglu would ever consider going to United, because of his love for LFC.

But feckit- we've got Jurgen Klopp! Who knows- he might just decide to extend again if things go well.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:07 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,691
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #498 on: Today at 01:04:18 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:59:16 pm
If United, don't sort out the DoF/SD side of their club and the structure to support the results on the pitch, they're going to continue to struggle to adapt to the modern game.
At Chelsea, Boehly is the SD/DoF and the boss.

At United, supporters dictate who gets bought and who calls the shots. "Marketing" runs that club, and has done since Ferguson retired.

It's madness.

Which bit, Utd's way or the fact that Boehly is DOF?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:04:21 pm »
Kuyt was awesome, an absolute unselfish workhorse who had a knack for scoring clutch goals, loved Dirk and I bet Klopp would as well, ultimate team player.

Antony is utter shite, all that money for an attacking player who's garbage in the final 3rd, even his numbers in the porous Dutch league where if you're an attacker for the dominant Ajax you can put up decent numbers, his numbers were still shite there.

No other club were in for him, Ajax must have been laughing just watching United bid against themselves increasing the bid and then pay that astounding fee, they must have been some high fives between Overmars and Van Der Sar when a fee was finally agreed. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:04:18 pm
Which bit, Utd's way or the fact that Boehly is DOF?
Do you even have to ask, Rob? ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #501 on: Today at 01:06:41 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:03:40 pm
I would go for De Zerbi or Postecoglu(provided he continues to do well at Spurs of course). I don't even think Postecoglu would ever go there, because of his love for LFC.

But feckit- we've got Jurgen Klopp! Who knows- he might just decide to extend again if things go well.
Didn't know that, but just read up on it.
Like him even more now.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
  • Sound
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #502 on: Today at 01:09:49 pm »
Shower of utter c*nts
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #503 on: Today at 01:12:21 pm »
Kuyt shouldn't even be in the same conversation as Anthony ffs. Kuyt would run through walls for the team and was as strong as a bull. Defenders hated coming up against him as they'd know it was going to be a slog for 90 minutes plus.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #504 on: Today at 01:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:06:41 pm
Didn't know that, but just read up on it.
Like him even more now.
Feast your eyes, Terry: ;D

Quote


'I grew up supporting Liverpool. I'm a manager because of them': New Spurs boss Postecoglou

More on Tribuna.com:
https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2023-06-06-i-grew-up-supporting-liverpool-im-a-manager-because-of-them-new-spurs-boss-postecoglou/?utm_source=copy

I have been a Liverpool fan almost my whole life. I don't quite remember the 1971 FA Cup final, which we lost to Arsenal, but I began to support them shortly after, Postecoglou said, as relayed by the Liverpool Echo.

Players like Kevin Keegan and then Kenny Dalglish became my heroes, and I read the stories about Bill Shankly and loved the culture, what they represented and the way they played the game.

I grew up supporting Liverpool - the reason I'm a manager today is because of the club. I grew up with those stories of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and the boot room, Ronnie Moran, Joe Fagan, Roy Evans, all those guys. That kind of philosophy has stayed with me.

They were playing possession-based football before it was trendy in the world. From my perspective, that whole experience will be a thrill, backing up from hopefully knocking off Manchester United a few days earlier! It would be a dream week for me."

More on Tribuna.com:
https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2023-06-06-i-grew-up-supporting-liverpool-im-a-manager-because-of-them-new-spurs-boss-postecoglou/?utm_source=copy
« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:07 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #505 on: Today at 01:17:00 pm »
It's pointless trying to identify replacements for Klopp now. A month is a long time in football, let alone several seasons. Managers who seem to be doing well today might be busted flushes in a few years' time; meanwhile other managers will have appeared by then who may be much more suitable and appropriate on the day.

You can only really look at who is around at around about the time when the appointment needs to be made and pick the best possible at that time. Otherwise you end up like Levy appointing Mourinho because he had once wanted him badly, years before during his pomp, and failed to see that he was no longer that manager.

(a lot of potential pronoun confusion there but I think you get what I mean)

Anyway Klopp's gonna extend his contract...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #506 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:17:00 pm
It's pointless trying to identify replacements for Klopp now. A month is a long time in football, let alone several seasons. Managers who seem to be doing well today might be busted flushes in a few years' time; meanwhile other managers will have appeared by then who may be much more suitable and appropriate on the day.

You can only really look at who is around at around about the time when the appointment needs to be made and pick the best possible at that time. Otherwise you end up like Levy appointing Mourinho because he had once wanted him badly, years before during his pomp, and failed to see that he was no longer that manager.

(a lot of potential pronoun confusion there but I think you get what I mean)

Anyway Klopp's gonna extend his contract...
Would be the 2nd greatest signing in the Klopp era!(after his first extension) ;)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 