Author Topic: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.

Armchair expert

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:40:14 am »
The Americans could still get out this session with a draw or better which would be a massive boost for them
John C

  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:42:09 am »
Could have made a fortune if wed have put a RAWK contribution swear-box on each tee 😁
Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:48:49 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:37:36 am
I think you're spot on to be honest mate. I also suspect the US psyche is made up of the individual rather than the collective despite them being a single nation side.

Bang on mate. Personally, I think the American camp do believe in themselves and think they're better as individuals across the board and therefore it'll always translate to the team environment. At home that can be easier, but on European soil with 3 or 4 of the top 10 players in the world on the opposition team, you need to be more cohesive and realise what you are up against.

Koepka talks a lot, he's just been hammered along with Scheffler, the best ball striker on the planet and world number 1. Spieth has played terribly. Schauffele and Cantlay are usually great together but have found no stride. Burns as a captains pick was woeful yesterday. Homa and Harman have done well but really, the USA team have just not turned up and you get found out quickly when it spreads throughout the team.
Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:51:34 am »
As a European you'd be gutted to be the first one to lose a match to these!


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:55:23 am »
Right, 2 up. Just hit fairways now, 3 woods and irons, whatever it takes.


DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:12:55 am »
Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:13:23 am »
This could end 2-2 which would be good for the US after what could have been







The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
Lot of swearing happening on the greens.

"We apologise for any bad language you may have heard"
Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #248 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »







Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #249 on: Today at 10:15:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:14:13 am
Lot of swearing happening on the greens.

"We apologise for any bad language you may have heard"

They should come out with our rollup!  ;D


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:16:50 am »
Bugger







Armchair expert

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:18:39 am »
Shocking from the bluenose Fleetwood
Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:19:37 am »
Yeah awful putt that







Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #253 on: Today at 10:20:16 am »
Cups the size of kitchen sinks for Rory on the back 9. Never looked like missing that.




Armchair expert

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #254 on: Today at 10:20:31 am »
Brilliant from Rory
Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #255 on: Today at 10:20:43 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 10:18:39 am
Shocking from the bluenose Fleetwood

Doesn't matter but they made hard work of that match, the US team was rubbish.

