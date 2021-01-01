« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18] 19   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September  (Read 10816 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #680 on: Today at 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:10:55 pm
:) probably would have done better on goal
true :)
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,937
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #681 on: Today at 06:13:59 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:04:21 pm
Joelinton has to be one of the biggest cheats in the league

Well, there is Anthony Gordon?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,278
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #682 on: Today at 06:15:17 pm »
The persistent fouling is quite something

Last weekend we played 70 minutes with 10 men and they had far more fluid than us.  Just smacks of deliberate fouling
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,036
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #683 on: Today at 06:16:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:12:26 pm
i irationally hate mitoma for his final ball and decisions, but for someone with so many limitations he does still manage to cause issues a reasonable amount.


it's giving me ryan babel flashbacks (but with less upside)
Somewhat similar to Almiron. Mitoma creates spectacular things, then just misses the opportunities to make something out of it somehow.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #684 on: Today at 06:16:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:12:26 pm
i irationally hate mitoma for his final ball and decisions, but for someone with so many limitations he does still manage to cause issues a reasonable amount.


it's giving me ryan babel flashbacks (but with less upside)

I thought his numbers were pretty good? Am I wrong? Shall I get him out of my Fantasy Football team? :D

Also, Gilmour has crushed it since I said he was shite before. He looks class haha
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #685 on: Today at 06:17:43 pm »
Mitoma is a good player. And he has end product. https://fbref.com/en/players/74618572/Kaoru-Mitoma
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #686 on: Today at 06:18:12 pm »
Big half time team talk coming up for Jason Tindall.
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #687 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm »
Interesting that Scharr could have been booked again for repeatedly shaking his head at the refs decision to book him in the first place.

Just goes to show how much the refs could so easily, and quite justifiably decide the game.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,783
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #688 on: Today at 06:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:16:10 pm
I thought his numbers were pretty good? Am I wrong? Shall I get him out of my Fantasy Football team? :D

Also, Gilmour has crushed it since I said he was shite before. He looks class haha
oh its only me and my hangups, purely thinking on what i enjoy/don't enjoy from watching neutral player. he's very involved today but he's also ended at least four counter opportunities with his decision making

not sure about stats or anything, and not saying you're wrong - newcaslte clearly struggling with him and his teammates as a collective

and nice reverse jinx on gilmour haha
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,140
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #689 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
The hell was that interview all about?
Logged
AHA!

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #690 on: Today at 06:19:11 pm »
Urgh, fuck these half time interviews off please
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,029
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #691 on: Today at 06:19:39 pm »
Interviewing managers at half time is shite. What amazing insights are they expecting
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #692 on: Today at 06:19:53 pm »
Not having these half time manager interviews. Fuck off with the over-production.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,283
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #693 on: Today at 06:20:16 pm »
De Zerbi looks like a holiday camp hypnotist.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #694 on: Today at 06:20:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:19:39 pm
Interviewing managers at half time is shite. What amazing insights are they expecting

Thats ridiculous. I hope Klopp tells them to fuck off so he can speak to the players.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,417
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #695 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:19:39 pm
Interviewing managers at half time is shite. What amazing insights are they expecting

That's going to be a thing now isn't it? Stupid idea.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,803
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #696 on: Today at 06:20:49 pm »
Glad De Zerbi pretty much fucked that interview off. Hopefully everyone else follows suit.

Tonali looks a bit rubbish.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,029
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #697 on: Today at 06:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:20:48 pm
That's going to be a thing now isn't it? Stupid idea.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:20:17 pm
Thats ridiculous. I hope Klopp tells them to fuck off so he can speak to the players.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:19:11 pm
Urgh, fuck these half time interviews off please
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:19:10 pm
The hell was that interview all about?

Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 06:19:53 pm
Not having these half time manager interviews. Fuck off with the over-production.
Well at least we can all agree on something
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,739
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #698 on: Today at 06:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:01:16 pm
Private jet for Eddie Howe at this rate...with no return trip.
He'll no doubt have drop boxes with passports under several different names at different banks across the world, and a fortune in crypto currency stashed away so he can disappear Jason Bourne style.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,783
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #699 on: Today at 06:21:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:19:10 pm
The hell was that interview all about?
KILL IT WITH FIRE!

although, for a one off, i'd allow that knob to try it with klopp so long as its live on air. he would run through him and probably share some words they'd have to apologise for ;D
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #700 on: Today at 06:23:11 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:21:50 pm
KILL IT WITH FIRE!

although, for a one off, i'd allow that knob to try it with klopp so long as its live on air. he would run through him and probably share some words they'd have to apologise for ;D

Hopefully mate.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #701 on: Today at 06:25:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:19:39 pm
Interviewing managers at half time is shite. What amazing insights are they expecting

The less time the pundits have to talk the better. I'd much rather hear what De Zerbi has to say than Jamie Redknapp. Having said that, that interview was hilariously pointless.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,283
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #702 on: Today at 06:27:13 pm »
Newcastle fan I know has been saying that Guimarães has been really ropey over the past 15 games or so.  As they've got better he's regressed.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,685
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #703 on: Today at 06:28:48 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 06:18:12 pm
Big half time team talk coming up for Jason Tindall.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,029
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #704 on: Today at 06:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:25:18 pm
The less time the pundits have to talk the better. I'd much rather hear what De Zerbi has to say than Jamie Redknapp. Having said that, that interview was hilariously pointless.
Theyll all be like that. Its just completely unnecessary, they arent about to share anything of interest. Its just a bullshit access all areas type idea, to try and add to the experience
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #705 on: Today at 06:29:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:27:13 pm
Newcastle fan I know has been saying that Guimarães has been really ropey over the past 15 games or so.  As they've got better he's regressed.

There's a lot of pressure on him to be the difference maker in that midfield. Would probably benefit from being the 'secondary' playmaker like Gundogan was to De Bruyne. Think he's an outstanding talent but Newcastle desperate to be Atletico MK II.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
  • Believer
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #706 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:20:16 pm
De Zerbi looks like a holiday camp hypnotist.

Don't look around the eyes

To be fair, if he hypnotises his players then it's working
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,747
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #707 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:16:08 pm
Somewhat similar to Almiron. Mitoma creates spectacular things, then just misses the opportunities to make something out of it somehow.
tbf lad was playing the J League a couple years ago at 24. Amazing pick up by Brighton.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #708 on: Today at 06:30:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:29:03 pm
Theyll all be like that. Its just completely unnecessary, they arent about to share anything of interest. Its just a bullshit access all areas type idea, to try and add to the experience

A lot of modern managers are more than happy to share their ideas / thoughts. Not as much smoke and mirrors around what they're doing anymore. I'm not against a little 30 seconds of insight.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #709 on: Today at 06:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:30:37 pm
A lot of modern managers are more than happy to share their ideas / thoughts. Not as much smoke and mirrors around what they're doing anymore. I'm not against a little 30 seconds of insight.

Theyre working though. Half time isnt a break other than a physical rest for the players and the chance to coach them.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,029
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #710 on: Today at 06:32:12 pm »
Micah Richards finally found his calling with those webuyanycar ads
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,724
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #711 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 06:18:12 pm
Big half time team talk coming up for Jason Tindall.
"Quick everyone, we've only got a few mins to refresh our hair gel".
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,561
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #712 on: Today at 06:33:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:32:12 pm
Micah Richards finally found his calling with those webuyanycar ads
I havent seen it but I imagine the brief was be big and laugh a lot.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #713 on: Today at 06:34:23 pm »
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #714 on: Today at 06:34:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:33:21 pm
"Quick everyone, we've only got a few mins to refresh our hair gel".

And 5 mins under the sun bed.

Hell be a wrinkly fucker in 5 years.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,724
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #715 on: Today at 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:30:37 pm
A lot of modern managers are more than happy to share their ideas / thoughts. Not as much smoke and mirrors around what they're doing anymore. I'm not against a little 30 seconds of insight.
Bang on half time.....
Like who mate?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #716 on: Today at 06:36:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:35:12 pm
Bang on half time.....
Like who mate?

 :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #717 on: Today at 06:36:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:35:12 pm
Bang on half time.....
Like who mate?

Who shares their insight do you mean? Most of them from what I've seen / heard. I listen to a lot of their press conferences and most of them are more than any to share anything up to who will start (some even happy to do that like Mourinho sometimes).
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #718 on: Today at 06:37:22 pm »
second half will be BHA vs Atletico Madridv2 aka the Newcastle Rollers

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #719 on: Today at 06:37:35 pm »
Were they just playing that "America fair" anthem thing at Brighton?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18] 19   Go Up
« previous next »
 