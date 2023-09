350k a week for 23 year old Jadon, done and won fuck all, Sancho.



Still hard to fathom.



The money is ridiculous, yes, but remember that they got him when he was 21 and had done well in Germany. First team choice for Dortmund at age 18, runner up for the Golden Boy, named in the Bundesliga's Team of the Season at age 20. Won the U-17s World Cup. The potential was there. But he went to United and had to deal with 3 managers in his first season- one of those managers who has now thrown him under the bus in order to deflect his own failings.I would've loved to have seen what Klopp could've done with him.