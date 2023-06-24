« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September  (Read 4777 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #280 on: Today at 01:48:47 pm »
Everton are going to win this.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #281 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm »
Larouci is never a full back, never mind in a relegation fight.

Just constantly looking to bomb on.
Online Armchair expert

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #282 on: Today at 01:49:02 pm »
Sheff Utd are fucking dreadful these Luton and another are the reason the bitters will again stay up. Best league in the world my arse
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #283 on: Today at 01:49:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:48:42 pm
Beto looks good tbf

Looks and plays like Carlton Cole.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:49:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:48:47 pm
Everton are going to win this.

Yep. Only looks like one winner from here
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:49:48 pm »
that was a good chance for Sheff UTd. Skied it badly!
Online capt k

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:49:48 pm »
Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:49:59 pm »
Larouci mate just don't even bother shooting. You've been crap at it 2 games running now.
Online Armchair expert

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:48:47 pm
Everton are going to win this.

Yep definitely it will be a comeback of the ages and even better than Istanbul 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #289 on: Today at 01:50:31 pm »
Got to keep that down.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #290 on: Today at 01:50:38 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:48:42 pm
Beto looks good tbf

Think 'good' is pushing it.  He works hard and can actually run which is a step up for Everton, but I wouldn't call him good.
Online Spanish Al

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #291 on: Today at 01:50:44 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:48:42 pm
Beto looks good tbf

Looks ideal for them tbf. Tall, fairly strong and able to hold it up quite well. Danjuma is a decent player as well. Theyre one of the worst four or five teams in the league but the likes of Sheffield United and Luton dont have players of anywhere near the quality (I say loosely) of those two.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #292 on: Today at 01:50:47 pm »
United should have scored there.
Online mc_red22

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:50:57 pm »
That's atrocious from Larouci. The lad just thought he'd smack it as hard as he can.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #294 on: Today at 01:51:06 pm »
Patterson is horrendous
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #295 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm »
Everton look like having a bit more quality but they're away and creaky at the back as well.
Come on SheffU don't fudge it up.
Online skipper757

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #296 on: Today at 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 01:50:44 pm
Looks ideal for them tbf. Tall, fairly strong and able to hold it up quite well. Danjuma is a decent player as well. Theyre one of the worst four or five teams in the league but the likes of Sheffield United and Luton dont have players of anywhere near the quality (I say loosely) of those two.

Agreed.  Everton might be shit, but they just need to come up with some goals at times and Beto and Danjuma could do that for them.

Taiwo Awonyi scored 6 goals in the last 4 PL games (after only scoring 4 in his first 23), and Forest went from in the thick of the battle to being 100% safe going into the final day.

Everton just need to cling on for a while and then hope they'll get a hot streak from someone like Beto, and that'll be enough in all likelihood.
Offline Snail

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #297 on: Today at 01:55:11 pm »
Beto might keep them up, sadly.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #298 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
Them staying up is basically down to the other lower teams other than Luton and Sheffield.

They have a major lack of depth however which in the long run may really hurt them
Online Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #299 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm »
Everton are still perfectly capable of losing this game n matter how hard Sheffield make it for them.  #mentalitymidgets

Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:01:12 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #301 on: Today at 02:02:06 pm »
The Sheff  UTD Manager looks like a Nazi General
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #302 on: Today at 02:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:57:33 pm
Them staying up is basically down to the other lower teams other than Luton and Sheffield.

They have a major lack of depth however which in the long run may really hurt them

Hopefully the independent panel issue a 10 pt deduction
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #303 on: Today at 02:03:59 pm »
Pickford all over the shop but luckily the ball hits him.
Online kloppismydad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #304 on: Today at 02:04:02 pm »
Massive save from Pickers.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:02:06 pm
The Sheff  UTD Manager looks like a Nazi General

That needs a #Sausages
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #306 on: Today at 02:05:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:03:44 pm
Hopefully the independent panel issue a 10 pt deduction

May not need that honestly
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #307 on: Today at 02:05:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:03:44 pm
Hopefully the independent panel issue a 10 pt deduction

They could finish on negative points.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #308 on: Today at 02:05:48 pm »
Has Pickles been informed Divock is back in town?  ;D
Online Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd September
« Reply #309 on: Today at 02:06:07 pm »
Everton they start and play Ashley Young near 40 and he looks about their best defender for as long as his wheelchair holds its charge. Im not sure a 12 goal mans gonna do it for them. Maybe. 
