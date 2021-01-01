Theyll all be like that. Its just completely unnecessary, they arent about to share anything of interest. Its just a bullshit access all areas type idea, to try and add to the experience
Urgh, fuck these half time interviews off please
Next will be VIP subscribers would can pay to ask be ignored by the managers questions at half time.
Bang on half time.....Like who mate?
An export from North American sports that doesn't work in those sports either. They're just looking for one controversial soundbite
