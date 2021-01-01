« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September  (Read 6315 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #360 on: Today at 02:34:34 pm »
That result doesn't help either team although Everton couldn't afford to lose today.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #361 on: Today at 02:35:16 pm »
Will take that, a point against a very poor team doesn't change their shit start
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #362 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm »
Cracking result for Everton.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #363 on: Today at 02:35:50 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:24:23 pm
This was always going to happen. The boys an absolute moron for going there.

Indeed, career wise. At his age though, the agents and various other greedy bastards probably ran him like a puppet.  Hes screwed now if he likes playing football though. Although the moneys good.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #364 on: Today at 02:35:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:31:13 pm
Bizarre that it went on that long regardless.
not really, the board went up when tarkofski went down, they then spent a minute trying to restart because the ref ddint book him for time wasting and commming back onto the feild of play.then there was a sub, a few stops during it.. i thought it ws pretty close
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #365 on: Today at 02:36:11 pm »
First save was excellent.the 2nd one was lucky.

https://twitter.com/EdTurki/status/1697965490566537370/video/1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #366 on: Today at 02:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 02:35:41 pm
Cracking result for Everton.

Yes it will go along way towards their survival from the bottom 3.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #367 on: Today at 02:38:25 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:36:11 pm
First save was excellent.the 2nd one was lucky.

https://twitter.com/EdTurki/status/1697965490566537370/video/1

Would be excellent for a toddler but I suppose that he does have toddler wrists.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #368 on: Today at 02:41:41 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:36:11 pm
First save was excellent.the 2nd one was lucky.

https://twitter.com/EdTurki/status/1697965490566537370/video/1

A decent keeper gets that away not flicks it onto the bar, the follow up hitting him in the face was pure luck
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #369 on: Today at 02:43:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:34:34 pm
That result doesn't help either team although Everton couldn't afford to lose today.

To be honest, Sheffield Utd couldn't afford to lose either. And today's result keeps them above Everton on goal difference ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #370 on: Today at 02:55:49 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #371 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:20:28 pm
I have an irrational hatred of the way Sean Dyche constantly messes about with his face and especially his mouth  :-X

He loves to fondle that horrible ginger dusting around his mouth and chin, doesn't he? Can't stand him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #372 on: Today at 03:04:38 pm »
Burnley 1 up against Spurs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #373 on: Today at 03:09:04 pm »
Brentford take the lead. Quite the delay confirming it went over the line.

EDIT: Turns out Madley's watch wasn't working and the 4th Official and VAR had to confirm it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #374 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
Spurs 1-1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #375 on: Today at 03:18:02 pm »
Good goal that, terrible defending though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #376 on: Today at 03:18:59 pm »
Forrest look pretty bad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #377 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:18:59 pm
Forrest look pretty bad
Theyve got Origi now, theyll be fine when they need an important goal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #378 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:02:06 pm
The Sheff  UTD Manager looks like a Nazi General

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #379 on: Today at 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:18:59 pm
Forrest look pretty bad

Going to take awhile to integrate all their new signings (7!), too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #380 on: Today at 03:23:22 pm »
Brentford hit the post
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #381 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:20:11 pm
Theyve got Origi now, theyll be fine when they need an important goal

Well, for our sake, would be great if he could drop one now. Dont think hes on the bench though
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #382 on: Today at 03:24:13 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:23:49 pm
Well, for our sake, would be great if he could drop one now. Dont think hes on the bench though

Won't have been registered in time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #383 on: Today at 03:26:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:24:13 pm
Won't have been registered in time.

Dont know anything about this registration process, but it seems like a load of unnecessary red tape. Surely you can also have a dedicated department ready to push these things through during the transfer window for one of the biggest leagues in the world

Nonsense
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #384 on: Today at 03:27:56 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:26:47 pm
Dont know anything about this registration process, but it seems like a load of unnecessary red tape. Surely you can also have a dedicated department ready to push these things through during the transfer window for one of the biggest leagues in the world

Nonsense

Yeah I agree. They have to be registered before noon on the Friday as things stand.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #385 on: Today at 03:31:57 pm »
City score, Bournemouth equalise against Brentford.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #386 on: Today at 03:32:22 pm »
Solanke scores for Bournemouth. 1-1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:32:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:31:57 pm
City score, Bournemouth equalise against Brentford.
Solanke with the goal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #388 on: Today at 03:32:43 pm »
Awonyi is so strong.  Probably should have done better there, even though it wasnt easy.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #389 on: Today at 03:33:54 pm »
Fulham equalise!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #390 on: Today at 03:34:09 pm »
I read earlier that the ppl who do registrations knock off at 5pm on deadline day.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #391 on: Today at 03:35:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:34:09 pm
I read earlier that the ppl who do registrations knock off at 5pm on deadline day.

Ridiculous
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #392 on: Today at 03:35:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:33:54 pm
Fulham equalise!

"You're never more vulnerable than right after you score."
