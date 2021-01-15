Homa and Fitz with the double brainfart. Madness
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Disappointed with Straka and Lowry as they have weak opponents.
Who said they wanted this to get exciting?Ffs this is horrid now.
On Sky Paul McGinley is saying he hasn't got a problem with it all. He should do. One thing in golf that is precious is a bit of on-course etiquette. Once we accept that encroachment from a caddy like that is ok the game hurtles downwards from then. That's my opinion anyway.It was cuntish behaviour not gamesmanship as such.What do others feel?
Shane Lowry seemed to go off the boil towards the end of the season.
