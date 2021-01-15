« previous next »
Offline b_joseph

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #440 on: Today at 02:55:48 pm »
Homa and Fitz with the double brainfart. Madness
Online stockdam

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #441 on: Today at 02:55:54 pm »
Rory piles the pressure on mullet-head.
Online stockdam

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #442 on: Today at 02:57:00 pm »
Straka has put no pressure on Thomas. The middle order for Europe have been weak.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:57:07 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 02:55:48 pm
Homa and Fitz with the double brainfart. Madness
terrible from Homa that
Online John C

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:59:03 pm »
Well done Rory lad.
Online stockdam

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #445 on: Today at 02:59:07 pm »
Mullet-head concedes. Rory was just far too good for him. Good solid win.
Online Crouch Potato

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #446 on: Today at 02:59:33 pm »
Annoying that the matches we are 2 up in are right at the bottom, so lots of time for things to go tits up.
Online stockdam

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #447 on: Today at 03:01:51 pm »
Disappointed with Straka and Lowry as they have weak opponents.

Fitzpatrick hasnt played well either.but gets a giftstill 1 down. He needs to dig deep now.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #448 on: Today at 03:02:47 pm »
Hatton back to 2up
Online The North Bank

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:03:32 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:01:51 pm
Disappointed with Straka and Lowry as they have weak opponents.

Sure enough they got a shot back in the last
Online Crouch Potato

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:05:25 pm »
Shane Lowry seemed to go off the boil towards the end of the season.
Online Ray K

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #451 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm »
Really need Matt Fitz to step up here. His Ryder Cup record is really poor for a player of his ability.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #452 on: Today at 03:08:45 pm »
McGinley stopped chirping now which is one good thing I guess
Online John C

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #453 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
Who said they wanted this to get exciting?
Ffs this is horrid now.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #454 on: Today at 03:12:26 pm »
Well done Tyrell lad, just need half a point from someone, anyone 🙏
Offline b_joseph

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #455 on: Today at 03:12:29 pm »
Either Fitz does it or we are waiting for a while
Online Libertine

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #456 on: Today at 03:12:54 pm »
Brilliant chip by Hatton to win.

14-7. Sounds comfortable on the scoreboard.

Fitzpatrick to win a half on the 18th?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #457 on: Today at 03:14:26 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:09:23 pm
Who said they wanted this to get exciting?
Ffs this is horrid now.
I know, it's getting worrying, possibly relying on Tommy or Bob McIntyre getting something from the bottom two as the other games are solid red
Online BER

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #458 on: Today at 03:14:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:25:41 am
On Sky Paul McGinley is saying he hasn't got a problem with it all. He should do. One thing in golf that is precious is a bit of on-course etiquette. Once we accept that encroachment from a caddy like that is ok the game hurtles downwards from then. That's my opinion anyway.

It was cuntish behaviour not gamesmanship as such.

What do others feel?

As a casual viewer it's been great. Golf could do with a bit more needle and emotion. And more events with this format.
Offline Lusty

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #459 on: Today at 03:14:41 pm »
Can't believe there isn't half a point out there somewhere now. Could be a long nervy wait though.
Online The North Bank

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #460 on: Today at 03:17:03 pm »
I think thats done now, Europe will end up with 16 at least
Online stockdam

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #461 on: Today at 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 03:05:25 pm
Shane Lowry seemed to go off the boil towards the end of the season.

However 4 birdies in the last 5 holes is good. He needs to keep it going.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #462 on: Today at 03:17:35 pm »
Look at it the other way, no way will America win all the remaining matches.
Online stockdam

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #463 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Did Homa stick in the bunker? Big shot from Fitzpatrick but he makes a hash of it.
