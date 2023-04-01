« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4  (Read 7688 times)

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #80 on: October 24, 2023, 01:48:20 pm »
This weekend continues Spuds easy run so their last 9 matches to finish the first half of the season will feature 6 top 10 matchups!

Spurs have Palace away on Friday night
Arsenal have Sheff Utd at home
Chelsea have Brentford at home

United have City at home
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #81 on: October 25, 2023, 11:47:20 am »
Match 10 last season, for LFC, was a WIN

Forsest @ home last season was a WIN
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #82 on: October 26, 2023, 12:45:47 pm »
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #83 on: October 26, 2023, 02:24:16 pm »
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #84 on: October 26, 2023, 02:50:20 pm »
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #85 on: October 27, 2023, 08:44:26 pm »
More detail from Beez on the top half/bottom half
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #86 on: October 28, 2023, 02:59:55 pm »
Si Clancy: Brentford have more wins at Stanford Bridge in the last seven months than Chelsea do. ;D
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #87 on: October 29, 2023, 06:47:25 pm »
I think we are improving it, but as things stand, we are at 2.3 points per game. It has to get past 2.5 points per game for us to be in with a chance of winning the league.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #88 on: October 29, 2023, 07:02:06 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on October 29, 2023, 06:47:25 pm
I think we are improving it, but as things stand, we are at 2.3 points per game. It has to get past 2.5 points per game for us to be in with a chance of winning the league.

We've got an easier run of matches to come, our schedule has been the toughest of all the top teams so far.

2.37ppg gets 90 points so we're very close to where we need to be.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #89 on: October 29, 2023, 07:02:33 pm »
Think I may have to replace Chelsea with Villa  ;D
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #90 on: October 29, 2023, 07:05:28 pm »
Match 10 update:
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #91 on: October 29, 2023, 07:09:05 pm »
The rest:
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #92 on: October 29, 2023, 08:14:23 pm »
I think we are 13 points ahead of where we were after 10 games last season.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #93 on: October 29, 2023, 08:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on October 29, 2023, 08:14:23 pm
I think we are 13 points ahead of where we were after 10 games last season.

why?

just look at the season to go, it's 23pts this season, 16 last.


you think we had 10pts after 10 last season?
Logged

Offline TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #94 on: October 30, 2023, 02:09:38 am »
Quote from: JP-65 on October 29, 2023, 08:37:11 pm
why?

just look at the season to go, it's 23pts this season, 16 last.


you think we had 10pts after 10 last season?

We did only have 10 points after 10 games last season BTW and where 10th in the league.
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #95 on: October 30, 2023, 09:32:16 am »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on October 30, 2023, 02:09:38 am
We did only have 10 points after 10 games last season BTW and where 10th in the league.

Nope, we had 16 and were 7th albeit with a game in hand on some.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #96 on: October 30, 2023, 10:19:04 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on October 30, 2023, 09:32:16 am
Nope, we had 16 and were 7th albeit with a game in hand on some.


thnx
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #97 on: October 30, 2023, 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on October 30, 2023, 02:09:38 am
We did only have 10 points after 10 games last season BTW and where 10th in the league.


To yourself & Caps.....this is not a data free thread!  It was started 20 seasons ago to provide FACTS to the website as so many threads were full of opinions not supported by data.  Now, I can make an error, and when pointed out I apologise and correct, but if I'm wrong it should be supported with facts or data that we can all see.

I'm attaching my database for LFC's 2022-23 season, which has us @ 16 points after 10 matches, beating West Ham being the 10th match.

I'm also attaching Soccerstats website database for same, which has W4 L2 D4 for those 10 matches, or 16 points by my reckoning!

What's your evidence?
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #98 on: October 30, 2023, 02:48:29 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on October 30, 2023, 10:25:55 am

To yourself & Caps.....this is not a data free thread!  It was started 20 seasons ago to provide FACTS to the website as so many threads were full of opinions not supported by data.  Now, I can make an error, and when pointed out I apologise and correct, but if I'm wrong it should be supported with facts or data that we can all see.

I'm attaching my database for LFC's 2022-23 season, which has us @ 16 points after 10 matches, beating West Ham being the 10th match.

I'm also attaching Soccerstats website database for same, which has W4 L2 D4 for those 10 matches, or 16 points by my reckoning!

What's your evidence?

I think what the Cunning Scorpion may have done is looked at Liverpool's points after Round 10, instead of after 10 matches.

