« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm  (Read 2372 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:41:24 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:43:44 pm

"Challenge Accepted."

Yes I can imagine a yellow for Trent for taking a quick free kick or looking at him funny  ;D

Thanks Duvva la. Tough game. They have loads of quality. But I expect them to be total c*nts in this game. They will be totally happy with a point. An early goal for us would be a dream.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:46:20 am »
I think, this might be the game where many things click even without Van Dijk and Konate. Villa might just be at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 