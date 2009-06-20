« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Misheard Lyrics  (Read 1483 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,721
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #40 on: September 5, 2023, 04:32:03 pm »
"But still I'd leap in front of a flying blimp for you".  Pronounced 'ber-limp', always thought it was Morrissey being hilarious about leaping in front of a slow moving object.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #41 on: September 5, 2023, 09:10:06 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September  4, 2023, 09:51:39 pm
There's some really laugh out loud ones here!  :lmao :lmao
What are the real lyrics?
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,969
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #42 on: September 5, 2023, 09:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  5, 2023, 11:37:43 am
This fella is hilarious!

 :)

https://www.facebook.com/coxy.official/reels/

;D ;D
I've only listened to a couple of them but they seem brilliant, very, very good :)
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,631
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #43 on: September 5, 2023, 10:24:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  5, 2023, 09:43:48 pm
;D ;D
I've only listened to a couple of them but they seem brilliant, very, very good :)

I love 'em mate.

Come back and have a few bevvies and see his stuff. Honestly fucking brilliant :D
Logged
Meh

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,521
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #44 on: September 7, 2023, 11:35:50 am »
La Isla Bonita: "Young girl with eyes like potatoes..."
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,404
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #45 on: September 7, 2023, 11:46:32 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2023, 11:35:50 am
La Isla Bonita: "Young girl with eyes like potatoes..."

I still refuse to believe the young lady in question, does not have a set of peepers like a pair of King Edwards.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,296
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #46 on: September 7, 2023, 12:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2023, 11:35:50 am
La Isla Bonita: "Young girl with eyes like potatoes..."

 :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #47 on: September 7, 2023, 06:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  7, 2023, 11:35:50 am
La Isla Bonita: "Young girl with eyes like potatoes..."
Ah that reminds me

I used to think Papa Dont Preach was Poppadom Preach
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
  • Believer
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #48 on: September 9, 2023, 01:56:34 pm »
Don't bring me down by ELO

Thought since a kid that it was 'Don't bring ms down Bruce'

Turns out it is Groos. I just thought he was pissed off at Bruce
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,123
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #49 on: September 9, 2023, 06:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Qston on September  9, 2023, 01:56:34 pm
Don't bring me down by ELO

Thought since a kid that it was 'Don't bring ms down Bruce'

Turns out it is Groos. I just thought he was pissed off at Bruce
Always thought that was Bruce as well :D

Anyone listen to Chris Hawkins on Radio 6, early morning show? His names in songs are good for a chuckle, on Wednesdays I think.

https://twitter.com/BBC6Music/status/1676523814103007237
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,175
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #50 on: September 9, 2023, 06:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on September  9, 2023, 06:35:59 pm
Always thought that was Bruce as well :D

Anyone listen to Chris Hawkins on Radio 6, early morning show? His names in songs are good for a chuckle, on Wednesdays I think.

https://twitter.com/BBC6Music/status/1676523814103007237


Couple I always hear (I say always, very rarely hear the songs!)

Madonna - Erotic: Bill Oddie, Bill Oddie put your hands all over my body.

And a song that I dont even know what its called, 90s/00s dance tune that asks: Handy Andy, kiss and squeeze meTurn Me On by Kevin Lyttle apparently.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,123
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #51 on: September 9, 2023, 07:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  9, 2023, 06:55:10 pm
Couple I always hear (I say always, very rarely hear the songs!)

Madonna - Erotic: Bill Oddie, Bill Oddie put your hands all over my body.

And a song that I dont even know what its called, 90s/00s dance tune that asks: Handy Andy, kiss and squeeze meTurn Me On by Kevin Lyttle apparently.
:lmao just had to listen to that Madge track
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #52 on: September 9, 2023, 10:15:23 pm »
With the boys from the Mersey on the terrace with a tan.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,063
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #53 on: September 15, 2023, 02:05:54 pm »
Egypt was troubled by the horrible ass
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,134
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #54 on: September 15, 2023, 02:23:43 pm »
But it was only half past three. The wall was too high, as you can see.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,175
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #55 on: September 15, 2023, 02:25:28 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 15, 2023, 02:05:54 pm
Egypt was troubled by the horrible ass

Yeah yeah yeah yeah. :D
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,404
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #56 on: September 15, 2023, 02:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on September  9, 2023, 07:21:10 pm
:lmao just had to listen to that Madge track

Me too

:lmao
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #57 on: September 15, 2023, 03:37:43 pm »
Venus if you will
Please send a little girl for me to thrill
A girl who wants my kisses and my arms
A girl with all the charms of you

Charms? She's got no fucking head, no arms or legs, just a decent rack and a Brazilian.

Pure misogyny.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,325
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #58 on: September 15, 2023, 08:20:34 pm »
Oliver's Army by Elvis Costello.

Only until about 10 years ago, I thought it was "I am a Zombie".  :-\
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,871
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #59 on: September 24, 2023, 05:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 23, 2023, 04:57:49 pm
Debut is very, VERY good but I'm with you.  I loved the much heavier Second Coming.

From Atlanta, Georgia
to Longsight, Manchestehhhh

After reading this, I thought Id found another lyric Ive been mishearing for years.

But no, as Ive been hearing, its moss side Manchester.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,404
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #60 on: September 24, 2023, 06:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 24, 2023, 05:20:51 pm
After reading this, I thought Id found another lyric Ive been mishearing for years.

But no, as Ive been hearing, its moss side Manchester.

Are you sure?

I was certain it was Longsight

I saw some lyric websites that had it as Moss Side.  Some have it as Longsight
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,404
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #61 on: September 24, 2023, 06:30:31 pm »
Yep, It's Longsight

God knows which version you been listening to mate :)
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,871
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #62 on: September 24, 2023, 06:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 24, 2023, 06:30:31 pm
Yep, It's Longsight

God knows which version you been listening to mate :)
Haha :D

I only checked one lyrics site and it had moss side. I did not do my complete due diligence.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,404
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #63 on: September 24, 2023, 06:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 24, 2023, 06:46:44 pm
Haha :D

I only checked one lyrics site and it had moss side. I did not do my complete due diligence.

And that's why it is the UNofficial Stone Roses website

I had to go listen to the track to stop doubting myself :)
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,871
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #64 on: September 24, 2023, 06:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 24, 2023, 06:48:32 pm
And that's why it is the UNofficial Stone Roses website

I had to go listen to the track to stop doubting myself :)

Ill have to listen, to see if I can hear the correct place.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 am »
the chorus in Clapton's Mainline Florida apparently is not Midnight Photograph.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:27:10 pm »
Opening line of Without You by Maria Carey is a guddun:

Oh I can't forget the semen on your face as you were leaving...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,295
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 08:27:10 pm
Opening line of Without You by Maria Carey is a guddun:

Oh I can't forget the semen on your face as you were leaving...
I prefer those lyrics.  ;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,175
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm
I prefer those lyrics.  ;D

I hear you go down a storm (when performing that song).
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,295
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:52:59 pm
I hear you go down a storm (when performing that song).
I have all the women gushing.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,871
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm
I have all the women gushing.

Im surprised, I always thought you were a little squirt.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,296
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:49:47 am »
And I will pray to a big c*nt
as I kneel in a big church...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #72 on: Today at 03:20:38 am »
 :lmao.
Logged
Expect nothing.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 