There's some really laugh out loud ones here!
This fella is hilarious! https://www.facebook.com/coxy.official/reels/
I've only listened to a couple of them but they seem brilliant, very, very good
Its all about winning shiny things.
La Isla Bonita: "Young girl with eyes like potatoes..."
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Don't bring me down by ELOThought since a kid that it was 'Don't bring ms down Bruce'Turns out it is Groos. I just thought he was pissed off at Bruce
Always thought that was Bruce as well Anyone listen to Chris Hawkins on Radio 6, early morning show? His names in songs are good for a chuckle, on Wednesdays I think.https://twitter.com/BBC6Music/status/1676523814103007237
Crosby Nick never fails.
Couple I always hear (I say always, very rarely hear the songs!)Madonna - Erotic: Bill Oddie, Bill Oddie put your hands all over my body.And a song that I dont even know what its called, 90s/00s dance tune that asks: Handy Andy, kiss and squeeze me
Turn Me On by Kevin Lyttle apparently.
Egypt was troubled by the horrible ass
just had to listen to that Madge track
Debut is very, VERY good but I'm with you. I loved the much heavier Second Coming.From Atlanta, Georgiato Longsight, Manchestehhhh
After reading this, I thought Id found another lyric Ive been mishearing for years.But no, as Ive been hearing, its moss side Manchester.
Yep, It's LongsightGod knows which version you been listening to mate
Haha I only checked one lyrics site and it had moss side. I did not do my complete due diligence.
And that's why it is the UNofficial Stone Roses websiteI had to go listen to the track to stop doubting myself
Opening line of Without You by Maria Carey is a guddun:Oh I can't forget the semen on your face as you were leaving...
I prefer those lyrics.
I hear you go down a storm (when performing that song).
I have all the women gushing.
