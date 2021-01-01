Wasn't there stories about sancho and his attitude at Dortmund too? Seems he has got a poor attitude and doesn't work hard. The warning signs were there yet these mugs blew 90 million on him 😂
It's been interesting reading up on him a bit, there were problems at Dortmund with him showing up late to training, and Pep said he wasnt up for the challenge at City, and I think he missed training with England.
Now the real funny part is this: Apparently one time he missed or was late to training at Dortmund because he was up late playing Call of Duty with Pogba, Rashford and Lingard
I still, however, support him in his struggle against Ten Haag