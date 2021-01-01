« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.  (Read 1312 times)

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:53:13 am »
Rahm inches from a hole in one.

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,060
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:53:28 am »
Gran Jon Rahm! Almost a hole in one, hits the pin.
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:55:11 am »
EU on fire early on
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:06:33 am »
Hovland and Aberg having a mad match - no tied hole in the first 6.

Standard Hovland chip-in on the first too.
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:11:58 am »
Magnificent decision from Luke to do the foresomes first.

Not been done in 30 years I think they said.

Blue everywhere at the moment. Just the momentum we needed
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,055
  • Truthiness
Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:21:51 am »
You know it's going well when Rory is banging putts into the middle of the cup.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 