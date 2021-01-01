I remember Fabregas saying years ago after they sold Henry, a lot of the players suddenly felt liberated because they no longer were expected to pass to or look for Henry. It resulted in them working better as a team. Sometimes in order for a team to develop the focal point has to move on.
what a miss from Jackson.
Great miss by Jackson.
Impressed with Postecoglou...looks a decent manager....took no shite from a 5 Live reporter last week too so that's always a plus.... and also ....I grew up supporting Liverpool and I guess the reason Im a manager today is because of the football club....I grew up with the stories of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and the Boot Room, Ronnie Moran, Joe Fagan, Roy Evans, all those guys".
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
sorry miss, Jackson
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
YES, get in. Suck it, Romeo.
No doubt we will be keeping a tab how well he does
Id rather Juliet do that.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
he's two years older than Klopp (not that that necessarily negates your point)
We have beaten teams other than Man Utd mate
Looks like its between the 3 promoted clubs, Everton and Chelsea this season for who gets relegated.
Its a bit embarrassing we didnt beat Chelsea, but they put in a much harder shift that day
