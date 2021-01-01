It is very funny how utterly hopeless their situation is. I genuinely cant see any positivity at all for them to cling onto.
Their best players are not elite (they dont have many best players to begin with)
Their average players (most of the squad) are all so obscenely overpaid they cant get rid of them
Their shite players - read above for average players
Their new saviour goalie already is facing criticism and soon to be written off
Their defence and in particular the collection of fullbacks is appalling
Their midfield is a mix of expensive aging players and weird failed signings, none of whom would you ever put together and think it will gel
Their wingers are extortionately expensive and so incredibly unproductive they could not have spent the money any worse
Their attack - about as bad as it gets. Truly awful
No plan, no clue, hopeless football, drubbings every time they play a decent team. You really have to applaud who put this monstrosity of a squad together.