Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm (Read 2372 times)
kavah
the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,091
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 02:41:24 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on
Yesterday
at 01:43:44 pm
"Challenge Accepted."
Yes I can imagine a yellow for Trent for taking a quick free kick or looking at him funny
Thanks Duvva la. Tough game. They have loads of quality. But I expect them to be total c*nts in this game. They will be totally happy with a point. An early goal for us would be a dream.
Logged
Carra-ton
Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,564
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 05:46:20 am »
I think, this might be the game where many things click even without Van Dijk and Konate. Villa might just be at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Anfield. Sun 3 Sep 2pm
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2