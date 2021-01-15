« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.  (Read 1499 times)

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:53:13 am »
Rahm inches from a hole in one.

Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,060
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:53:28 am »
Gran Jon Rahm! Almost a hole in one, hits the pin.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,339
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:55:11 am »
EU on fire early on
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:06:33 am »
Hovland and Aberg having a mad match - no tied hole in the first 6.

Standard Hovland chip-in on the first too.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,339
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:11:58 am »
Magnificent decision from Luke to do the foresomes first.

Not been done in 30 years I think they said.

Blue everywhere at the moment. Just the momentum we needed
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,059
  • Truthiness
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:21:51 am »
You know it's going well when Rory is banging putts into the middle of the cup.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,979
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:36:08 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:21:51 am
You know it's going well when Rory is banging putts into the middle of the cup.

Yeah on the face of it McIlroy and Fleetwood is a strong pairing but neither are great putters.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:39:32 am »
Anybody got links to Sky Sports coverage? The US stream i'm watching is more commercials than golf!
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 530
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:48:24 am »
Rahm chips in under huge pressure!
Logged
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,038
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:48:47 am »
Confident chip from Rahm there ;D
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,059
  • Truthiness
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:51:27 am »
Rahmbo!!
Holes won so far: EUR 13 - 4 USA
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:51:52 am »
Those tee shirts aren't very flattering to some of the European players.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,339
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:53:45 am »
You have to say USA are bottling it at the moment
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,059
  • Truthiness
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:55:54 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 08:53:45 am
You have to say USA are bottling it at the moment
Cantlay just hit one of the worst shots I've seen by a pro. It hit the middle of the water, about 25 yards short of the green.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,339
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:59:29 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:55:54 am
Cantlay just hit one of the worst shots I've seen by a pro. It hit the middle of the water, about 25 yards short of the green.

When I played that would of been my best shot!


But yeah theyre in major trouble of going 4-0 down
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:02:52 am »
Oh yes, My bet on europe to win day 1 could be won by lunch.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
  • JFT96.
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:36:08 am »
This is a bloodbath. Europe at home with momentum and a lead will be very hard to peg back. I just wish Dougherty and co on commentary would put their cocks away when talking about it, fucking nauseating.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,024
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:39:29 am »
If I hear "good good" once more may have turn it off completely.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,545
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:50:29 am »
Great start from Europe, looks like I won't be doing much work today! 😬
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,545
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:51:58 am »
Rahm and Hatton win 4&3
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,059
  • Truthiness
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:53:08 am »
First point on the board at 10:51 local time Friday morning. Good good  ;)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,989
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:55:17 am »
Burns was all over the place, Scheffler eventually weighed down by it but credit to Rahm and Hatton, surely they will be out again later

Koepka was a strange omission.

Europe dovetailing beautifully in every match
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:58:13 am »
Has the ryder cup ever been won in 2 days. Imagine europe going 16-0 after 2 days. Thats like winning 7-0 at football!
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 