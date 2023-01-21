Yeah the younger generation only know the dominance and thats why they panic, we know the fergie years were an anomaly. I remember a poster on On The Kop saying Utd were finished and would never be a power again, 10 years later he's been proved correct. They made all the same mistakes we made in the late 80s/90s but we learned and still did well in that 30 years, these just repeat the mistakes of the 70s



There's something in their psyche that's deeply flawed. Maybe it's their overblown arrogance and sense of self importance. They basically believe they are too big to fail. Too big to get it wrong, and I think this leads to complacency.They were European champions in '68 but relegated in '74. Now that's some epic collapse. Did they learn anything from that? They saw us dominate for two decades before going into decline in the early '90s. They laughed at our fall from grace, but did they learn anything from it?Did they learn anything from being an overblown, pompous, self-aggrandising joke in the 70s and 80s? Well, no. They've fallen into the same vanity trap they always fall into. The learn nothing from their own history or the history of the rivals they so avidly watch.Their Achilles heel will always be their cocksure arrogance and the belief in their own ridiculous hype and bluster.