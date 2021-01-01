« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September  (Read 10819 times)

Theyll all be like that. Its just completely unnecessary, they arent about to share anything of interest. Its just a bullshit access all areas type idea, to try and add to the experience

Next will be VIP subscribers would can pay to ask the managers questions at half time.
Urgh, fuck these half time interviews off please

An export from North American sports that doesn't work in those sports either. They're just looking for one controversial soundbite
Next will be VIP subscribers would can pay to ask be ignored by the managers questions at half time.
Bang on half time.....
Like who mate?

I bet Rodgers would be happy to get his white board out if asked.
An export from North American sports that doesn't work in those sports either. They're just looking for one controversial soundbite

I suspect they'll get one if they hassle our Boss at HT.
