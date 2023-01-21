« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*

PeterTheRed...

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Except that's not a realistic price (an actual realised sale like Chelsea at £2.7b remains the benchmark). It's just the latest figure to try and inflate the market. They simply kept upping the 'asking price' just to see how far desperate potential buyers would go. All it demonstrates is the lack of willingness to actually sell. I'm surprised Qatar played along this far, when it was obvious what the gameplan was. But they must now realise the Glazers are time-wasters, so will look elsewhere. Hopefully not down the M62.

Why sell, when the value of the asset keeps rising?


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Why sell, when the value of the asset keeps rising?

Yeah the same way that Trumps buildings used to rise in value.



PeterTheRed...

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
Yeah the same way that Trumps buildings used to rise in value.

The difference being, the value of the Premier League clubs will keep rising, as long as the value of the TV deal is rising too. One day, the bubble will burst, but today is not that day ...


Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
These c*nts are never going to be Glazer free and long may that last.
Cashcow Yernited.


JovaJova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 03:43:50 pm
Fernandes has been a success for them, loathsome though he is.

He has made an impact of sorts, but he is actually one of the main reasons they struggle every time they play a good team. Lacks too many midfield basics, loses the ball constantly and then just cries and gives up when the going gets tough.

Not including him as a success given the price tag.



4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm
From the article link above

The Glazers hope for a higher price thanks to an uplift in TV rights revenues, the expansion of FIFAs Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025, which could be very lucrative, and the forthcoming 2026 World Cup. That event, to be hosted in the USA, will heighten the interest of American billionaires in football investments. The Glazers think this may help them sell United for between £7billion and £10bn.

A sit-in protest by United fans was held at Old Trafford last week and urged the family to sell up, yet again, but the Glazers have long ignored supporters.

The owners have backed manager Erik ten Hag and hope he can deliver major silverware to the club over the next two seasons, which would help boost the sale price.



FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:06:12 am


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:23:04 am
That Indy blag account is winding up united fans saying Qatar have set their sights on Liverpool or Arsenal.



Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:17:25 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
These c*nts are never going to be Glazer free and long may that last.
Cashcow Yernited.
Amen to that!







Hysterical Fool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:32:06 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
Chelsea went for about £2.5bn.

No  yes ?

Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.



Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #130 on: Today at 03:33:58 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:23:04 am
That Indy blag account is winding up united fans saying Qatar have set their sights on Liverpool or Arsenal.

 ;D

It's not so much on the pitch, United spend hundreds of millions in every summer transfer window due to the money they generate anyway [& they're still awful after all that money they've spent ;D, plus they get lucky because the refs/var gift them 15 extra points a season], it's more off the pitch stuff, i believe our owners have a good relationship with the Glazers, so one less ally to take on the sportswashers.



harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
Reply #131 on: Today at 05:05:50 am



Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm

