I think you're spot on to be honest mate. I also suspect the US psyche is made up of the individual rather than the collective despite them being a single nation side.



Bang on mate. Personally, I think the American camp do believe in themselves and think they're better as individuals across the board and therefore it'll always translate to the team environment. At home that can be easier, but on European soil with 3 or 4 of the top 10 players in the world on the opposition team, you need to be more cohesive and realise what you are up against.Koepka talks a lot, he's just been hammered along with Scheffler, the best ball striker on the planet and world number 1. Spieth has played terribly. Schauffele and Cantlay are usually great together but have found no stride. Burns as a captains pick was woeful yesterday. Homa and Harman have done well but really, the USA team have just not turned up and you get found out quickly when it spreads throughout the team.