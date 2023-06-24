Looks ideal for them tbf. Tall, fairly strong and able to hold it up quite well. Danjuma is a decent player as well. Theyre one of the worst four or five teams in the league but the likes of Sheffield United and Luton dont have players of anywhere near the quality (I say loosely) of those two.



Agreed. Everton might be shit, but they just need to come up with some goals at times and Beto and Danjuma could do that for them.Taiwo Awonyi scored 6 goals in the last 4 PL games (after only scoring 4 in his first 23), and Forest went from in the thick of the battle to being 100% safe going into the final day.Everton just need to cling on for a while and then hope they'll get a hot streak from someone like Beto, and that'll be enough in all likelihood.