7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #240 on: Today at 08:27:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:04:17 pm
Was mentioned that they're no longer for sale

Neville "Yes they are, they're desperate for money, we can't even operate due to ffp"

The man is a hypocrite. Even a half decently run outfit shouldn't be ending up with Jonny "Only here for preseason" Evans playing in the PL in 2023. Neville can have zero complaints. Man Utd knew what they were up against this summer with regards to FFP and could have stuck with De Gea. They told everyone their main target was a top forward. No one made them renege on a contract and forced them to sign two GKs.

FFP didn't make them sign Mount when they had Fernandes. Or pay premium sums for players like Varane and Casemiro that were past their best. Or bring back Ronaldo. Or squander £80m on Antony. This summer alone they've had an atrocious window from a recruitment, sales and PR standpoint. The Glazers and FFP aren't the main cause of it. They've had money and until Boehly turned up nobody else did a better job of pissing it up the wall than Man Utd post-Ferguson
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #241 on: Today at 08:27:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:14:06 pm
Will 7-Haag even still be there by the time they play us?

At this rate, unlikely ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #242 on: Today at 08:27:57 pm
Seven Hag whinging about the reffing without a sense of irony. :lmao :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #243 on: Today at 08:31:41 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:59:25 pm
Sancho might be fucked off to Saudi or Qatar or Chile or somewhere the other side of the world if Ten Hag has his way.
***
Ten Hag on Sancho: "On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

Pretty rich coming from the footballing genius that put in Maguire and Evans as a CB pairing.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #244 on: Today at 08:34:30 pm
https://twitter.com/Sanchooo10/status/1698417915429531942

Drama between Sancho and Ten Hag potentially.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #245 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm
Hahahaha Hag and Sancho having a public war of words, beautiful
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #246 on: Today at 08:36:06 pm
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
I'm on Team Sancho. Hold Firm. Don't let them scapegoat you, I'm pretty sure you dominated Evans and Maguire in training
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #247 on: Today at 08:36:51 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #248 on: Today at 08:37:54 pm
Theres something not quite right about United.
