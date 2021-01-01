« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #440 on: Today at 09:43:04 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:35:32 am
;D

I don't usually like giving clicks to YouTubers from other clubs, but will admit its an occasional guilty pleasure to see some of the meltdowns - and some of the Utd ones are hilarious. The other guy with a beard and ponytail is also hilarious when he self destructs, and comes out with some great lines.



Just shared his highlights reel of the match. He broke a chair when Arsenal bagged their third. He was so angry he could even rant properly. ;D

If you don't want to give them clicks personally, there are a few channels that put together compilations. They're quite entertaining sometimes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #441 on: Today at 09:46:35 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:43:04 am
Just shared his highlights reel of the match. He broke a chair when Arsenal bagged their third. He was so angry he could even rant properly. ;D

If you don't want to give them clicks personally, there are a few channels that put together compilations. They're quite entertaining sometimes.

I love how they're ranting on about the officials without a sense of irony, United have been gifted at least 4 extra points than they should have had because of them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:49:38 am »
Don`t get me wrong - I found the whole thing highly amusing but I am still not sure how that was offside ? I know they drew their lines but I was confused.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:55:33 am »
Had £2.50 sitting in bet credits so lumped it on one of those special offer bet builders - both teams to get 2 or more cards, Odegaard to have 1.5 or more shots on target (never understand that one - why not just say 2?), and more than 3 goals in the game - 9-1.
Very satisfying match all round
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:46:35 am
I love how they're ranting on about the officials without a sense of irony, United have been gifted at least 4 extra points than they should have had because of them.

Well if we're honest, if we had lost a game like that I imagine a few chairs would have been broken as well. ;D

The conspiracist would say the officials had to give Liverpool a rest this week to avoid looking obviously biased, but the truth is we saw what happens when bad decisions combine with a poor, dysfunctional team. It's a mark of quality for Liverpool that we overcame the bad decisions to still get the results; and it's a mark of how poor United are that one or two bad decisions ultimately caused their collapse. How will they expect to cope having to play an hour with ten men?

Under Ole, favourable decisions artificially inflated United's standing for two seasons. Once Klopp burst his bubble and he was forced to shoehorn Ronaldo into the side, United reverted to their best Moyes impression. United will continue to receive more favourable decisions than bad ones, but without a coherent team of quality players, they'll be lucky to make the Europa league this season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:59:49 am »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 09:55:33 am
Had £2.50 sitting in bet credits so lumped it on one of those special offer bet builders - both teams to get 2 or more cards, Odegaard to have 1.5 or more shots on target (never understand that one - why not just say 2?), and more than 3 goals in the game - 9-1.
Very satisfying match all round

very nice bet
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:05:18 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:58:10 am
Well if we're honest, if we had lost a game like that I imagine a few chairs would have been broken as well. ;D

The conspiracist would say the officials had to give Liverpool a rest this week to avoid looking obviously biased, but the truth is we saw what happens when bad decisions combine with a poor, dysfunctional team. It's a mark of quality for Liverpool that we overcame the bad decisions to still get the results; and it's a mark of how poor United are that one or two bad decisions ultimately caused their collapse. How will they expect to cope having to play an hour with ten men?

Under Ole, favourable decisions artificially inflated United's standing for two seasons. Once Klopp burst his bubble and he was forced to shoehorn Ronaldo into the side, United reverted to their best Moyes impression. United will continue to receive more favourable decisions than bad ones, but without a coherent team of quality players, they'll be lucky to make the Europa league this season.

Not sure which bad decisions United got yesterday, a close offside is still offside. The rest are just them ranting over losing. That pen being overturned you very rarely see, any contact and they stay with the ref decision, and there was contact.

2 seasons in a row they are 2 mins away from a draw and they bottled it, its what happens when you sit in the box inviting pressure. Werent passing it around the back when losing were they, no time wasting then.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:06:54 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Today at 08:38:05 am
In a lower budget Liverpool, Kuyt was more than good enough as a support striker and his work rate for the team was immense.

I hadnt realised he was tainted as a flop, I assume hes warmly welcomed back each time he visits?

Antony hasnt justified the £82m one jot, awful attitude in games where he gets no joy, entire 45 minutes pass where you dont notice hes on the pitch.
I remember being on holiday the summer we signed Kuyt. We (me and my young sons) caught the end of a preseason game at a bar in Portugal. There was a middle aged Dutch bloke watching the game and noticed the kids were wearing Liverpool sun hats. We got chatting and he urned out to be an Ajax fan. He said then that nobody would work harder than Kuyt, he called him a worker for the team.
Yes, sometimes he was like a dog with a balloon, but he never hid on the pitch and always put a shift in.

