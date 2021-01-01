Wasn't there stories about sancho and his attitude at Dortmund too? Seems he has got a poor attitude and doesn't work hard. The warning signs were there yet these mugs blew 90 million on him 😂



It's been interesting reading up on him a bit, there were problems at Dortmund with him showing up late to training, and Pep said he wasnt up for the challenge at City, and I think he missed training with England.Now the real funny part is this: Apparently one time he missed or was late to training at Dortmund because he was up late playing Call of Duty with Pogba, Rashford and LingardI still, however, support him in his struggle against Ten Haag