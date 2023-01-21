From the article link above



The Glazers hope for a higher price thanks to an uplift in TV rights revenues, the expansion of FIFAs Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025, which could be very lucrative, and the forthcoming 2026 World Cup. That event, to be hosted in the USA, will heighten the interest of American billionaires in football investments. The Glazers think this may help them sell United for between £7billion and £10bn.



A sit-in protest by United fans was held at Old Trafford last week and urged the family to sell up, yet again, but the Glazers have long ignored supporters.



The owners have backed manager Erik ten Hag and hope he can deliver major silverware to the club over the next two seasons, which would help boost the sale price.