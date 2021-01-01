Not sure which bad decisions United got yesterday, a close offside is still offside. The rest are just them ranting over losing. That pen being overturned you very rarely see, any contact and they stay with the ref decision, and there was contact.



2 seasons in a row they are 2 mins away from a draw and they bottled it, its what happens when you sit in the box inviting pressure. Werent passing it around the back when losing were they, no time wasting then.



Trying to be objective (and its very difficult for me when it comes to United!), and ignoring what decisions went their way in the previous games. And also keeping in mind Arsenal looked by far the better teamIf we had lost in that way Id be angry with everyone and everything so I can understand a few outlandish comments on this occasion. I dont think they were robbed in any way but to go from thinking youd scored a late winner to suddenly losing is pretty galling for anyone - and incredibly funny when it happens to them.Arsenal penalty - I thought in real time it was a penalty, then the more I saw it the more I thought it wasnt. Agree with the comments that they barely ever get overturned but I dont like the whole clear and obvious wording and in isolation I dont have a problem with it not being a penalty.Offside goal - was tight and again, was probably more surprise about it going against United than it actually being given.Hojlund penalty shout - not for me Clive. Fine line between the defender using his body/Strength to just wrestling someone to the ground and it was quite close to being the latter but youre not really going to see those given too often.Possible foul in the Rice goal - Gabriel did block Evans off a bit which probably my did stop him charging Rice down. Again, would have been soft but its the sort of decision United sometimes get.All in all, dont think there were any howlers in there, but a cumulative number, and the timing that left them feeling a bit aggrieved. And all the funnier because of it.