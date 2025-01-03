Jarrell's got some ways to go. He lacks that top line speed and agility that give an edge to Konate, Gomez, Van Dijk (prime). For Konate and Virgil they also have their size and strength and importantly, know how to use it well.

Quansah needs to develop that aggression in the duel first, never get pushed off again, concede some fouls early on while you figure out how much the ref will let slide. In time, be like peak Carragher in that regard. He makes the most of his height, aggression (Gomez never did), positioning, and then his ability on the ball - long term maybe he has a place here. He slacks off on the positioning, aggression then he doesn't have the recovery option that say Konate's pace gives you, and playing this position, you won't last.

