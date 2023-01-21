« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*  (Read 5777 times)

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Except that's not a realistic price (an actual realised sale like Chelsea at £2.7b remains the benchmark). It's just the latest figure to try and inflate the market. They simply kept upping the 'asking price' just to see how far desperate potential buyers would go. All it demonstrates is the lack of willingness to actually sell. I'm surprised Qatar played along this far, when it was obvious what the gameplan was. But they must now realise the Glazers are time-wasters, so will look elsewhere. Hopefully not down the M62.

Why sell, when the value of the asset keeps rising?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Why sell, when the value of the asset keeps rising?

Yeah the same way that Trumps buildings used to rise in value.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
Yeah the same way that Trumps buildings used to rise in value.

The difference being, the value of the Premier League clubs will keep rising, as long as the value of the TV deal is rising too. One day, the bubble will burst, but today is not that day ...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,894
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm »
These c*nts are never going to be Glazer free and long may that last.
Cashcow Yernited.
Logged

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 03:43:50 pm
Fernandes has been a success for them, loathsome though he is.

He has made an impact of sorts, but he is actually one of the main reasons they struggle every time they play a good team. Lacks too many midfield basics, loses the ball constantly and then just cries and gives up when the going gets tough.

Not including him as a success given the price tag.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,582
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm »
From the article link above

The Glazers hope for a higher price thanks to an uplift in TV rights revenues, the expansion of FIFAs Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025, which could be very lucrative, and the forthcoming 2026 World Cup. That event, to be hosted in the USA, will heighten the interest of American billionaires in football investments. The Glazers think this may help them sell United for between £7billion and £10bn.

A sit-in protest by United fans was held at Old Trafford last week and urged the family to sell up, yet again, but the Glazers have long ignored supporters.

The owners have backed manager Erik ten Hag and hope he can deliver major silverware to the club over the next two seasons, which would help boost the sale price.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,101
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:06:12 am »
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:23:04 am »
That Indy blag account is winding up united fans saying Qatar have set their sights on Liverpool or Arsenal.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • ***JFT97***
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:17:25 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
These c*nts are never going to be Glazer free and long may that last.
Cashcow Yernited.
Amen to that!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
  • Member of The Pack
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:32:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
Chelsea went for about £2.5bn.

No  yes ?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,189
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:33:58 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:23:04 am
That Indy blag account is winding up united fans saying Qatar have set their sights on Liverpool or Arsenal.

 ;D

It's not so much on the pitch, United spend hundreds of millions in every summer transfer window due to the money they generate anyway [& they're still awful after all that money they've spent ;D, plus they get lucky because the refs/var gift them 15 extra points a season], it's more off the pitch stuff, i believe our owners have a good relationship with the Glazers, so one less ally to take on the sportswashers.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:05:50 am »
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:54:03 am »
They've leaked this at the perfect time too. Away game today and then 2 weeks of international breaj
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,634
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:23:18 am »
The c*nts would be crying after a couple of season of Qatari ownership when they realised they were still fucking shite. They've well outspent us and have fuck all to show for it. 7hag has a larger net spend than Klopp. If only they didn't have such corrupt neighbours, who they happily cheered on, they likely would have got Ped
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,634
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:28:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:23:18 am
The c*nts would be crying after a couple of season of Qatari ownership when they realised they were still fucking shite. They've well outspent us and have fuck all to show for it. 7hag has a larger net spend than Klopp. If only they didn't have such corrupt neighbours, who they happily cheered on, they likely would have got Ped

They've changed their tone now. Before it was all "Glazers don't spend money" and they saw other fans mocking them for it, so now it's "Glazers are incompetent and they don't hire the right people"
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,750
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:28:56 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:23:04 am
That Indy blag account is winding up united fans saying Qatar have set their sights on Liverpool or Arsenal.

Start a rumour it's why Saudi are desperate to land Mo. They know they've no chance of getting him from a Qatari owned Liverpool. Yernited will go into meltdown.  ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,634
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:31:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:28:43 am
They've changed their tone now. Before it was all "Glazers don't spend money" and they saw other fans mocking them for it, so now it's "Glazers are incompetent and they don't hire the right people"

They were creaming their kecks when they signed 7 hag,  pissed off now that he's just Ole mk2?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:44:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:31:44 am
They were creaming their kecks when they signed 7 hag,  pissed off now that he's just Ole mk2?

He has the look of a chancer that has found himself in a job way bigger than he was ready for. United's Rodgers, talented, but just not ready for the massive step up of managing one of the worlds biggest clubs.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,634
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:50:31 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:44:30 am
He has the look of a chancer that has found himself in a job way bigger than he was ready for. United's Rodgers, talented, but just not ready for the massive step up of managing one of the worlds biggest clubs.

He is the same, but without the wonderful football we were treated to in 13/14.

They'd have been better sticking with ole until a better manager was available, although not sure who that would be.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:59:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:50:31 am
He is the same, but without the wonderful football we were treated to in 13/14.

They'd have been better sticking with ole until a better manager was available, although not sure who that would be.

That's part of their MO isn't it?  All flavour of the month signings or appointments for players, Managers and now their DoF and Technical Director.

I know the latter two were already at the club but they've been given fancy new titles cos all the other clubs have those people so they have to have them too.  The fact they're fucking shit doesn't matter, at least they're "modernising" 😂
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #140 on: Today at 08:02:40 am »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,634
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #141 on: Today at 08:08:49 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:59:09 am
That's part of their MO isn't it?  All flavour of the month signings or appointments for players, Managers and now their DoF and Technical Director.

I know the latter two were already at the club but they've been given fancy new titles cos all the other clubs have those people so they have to have them too.  The fact they're fucking shit doesn't matter, at least they're "modernising" 😂

It's deffo the Utd I grew up with, Billy Big bollocks, horrible fans, winning the odd cup and LFC being their cup final.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #142 on: Today at 08:14:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:08:49 am
It's deffo the Utd I grew up with, Billy Big bollocks, horrible fans, winning the odd cup and LFC being their cup final.

Pretty much the same Rob.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,492
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:16:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:08:49 am
It's deffo the Utd I grew up with, Billy Big bollocks, horrible fans, winning the odd cup and LFC being their cup final.

Except they didnt lose many cup finals 7-0 back then. Or 5-0. Or 4-0. :D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:17:22 am »
Has the Caf worked out 7Hag is a fake yet?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 