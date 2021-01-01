« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm

RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 05:29:54 pm
Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:31:36 am
The first sentence is interesting because so will we, which will leave it congested and compressed in the middle third. They will move the ball side to side to try and pull our defence in different directions before utilising balls over the top to try and release Watkins, who is a threat because of his pace and physicality. Gomez will need to concentrate to the maximum.

I dont rate Mings at all, but him missing the game means less snide behaviour and danger of injury to our attackers. It does however mean better defenders on the ball and I truly think Nunez is the option, in the same way Watkins will work for them. Get Salah close to him, dropping in and playing as more of a creator than forward and potentially have Szoboszlai as the most advanced midfielder ahead of Mac and Endo.

This will be a real test, looking forward to it.

On another note, is there any news about when the stand will be finished? Looked strange to keep looking over to it during the Bournemouth game with the bare concrete and loads of seats not even in.
Villa ran both a back 3/5 and back 4 this season, Torrres and Konsa are two of the center backs. Yea Watkins/Diaby are the big concerns.
I expect Matip to start would love to see Quansah start(Would be a huge test for him and dont expect it maybe he gets subbed on late again).
Nunez or Jota a has to start at striker for me, need somebody who runs in behind to stretch this defense not playing to feet as much.
Liverpool should be able to control the game and have the ball more. Emery away record normally leaves a lot to be desired.
Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 05:43:53 pm
Nice on duvva, thanks for the OP :)

Still annoyed that Mings wasn't sent off last season at Anfield for his assault on Gakpo but Villa look good under Emery and think they'll cause us some problems tomorrow, hopefully a first clean sheet though and a few for us at the other end. Really hoping Nunez starts and tears them a new one. It's going to happen.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 07:32:13 pm
Fuck.Me. Going to a game and all I can think of is the inbred fucking cheat cheating the game.


I remember when I used to love going the game
robertobaggio37

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 07:38:44 pm
Just twat these please.
Bobsackamano

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:52:06 pm
Would it be a shock if it's Gakpo starting and one of him or Nunez wide?

I'd be surprised if Gakpo started this one, it's 4 into 2 positions and the other 3 are currently in better form. Can't see Diaz not starting on the left so it's between Jota and Nunez for the CF. The competition in these 2 positions is fantastic for us and will give us dynamite from the bench.
RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 07:47:41 pm
Great OP Duuva.
Dave McCoy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm
Think our home-away splits continue to be extreme and we get a pretty solid victory. Up the Reds!
Cafe De Paris

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm
A-Bomb on September  1, 2023, 02:49:54 pm
Under Emery these are a decent outfit with a good record. It's gonna be another good test for the lads....

I fucking hate Villa fans, they have some irrational dislike to our football club - so just for that reason i hope we fucking smash them off the pitch.
I have noticed brummies in general having a dislike of our club. Some in the media never have a good word to say about usMust be all those years of hurt with their teams getting tonked by LFC. COME ON THE MIGHTY RED MEN.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm
Fuck this fucking ref. You bent fucking c*nt.

Just getting in early

You English inbred twat x
redtel

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm
Good stuff Duvva 👏

Hoping we score a few scorchers to match what promises to be a hot day.

Shirt sleeve order with lots of red tops on show. Villa seem to do better at Anfield than they do at home against us but last weeks defiant victory shows we are up for anything thrown at us. Thirsty weather requires a few pints which should lubricate everyone to get behind the lads from minute one.

Reckon Emery is still stuck on that one win after tomorrow.
Red_Mist

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm
Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:32:13 pm
Fuck.Me. Going to a game and all I can think of is the inbred fucking cheat cheating the game.


I remember when I used to love going the game
Could be a self fulfilling prophecy Andy. Dont get me wrong, some shocking officiating going on in our games and others. But itll seem ten times worse if youre going expecting it and analysing every decision.

Plus, if theres another massive howler, your head might explode :D
JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 11:30:40 pm
Start Nunez and work back from there
rafathegaffa83

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:30:40 pm
Start Nunez and work back from there

Yeah, I think I'd be looking at that as well. Villa will play a high line and Nunez could cause them trouble.
A-Bomb

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Today at 12:29:13 am
tubby on Yesterday at 02:43:27 pm
Nunez has to start this one, surely.

Without a doubt, he will be unleashed, i'd be astonished if he's not starting....

Villa have some quick and dangerous players up top, so i'm interested to see what we do at the back without VVD to deal with that threat.
farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Today at 12:46:34 am
rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
Yeah, I think I'd be looking at that as well. Villa will play a high line and Nunez could cause them trouble.
For that to work, we should hone the midfield behind him. But we should have had enough sessions to do that. And if we have Jota starting on the left, the press would be better. I love Lucho to bits, but he doesn't press well, and Darwin could take the goal-scoring mantle for this game.
1892tillforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Today at 01:05:18 am
This could be a wild one if they have a proper go. I can't see them playing a high line; it would be carnage if they do it with Salah and Nunez playing.

I think we'll win by two clear goals; remember, that our home record remains boss. As bad as last season was, we lost only once at home, a last minute goal to Leeds.
Lubeh

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Today at 03:38:46 am
Looking forward to this one as its one of the possible up and coming group teams  Newcastle, Villa, Brighton and maybe Spurs (boo) , along with the usual City, United , Arsenal and Liverpool especially as all the chasers grp can beat anyone on thier day, We did Newcastle if we can do Villa too would be a good start from us with tricky opposition, as for Chelsea ...lol poor Lavia...kinda but not really.

If we want Lavia i reckon next season he will want to leave again, same as Caciedo if they carry on as they are £1.billion spent and already looking bad for them with no strikers, and no creativity and should they put Lavia in too thats a midfield three without any creativity at all
