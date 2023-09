Consensus on red cafe seems to be that they played well after a slow start but got unlucky. That was a crap performance, weird how they are taking it so well.



It's absolutely amazing how many of them point to Ten Hag's style of football as a way of defending him. Their football is fucking appalling. The exact same, sit-deep-cowardly-counter-attack shite as they played under Solskjær against every decent opponent they face. I've been saying it for most of the past year, but this fella is basically Ole with more coaching badges. An absolute spoofer at this level.