What I dont get is that Ten Hag prefers Martial to the young lad who came on and nearly scored. 🤣
As for this new lad, he looks like Judo is his preferred option.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:10:02 am »
I see the he who fannies about and dives around fanboys are out on social media telling the world that their boy was the victim of Ten Hags jealousy.
Nothing to do with the fact that he who fannies about and dives around was dreadful both on and off the pitch for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:05:18 am
Not sure which bad decisions United got yesterday, a close offside is still offside. The rest are just them ranting over losing. That pen being overturned you very rarely see, any contact and they stay with the ref decision, and there was contact.

2 seasons in a row they are 2 mins away from a draw and they bottled it, its what happens when you sit in the box inviting pressure. Werent passing it around the back when losing were they, no time wasting then.

My point was even with VAR they would typically sneak that offside. Liverpool have had to deal with offside armpit hair in the past, not to mention decisions being made without even checking the monitor!

Any number of United fans will complain that it's a stitch up, but the truth is if they were better than they currently are, the bad decisions wouldn't affect them as much as they do. They've still been gifted points this season by other, favourable decisions, but they've not been enough to overcome the huge drag-factor of United just being crap in general. ;D

With United being so crap, fair decisions become bad decisions, so they have to rely on dodgy decisions to help them out.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:12:22 am »
Was a good moment after the game yesterday with Neville arguing that the Glazers need to sell as Utd cant compete due to FFP then presenter says but only Chelsea have a greater net spend than them this summer...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:12:42 am »
Sancho is on £350k until summer 2027. How's going to want to buy him on those wages? Utd going to have to pay him to leave.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:05:18 am
Not sure which bad decisions United got yesterday, a close offside is still offside. The rest are just them ranting over losing. That pen being overturned you very rarely see, any contact and they stay with the ref decision, and there was contact.

2 seasons in a row they are 2 mins away from a draw and they bottled it, its what happens when you sit in the box inviting pressure. Werent passing it around the back when losing were they, no time wasting then.

Trying to be objective (and its very difficult for me when it comes to United!), and ignoring what decisions went their way in the previous games. And also keeping in mind Arsenal looked by far the better team

If we had lost in that way Id be angry with everyone and everything so I can understand a few outlandish comments on this occasion. I dont think they were robbed in any way but to go from thinking youd scored a late winner to suddenly losing is pretty galling for anyone - and incredibly funny when it happens to them.

Arsenal penalty - I thought in real time it was a penalty, then the more I saw it the more I thought it wasnt. Agree with the comments that they barely ever get overturned but I dont like the whole clear and obvious wording and in isolation I dont have a problem with it not being a penalty.

Offside goal - was tight and again, was probably more surprise about it going against United than it actually being given.

Hojlund penalty shout - not for me Clive. Fine line between the defender using his body/Strength to just wrestling someone to the ground and it was quite close to being the latter but youre not really going to see those given too often.

Possible foul in the Rice goal - Gabriel did block Evans off a bit which probably my did stop him charging Rice down. Again, would have been soft but its the sort of decision United sometimes get.

All in all, dont think there were any howlers in there, but a cumulative number, and the timing that left them feeling a bit aggrieved. And all the funnier because of it. :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:14:07 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:12:42 am
Sancho is on £350k until summer 2027. How's going to want to buy him on those wages? Utd going to have to pay him to leave.

Even Saudi aren't interested in their players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:14:29 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:43:04 am
Just shared his highlights reel of the match. He broke a chair when Arsenal bagged their third. He was so angry he could even rant properly. ;D
His reaction when a plane goes overhead :lmao

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:16:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:13:14 am
Arsenal penalty - I thought in real time it was a penalty, then the more I saw it the more I thought it wasnt. Agree with the comments that they barely ever get overturned but I dont like the whole clear and obvious wording and in isolation I dont have a problem with it not being a penalty.
Shouldn't Havertz have been given a yellow?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:17:55 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:16:10 am
Shouldn't Havertz have been given a yellow?

I dunno. There was maybe a clip. He maybe went looking for it. It all happened very quickly. Just think it wasnt necessarily a penalty or a dive. Doesnt have to be one or the other.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:18:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:16:10 am
Shouldn't Havertz have been given a yellow?

Think they saw it as contact being there but not enough to warrant a pen, so not a dive but not a foul either.

I've only seen it once but at first glance it looked a pen to me, he was fouled IMO, would need to watch it again to see when he went to ground though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:19:26 am »
Anyone see Seven Haag moaning in his press conference yesterday? Saying it wasnt offside, should have got a penalty, evans was fouled bla bla bla. If that was klopp, it would be front page news and aired on SSN every 5 mins.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:20:56 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:19:26 am
Anyone see Seven Haag moaning in his press conference yesterday? Saying it wasnt offside, should have got a penalty, evans was fouled bla bla bla. If that was klopp, it would be front page news and aired on SSN every 5 mins.

