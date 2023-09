Been saying this for years, he has a really poor swing and a very odd grip. My mates have replied by referring to his results but he constantly gets out of the shit with an incredible short game so I was made up to hear Faldo talk about the flaws in his swing yesterday. I can't quite understand why a pro wouldn't have fixed it a long time ago.



And he's not even getting the results any more. I don't think he's won for a couple of seasons. He was beyond imperious for a year and a half but yeah, he doesn't look willing or able to fix the flaws in his game.USA basically needed to prevent us getting to 10 points today, I think. We look good to reach that by the end of the first session. I've never seen such a one sided Ryder Cup, the only "moment" they've had is JT winning a hole to take them back to 2 down. Talking of Thomas it says something that the guy who was least deserving of qualifying based on form has probably been their best performer today.McIlroy has been pretty poor and he's set to get 3 points from three. In fact Europe in general haven't been that good this morning compared to yesterday. Points there for the taking of anyone in American colours could hit a ball straight.