Liverpool had 10 points at this point, but had only played 8 games, due to Lizzy Two's death meaning round 7 & 8 were postponed until later in the season.
LFC won their next two games after this to move to 16 points from the first 10 games actually played.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #99 on: October 30, 2023, 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: RJH on October 30, 2023, 02:48:29 pm
I think what the Cunning Scorpion may have done is looked at Liverpool's points after Round 10, instead of after 10 matches.

Liverpool had 10 points at this point, but had only played 8 games, due to Lizzy Two's death meaning round 7 & 8 were postponed until later in the season.
LFC won their next two games after this to move to 16 points from the first 10 games actually played.



That's the problem with assertions without any backup, & you're probably right, as we were 10 points after 8 matches.

Time is time, each game as it comes, not hard to figure out ;D
Logged

Offline TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #100 on: November 2, 2023, 12:17:08 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on October 30, 2023, 09:32:16 am
Nope, we had 16 and were 7th albeit with a game in hand on some.

Oops, apologies, serves write for commenting after a few too many drinks!
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #101 on: November 2, 2023, 04:22:15 pm »
Match 11 last season, for LFC, was a LOSS

Southampton AWAY last season was a DRAW (last match of season)
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #102 on: November 2, 2023, 04:29:31 pm »
We haven't played a poor team AWAY so far this season, the worst being Wolves who are 12th currently.  Amazing when this is the 11th match of the season!

Worst team @ HOME is Bournemouth in 17th place currently.

Both of these matches ended 3-1 for us.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #103 on: November 7, 2023, 10:38:42 am »
Match 11 update:
« Last Edit: November 7, 2023, 10:51:06 am by JP-65 »
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #104 on: November 7, 2023, 10:40:07 am »
The rest:
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #105 on: November 7, 2023, 02:06:54 pm »
I've moved United out into the Results-Other grouping, & moved Spurs into the main grouping, so one can see the current Top 4 in one picture
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #106 on: November 7, 2023, 02:15:31 pm »
City game is a 6-pointer now, we basically cant afford to lose it if we are to challenge them.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #107 on: November 9, 2023, 10:48:45 am »
Match 12 last season, for LFC, was a LOSS

Brentford @ HOME last season was a WIN
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #108 on: November 10, 2023, 02:58:56 pm »
Great one from Beez

Liverpool had six players out injured last night for the first time this season.

We talk about tactics and who played well or poorly and chances missed and loads of other things but maybe how many lads are available matters more than any of it...
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #109 on: November 12, 2023, 07:21:13 pm »
Best defense in the league (especially since we've had 4 reds)!
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 am »
Match 12 update:
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 11:14:02 am »
The rest:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:26:25 am by JP-65 »
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 am »
The season to go highlights the impact our poor start had last season:

From match 13 & on, the table is:

City 60pts
Arse 53
Utd  52
LFC  51
NU   50
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 am »
Some interesting schedule quirks:

We've only played 2 of the bottom 5
City have played 5 of the bottom 6
Spurs have played all the bottom 5
Arsenal have played 7 of the bottom 8
Chelsea have played 5 of the bottom 6
United have played 5 of the bottom 6
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 11:40:14 am »
United have lost all 4 matches against the top 10
Chelsea have played 4 home matches against the top 10, with a loss and 3 draws
Chelsea home form is horrible @ 1.0 ppg
Newcastle away form is horrible @ 0.8 ppg

We've played our toughest matches away from home so far
Spurs have to play City, Villa, Newcastle, Brighton & West Ham to complete their 1H of the season.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 12:24:47 pm »
Quote from: JP-65 on Yesterday at 11:31:42 am
Some interesting schedule quirks:

We've only played 2 of the bottom 5
City have played 5 of the bottom 6
Spurs have played all the bottom 5
Arsenal have played 7 of the bottom 8
Chelsea have played 5 of the bottom 6
United have played 5 of the bottom 6
The bottom 5/6/7/8 from which season? If its this season, then we can understand that the reason those bottom teams are bottom is precisely that they have faced so many difficult opponents.

If its last seasons bottom teams, then of course its a good sign for us.
Logged

Offline JP-65

  • FA/UEFA/FIFA are not fit for purpose
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 01:54:59 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 12:24:47 pm
The bottom 5/6/7/8 from which season? If its this season, then we can understand that the reason those bottom teams are bottom is precisely that they have faced so many difficult opponents.

If its last seasons bottom teams, then of course its a good sign for us.


Current league table.
This, in addition to playing our tough one's away, is why our schedule so far, has been the hardest of the top teams.
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2023/4
« Reply #117 on: Today at 02:37:48 pm »
Its of no help when we struggle against the dross away from Anfield.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 