Top match will be hard one to predict. I fancy that Rahm will be fired up and will win. It might be important to get an early blue on the board.



Hovland didn’t play well this afternoon and will need to putt much better.

Rose should be hard to beat and I’m expecting him to win a tight match.

Hopefully Rory will hammer mullet-head.

I think Homa has been their best player and will be too strong for Fitzpatrick.

Hatton could struggle although Harman hasn’t impressed me. Hatton will need to grind.

Hopefully Koepka doesn’t give a shit and Aberg wins this one.

Thomas is probably their weakest player on current form but I haven’t really been impressed by Straka also. If Straka keeps the ball on the fairway then he wins.

Schauffe will probably have too much experience for Hojgaard.

If Lowry can find his form then he should beat Spieth but he’ll need to keep grinding.

Can’t see Fleetwood losing to Fowler.

MacIntryre against Clark could go either way and it depends on who keeps their nerves. Both looked shaky at times.



Europe have top loaded the draw and it will be important that we get at least 2 wins from the top 4 and hopefully 3 wins. The other matches could go either way and it will be important to hold our key putts. I hope it doesn’t come down to our tail end.



We may need big performances from Fitzpatrick, Hatton and Lowry.



It won’t be easy but Europe are clear favourites. Keep the ball in play and hole the big putts. Let the USA do the chasing.