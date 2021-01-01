Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Author
Topic: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome. (Read 1313 times)
Libertine
Legacy Fan
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,078
Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 07:53:13 am
Rahm inches from a hole in one.
Logged
Crosby Nick 128
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 107,060
Poultry in Motion
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 07:53:28 am
Gran Jon Rahm! Almost a hole in one, hits the pin.
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
gjr1
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,337
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 07:55:11 am
EU on fire early on
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.
Libertine
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,078
Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 08:06:33 am
Hovland and Aberg having a mad match - no tied hole in the first 6.
Standard Hovland chip-in on the first too.
Logged
gjr1
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,337
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 08:11:58 am
Magnificent decision from Luke to do the foresomes first.
Not been done in 30 years I think they said.
Blue everywhere at the moment. Just the momentum we needed
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 34,055
Truthiness
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 08:21:51 am
You know it's going well when Rory is banging putts into the middle of the cup.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