We are used to decisions going against us. Utd fans and manager is not.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:37:56 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:23:33 am
I found the highlights. Apparently they have the depth of a jizz puddle. ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9vypupj71g&t=601s&ab_channel=FlyingPigUnited

His reaction to Arsenal's third was pretty disconcerting actually. I'd hate to go around being that angry.
Thanks. That is comedy gold, and the ecstacy to meltdown is quite a sight.

'Let's get on the phone to fucking Interpol and report this fucking robbery'. 'Arteta's been fondling someone behind the scenes'.

So many brilliant lines, but the bit where he smashes the chair after Arsenal's 3rd goal had me pissing myself. Even at my most angry during a game I couldn't ever match his level of expletives.

'I'm fucking out of here. What a fucking load of of fucking bullshit. I don't believe it. Fuck off. Bullshit game of fucking bastard wank piss bollocks and hairy bean bags in your fucking eyeballs with a fucking French stick. Fuck this bullshit man. What the actual fuck. Fuck, my god. Shit. Fucking unbelievable mate, and I've just broken a chair as well. Bollocks, I've just broken a fucking chair guys. This is bullshit mate, we fucking got done'.

Love it    ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:39:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:12:42 am
Sancho is on £350k until summer 2027. How's going to want to buy him on those wages? Utd going to have to pay him to leave.

Well done that CEO, great work  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:43:24 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:12:22 am
Was a good moment after the game yesterday with Neville arguing that the Glazers need to sell as Utd cant compete due to FFP then presenter says but only Chelsea have a greater net spend than them this summer...

Champagne Socialist Gary looked like he was about to throw a thrombie.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:49:10 am »
Not sure if this has already been posted about Keane being assaulted pitch side.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66703473
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:55:07 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:37:56 am
Thanks. That is comedy gold, and the ecstacy to meltdown is quite a sight.

'Let's get on the phone to fucking Interpol and report this fucking robbery'. 'Arteta's been fondling someone behind the scenes'.

So many brilliant lines, but the bit where he smashes the chair after Arsenal's 3rd goal had me pissing myself. Even at my most angry during a game I couldn't ever match his level of expletives.

'I'm fucking out of here. What a fucking load of of fucking bullshit. I don't believe it. Fuck off. Bullshit game of fucking bastard wank piss bollocks and hairy bean bags in your fucking eyeballs with a fucking French stick. Fuck this bullshit man. What the actual fuck. Fuck, my god. Shit. Fucking unbelievable mate, and I've just broken a chair as well. Bollocks, I've just broken a fucking chair guys. This is bullshit mate, we fucking got done'.

Love it    ;D

Him and Goldbridge are my faves - i only tend to watch them two.  Goldbridge tries to remain calm and keep a somewhat professional demeanour whilst Flying Pig just loses his shit big time.  Will watch this at lunch.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #465 on: Today at 11:00:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:17:55 am
I dunno. There was maybe a clip. He maybe went looking for it. It all happened very quickly. Just think it wasnt necessarily a penalty or a dive. Doesnt have to be one or the other.
True. Just get the feeling some would have been given a yellow.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:18:19 am
Think they saw it as contact being there but not enough to warrant a pen, so not a dive but not a foul either.

I've only seen it once but at first glance it looked a pen to me, he was fouled IMO, would need to watch it again to see when he went to ground though.
Wasn't a penalty for me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #466 on: Today at 11:01:55 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:55:07 am
whilst Flying Pig just loses his shit big time.  Will watch this at lunch.
Hes great when Maguire comes on ;D
Re: 7
« Reply #467 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
Remember Giggs during pre season under Moyes when he gave that interview saying United would never go so long without a title like we did. How everything was in place to continue the dominance for a few more decades. ;D

I bet they thought the same thing when Busby stepped down, arrogant Muppets.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #468 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:34:26 am
Neville was losing the plot towards the end there, arguing with himself at times, it was great to see.

He changes his mind more often than Lewis Hamilton goes around corners. Worst pundit on TV bar none.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #469 on: Today at 11:22:09 am »
These lot are f*cking shite!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #470 on: Today at 11:25:37 am »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:46:31 pm
Hope not. I hope he stays and fights for his place in the team.

Yep.

Him and Ol' Slabby.

And McTominay.

And Wan Bissaka

And van der Beek

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #471 on: Today at 11:29:25 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:22:09 am
These lot are f*cking shite!
Indeed.
Can't wait to humiliate them again, home and away.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #472 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Why were they wearing a knock off version of Newcastle top yesterday?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,776
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #473 on: Today at 11:43:51 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:02:31 am
Remember Giggs during pre season under Moyes when he gave that interview saying United would never go so long without a title like we did. How everything was in place to continue the dominance for a few more decades. ;D

I bet they thought the same thing when Busby stepped down, arrogant Muppets.

Hard to believe its only ten years since Ferguson retired. Feels twice that long. Excluding caretakers, but including Rangnick, they're already on their sixth manager. In ten years.

From Souness to Klopp, we had eight managers in 25 years.
