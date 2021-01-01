If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
This was always going to happen. The boys an absolute moron for going there.
Bizarre that it went on that long regardless.
Cracking result for Everton.
First save was excellent
.the 2nd one was lucky.https://twitter.com/EdTurki/status/1697965490566537370/video/1
That result doesn't help either team although Everton couldn't afford to lose today.
That needs a #Sausages
I have an irrational hatred of the way Sean Dyche constantly messes about with his face and especially his mouth
Forrest look pretty bad
The Sheff UTD Manager looks like a Nazi General
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Theyve got Origi now, theyll be fine when they need an important goal
Well, for our sake, would be great if he could drop one now. Dont think hes on the bench though
Won't have been registered in time.
Dont know anything about this registration process, but it seems like a load of unnecessary red tape. Surely you can also have a dedicated department ready to push these things through during the transfer window for one of the biggest leagues in the worldNonsense
City score, Bournemouth equalise against Brentford.
I read earlier that the ppl who do registrations knock off at 5pm on deadline day.
Fulham equalise!
