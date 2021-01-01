« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #560 on: Today at 04:54:11 pm
8 minutes for Poch to save his job  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #561 on: Today at 04:54:33 pm
mbeumo nice goal to bring Brentford level
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #562 on: Today at 04:55:17 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:53:44 pm
I remember Fabregas saying years ago after they sold Henry, a lot of the players suddenly felt liberated because they no longer were expected to pass to or look for Henry. It resulted in them working better as a team. Sometimes in order for a team to develop the focal point has to move on.

Remind me what happened to their league position after Henry left Arsenal?  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #563 on: Today at 04:55:40 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:53:44 pm
I remember Fabregas saying years ago after they sold Henry, a lot of the players suddenly felt liberated because they no longer were expected to pass to or look for Henry. It resulted in them working better as a team. Sometimes in order for a team to develop the focal point has to move on.

I mean it didn't lead to them winning much without him but yeah sure they felt liberated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #564 on: Today at 04:55:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:45:15 pm
what a miss from Jackson.

sorry miss, Jackson
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #565 on: Today at 04:56:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:45:26 pm
Great miss by Jackson.

Give him time. Goals wise I've heard he's looking to score in the early teens this season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #566 on: Today at 04:56:36 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #567 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:48:33 pm
Impressed with Postecoglou...looks a decent manager....took no shite from a 5 Live reporter last week too so that's always a plus....

and also ....

I grew up supporting Liverpool and I guess the reason Im a manager today is because of the football club....I grew up with the stories of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and the Boot Room, Ronnie Moran, Joe Fagan, Roy Evans, all those guys".

No doubt we will be keeping a tab how well he does
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #568 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm
Can see why Elanga didn't make it at United.   Almost every decision he makes is wrong.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #569 on: Today at 04:58:34 pm
Brilliant there from that Forest lad.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #570 on: Today at 04:58:36 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:55:51 pm
sorry miss, Jackson

I thought I was the blind guy.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #571 on: Today at 04:59:01 pm
Some skill by Elanga
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #572 on: Today at 04:59:04 pm

The battle of horrible haircuts
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #573 on: Today at 04:59:21 pm
Sterling has something against this corner flag hasn't he
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #574 on: Today at 04:59:44 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #575 on: Today at 05:01:04 pm
Boehly leaves his champ man game running whilst he goes for a quick fag, comes back and immediately try's to make some transfers. Sees the window is shut "Shit" starts looking for managers.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #576 on: Today at 05:01:25 pm
What a transfer window for Chelsea.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #577 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm
YES, get in. Suck it, Romeo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #578 on: Today at 05:01:35 pm
Boehly has created the PL's version of the NYY. Spend tonnes pf money and winning fuck all.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #579 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm
Looks like its between the 3 promoted clubs, Everton and Chelsea this season for who gets relegated.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #580 on: Today at 05:01:53 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:01:27 pm
YES, get in. Suck it, Romeo.

Id rather Juliet do that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #581 on: Today at 05:01:57 pm
Shame for Chelsea this
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #582 on: Today at 05:02:26 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 04:57:26 pm
No doubt we will be keeping a tab how well he does
he's two years older than Klopp ;) (not that that necessarily negates your point)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #583 on: Today at 05:02:48 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:01:53 pm
Id rather Juliet do that.

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #584 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm
Ha ha Chelseatotal rubbish.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #585 on: Today at 05:02:59 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:01:27 pm
YES, get in. Suck it, Romeo.
No interest in Juliet...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #586 on: Today at 05:03:09 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:01:27 pm
YES, get in. Suck it, Romeo.

bad decision by Romeo...wait
bad decision by Caicedo.......wait
bad decision by Colwill.....................wait
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #587 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:45:26 pm
Great miss by Jackson.
Sorry.. miss, Jackson?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #588 on: Today at 05:03:53 pm
Chelsea fan:

I'm not supporting Chelsea anymore, it's not fair!  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #589 on: Today at 05:04:00 pm
Its a bit embarrassing we didnt beat Chelsea, but they put in a much harder shift that day
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #590 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm
Will Pochettino last a month longer?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #591 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm
Forrest going to finish midtable
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #592 on: Today at 05:04:36 pm
A billion don't go far these days.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #593 on: Today at 05:05:02 pm
The boos as loud as Goodison at full time, but on my US stream they muted it.

I suspect some Boehly dark money ensuring that all criticism is stifled  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
Reply #594 on: Today at 05:05:35 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:02:26 pm
he's two years older than Klopp ;) (not that that necessarily negates your point)

Yeah, good point, but Klopp has always seemed to imply he wont be managing until hes a pensioner (of course, that could change, like with Ferguson), and the Spurs job is this guys first top 5 league position. If hes as talented as he seems, he probably hasnt been burned out by his previous jobs.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st -
« Reply #595 on: Today at 05:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 04:42:52 pm
We have beaten teams other than Man Utd mate

You must be buzzing, been a long time since there's been this much positivity at the club.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #596 on: Today at 05:07:30 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:01:44 pm
Looks like its between the 3 promoted clubs, Everton and Chelsea this season for who gets relegated.

Good for Chelsea they won the big six pointer last weekend.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #597 on: Today at 05:07:42 pm »
Still early, but Forest look a really good example of why it pays to stick with a manager through hard times. 6 points from 4, including aways against Arsenal, United & Chelsea.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #598 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 05:04:00 pm
Its a bit embarrassing we didnt beat Chelsea, but they put in a much harder shift that day
They always raise their game against the most successful club in England.

Nice result for Forest. A Chelsea defeat is always highly pleasing.
