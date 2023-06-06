It's pointless trying to identify replacements for Klopp now. A month is a long time in football, let alone several seasons. Managers who seem to be doing well today might be busted flushes in a few years' time; meanwhile other managers will have appeared by then who may be much more suitable and appropriate on the day.



You can only really look at who is around at around about the time when the appointment needs to be made and pick the best possible at that time. Otherwise you end up like Levy appointing Mourinho because he had once wanted him badly, years before during his pomp, and failed to see that he was no longer that manager.



(a lot of potential pronoun confusion there but I think you get what I mean)



Anyway Klopp's gonna extend his contract...