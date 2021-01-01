« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm
I commend Sancho for replying to Ten Hag, albeit on Twitter.  Ten Hag publically bitched about him.

Klopps a classier man-manager.  Even on Sakho, he never revealed the underlying issue.
Yeah agree mate. Klopp handled the Sakho business like a boss.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:56:01 pm
Why should a manager criticise his player in public like that. A Pep or a Jurgen have the aura to do so but they rarely do. Who is Ten Hag?
And the charm to easily get away with it. They've got the power... yet they don't do that.
Logged
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm
In all seriousness I think Sancho is hinting that Ten Hag pick's his favourites. And with how little Anthony has performed, we can see why Sancho would be highly annoyed, because Anthony never plays football with a smile on his face.

 :(
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm
Feel a bit sorry for Sancho. He's a decent player but has had a succession of shit managers since he joined United. You feel with a manager like Klopp he would have gotten the best out of him. Anyway off to Everton with him the in January so...

Why would you feel sorry for him? He had the choice of top clubs, and he decided to join that shitshow for the money. He has got what he deserves ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm
Imagine Klopp came out with what that nutcase said after the game about the lines and what not

Sounded like a demented fan on one of the YouTube channels

So Embarrasing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 09:24:46 pm
Consensus on red cafe seems to be that they played well after a slow start but got unlucky. That was a crap performance, weird how they are taking it so well.

It's absolutely amazing how many of them point to Ten Hag's style of  football as a way of defending him. Their football is fucking appalling. The exact same, sit-deep-cowardly-counter-attack shite as they played under Solskjær against every decent opponent they face. I've been saying it for most of the past year, but this fella is basically Ole with more coaching badges. An absolute spoofer at this level.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:23:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
I don't. He had a choice of clubs and he chased the money at a club that has been a basket case since 2013 and was in no way the place he needed to go , you make your bed and all that

Spot on. If he's had tough times in terms of mental health, then we can all hope he bounces back on a human level, but I have zero sympathy for the guy in terms of career. As far as that goes, fuck him and his awful, money-before-trophies choices.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm
When is G. Nev going to call the troops to arms and protest march to OT and break in again?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
The Times are going with Sanchos attack on Ten Hag as their back page headline.

It's a bit 'Man bites dog. Dog bites man.' One's a story the other less so. Fairness doesn't really play a part.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
It's a bit 'Man bites dog. Dog bites man.' One's a story the other less so. Fairness doesn't really play a part.

Yeah, thats why I posted without comment. Its just interesting how its framed.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
Wasn't there stories about sancho and his attitude at Dortmund too? Seems he has got a poor attitude and doesn't work hard. The warning signs were there yet these mugs blew 90 million on him 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:34:26 pm
It's absolutely mental how much they spent on Anthony and how little he offers. He's not the only one toe be fair, but he's a prick

:sad
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm
When is G. Nev going to call the troops to arms and protest march to OT and break in again?
When are we due there? It'll be that day.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:57:50 pm
Mutiny on the cards lads.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:59:35 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
:sad
That's you mate! ;D

Better start performing on RAWK, or Rhi will call you out!  >:(
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #374 on: Today at 12:00:29 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
When are we due there? It'll be that day.
Not before an attempt to get the match postponed...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #375 on: Today at 12:03:35 am
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #376 on: Today at 12:06:29 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm
They've got the power...

It's gettin', it's gettin' it's gettin' kinda hectic...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #377 on: Today at 12:17:43 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
The Times are going with Sanchos attack on Ten Hag as their back page headline.

Nice bit of deflection for ten Hag. Story is now about Sancho rather than mediocre performances
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #378 on: Today at 12:22:10 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:17:43 am

Nice bit of deflection for ten Hag. Story is now about Sancho rather than mediocre performances
:duh
A story headlined Sancho's attack on ten Hag is most definitely not a nice bit of deflection for ten Hag, FFS. It's an personal criticism of him as a coach.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #379 on: Today at 12:23:17 am
Apparently, they were robbed by VAR according to the main man Andy Tate.

Oh, and Liverpool and Arsenal are nothing special.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #380 on: Today at 12:26:55 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:23:17 am
Apparently, they were robbed by VAR according to the main man Andy Tate.

Oh, and Liverpool and Arsenal are nothing special.

Andy Tate and Andrew Tate. Why are these Tates such gargoyles?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #381 on: Today at 12:28:11 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:06:29 am
It's gettin', it's gettin' it's gettin' kinda hectic...
Quality, I possess something I'm fresh
When my voice goes through the rest
Of the mi-crophone... that I... am holdin'
Copywritten lyrics so they can't be stolen...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #382 on: Today at 01:49:17 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:34:30 pm
https://twitter.com/Sanchooo10/status/1698417915429531942

Drama between Sancho and Ten Hag potentially.

The beginning of the end

They've got pretty easy fixtures right up until City at the end of oct aswell, it'll probably catapult them back up the league and all the green and white scarves will be well under the bed

Their problems will all get thrown to the back of the sewage pipe until it blows shit everywhere

Lovely stuff
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #383 on: Today at 02:27:23 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
Wasn't there stories about sancho and his attitude at Dortmund too? Seems he has got a poor attitude and doesn't work hard. The warning signs were there yet these mugs blew 90 million on him 😂

It's been interesting reading up on him a bit, there were problems at Dortmund with him showing up late to training, and Pep said he wasnt up for the challenge at City, and I think he missed training with England.
Now the real funny part is this: Apparently one time he missed or was late to training at Dortmund because he was up late playing Call of Duty with Pogba, Rashford and Lingard  :lmao
I still, however, support him in his struggle against Ten Haag
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #384 on: Today at 03:08:09 am
Sancho's problem is he hasn't played in the Eredivisie to be honest Should do a quick loan there, Ten Haag might rate him after.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #385 on: Today at 03:35:07 am
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm
350k a week for 23 year old Jadon, done and won fuck all, Sancho.

Still hard to fathom.
It's because he was the hipster's choice around then. Utd always buy players based on current public opinion. Frankly they paid too much attention to the media and Killer Heels
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #386 on: Today at 03:36:06 am
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm
DISNEYLAND!!
Perfectly good name for them: they have Goofy as their captain, we all take the Mickey, and Maguire's head is bigger than Pluto...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm
Why would you feel sorry for him? He had the choice of top clubs, and he decided to join that shitshow for the money. He has got what he deserves ...

What choice of clubs? If we were after hun for example I dont think he would go United but we had Mane at the time, I think United were one of the couple  big clubs after him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #388 on: Today at 03:51:09 am
Im worried about playing them.

Theyre going to break some legs to cover the embarrassment. Another Everton fixture we have to deal with.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #389 on: Today at 03:55:48 am
Remember when BBC did this for the story Erik ten Hag is the transformative manager the Red Devils have craved  ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #390 on: Today at 04:09:31 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:40:41 am
What choice of clubs? If we were after hun for example I dont think he would go United but we had Mane at the time, I think United were one of the couple  big clubs after him.

I dont know if we were AFTER HIM, but I remember reading that we were interested. Back then; why wouldnt we be, he looked like had all the potential in the world to be quite a player. That hes since turned to shit is our good fortune.

I still think that he can be good in the right set up and if we could get a cut price deal for him Id be happy to take him off their hands.
