Jarell Quansah

Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2000 on: January 3, 2025, 11:40:32 pm
Quote from: newterp on January  3, 2025, 11:31:19 pm
Better than anything Yoro has shown in England.

No Yorky has stated that Quansah is the best young centreback in England. That means that he has to be better than all of Saliba, Colwill, Van Den Ven, Branthwaite, Badiashille, Fofana and Yoro.

As for Yoro he is almost 3 years younger than Quansah but has much more experience already. This is the point Quansah desperately needs more top-flight experience. He is a talented player but needs to be playing week in and week out for me if he is to fulfill his potential.
mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2001 on: January 4, 2025, 08:53:52 am
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on January  3, 2025, 11:33:06 pm
Jarell is a great talent but needs a run of games to keep progressing after breaking through last season. He'll be fine v United.

Perhaps a loan next season to EPL team who play possesion based is the move next season although we'd have to sign a CB or upgrade one from the Academy as his 4th choice.
tubby

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2002 on: January 4, 2025, 08:57:55 am
If he goes out on loan it'll be to a PL team, he's established now and there'd be a lot of interest.
mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2003 on: January 4, 2025, 09:17:19 am
Quote from: tubby on January  4, 2025, 08:57:55 am
If he goes out on loan it'll be to a PL team, he's established now and there'd be a lot of interest.

No doubt but that would mean we would need someone to take his place as 4th choice which is what I'm unsure about.

Don't forget he wont hit his prime for another 5 years most likely so I'm really unsure what the club would want to do, they might value him training with our team and the 15-20 games he plays for Liverpool might be more valuable for him for the next few seasons.
Zlen

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2004 on: January 4, 2025, 10:35:47 am
What a great chance for him tomorrow to slay some demons from the last season game against ManU. I'm sure he'll shine tomorrow.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2005 on: January 4, 2025, 02:57:37 pm
Jarrell's got some ways to go. He lacks that top line speed and agility that give an edge to Konate, Gomez, Van Dijk (prime). For Konate and Virgil they also have their size and strength and importantly, know how to use it well.
Quansah needs to develop that aggression in the duel first, never get pushed off again, concede some fouls early on while you figure out how much the ref will let slide. In time, be like peak Carragher in that regard. He makes the most of his height, aggression (Gomez never did), positioning, and then his ability on the ball - long term maybe he has a place here. He slacks off on the positioning, aggression then he doesn't have the recovery option that say Konate's pace gives you, and playing this position, you won't last.
Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2006 on: January 4, 2025, 03:07:42 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January  4, 2025, 02:57:37 pm
Jarrell's got some ways to go. He lacks that top line speed and agility that give an edge to Konate, Gomez, Van Dijk (prime). For Konate and Virgil they also have their size and strength and importantly, know how to use it well.
Quansah needs to develop that aggression in the duel first, never get pushed off again, concede some fouls early on while you figure out how much the ref will let slide. In time, be like peak Carragher in that regard. He makes the most of his height, aggression (Gomez never did), positioning, and then his ability on the ball - long term maybe he has a place here. He slacks off on the positioning, aggression then he doesn't have the recovery option that say Konate's pace gives you, and playing this position, you won't last.


At this stage of his career, I would say he is a far better footballer than actual defender. His strength is his ball-playing ability. He is really good on the ball. He is calm, waits for passing angles, and executes his passes really well.

I would say his actual defending is pretty average though. He isn't great 1v1. He isn't great in aerial duels or ground duels and his concentration isn't the best. That for me is why I would like to see him go out on loan to a PL or top Championship side and play week in and week out.

He is really talented centreback with a high ceiling but like most 21 year old centrebacks he needs to actually play games and improve. I am not sure that will happen here.
bornandbRED

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2007 on: January 4, 2025, 03:22:01 pm
Compare him to Saliba who is only a bit older. Or even Gomez when he was that age. Thats the level he needs to be at to make it here. 

For me, he doesnt have any outstanding physical qualities a la Gomez/Matip/VVD/Konate, who all have one or a combination of pace/strength/aerial ability/size. A PL loan would help.
newterp

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2008 on: January 4, 2025, 03:44:58 pm
I think his contract extension was an accident.

Hughes: So - whose contracts are we going to renew and extend? Mo, VVD, Trent, Diaz, Konate?

FSG: Contract extensions? Que?

Hughes: Ok, Quansah it is!

Done!
FlashGordon

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2009 on: January 5, 2025, 01:02:21 am
Hes about as good a CB prospect as you could imagine to get from the Academy. He was absolutely sublime for most of last season, had one or two mistakes, which all young defenders have in them.

Another of ours people are quick to write off and theyll go silent as he continues to boss it.
FlashGordon

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2010 on: January 5, 2025, 01:03:19 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on January  4, 2025, 03:22:01 pm
Compare him to Saliba who is only a bit older. Or even Gomez when he was that age. Thats the level he needs to be at to make it here. 

For me, he doesnt have any outstanding physical qualities a la Gomez/Matip/VVD/Konate, who all have one or a combination of pace/strength/aerial ability/size. A PL loan would help.

You told me before Virgil had lost his agility and hed never get it back and hed never get back to the same level as before.

Ill take CB evaluations from others.
BobPaisley3

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2011 on: January 5, 2025, 09:47:07 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on January  5, 2025, 01:02:21 am
Hes about as good a CB prospect as you could imagine to get from the Academy. He was absolutely sublime for most of last season, had one or two mistakes, which all young defenders have in them.

Another of ours people are quick to write off and theyll go silent as he continues to boss it.
He was unfortunate that on the rare occasions he made a silly mistake, it was seemingly punished with a goal.
afc tukrish

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2012 on: January 5, 2025, 12:53:50 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  5, 2025, 09:47:07 am
He was unfortunate that on the rare occasions he made a silly mistake, it was seemingly punished with a goal.

Feature of the position he plays, needs to understand that. Forward hits a bad pass, raises a hand in acknowledgement. Central defender fails tom step up, other team scores, cue digital outrage...

One of the reasons we love Virj is that he seemingly goes through entire matches without making any mistakes.

Quansah is in a good position to learn that by watching the Emperor of Defending...
AmanShah21

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm
Slot saying he felt ill and asked to be subbed off. That's certainly better news than injury but it does worry me if his confidence is shot because he has been in really bad form under Slot. Hopefully things xan turn around for him quickly and he finally catches a break.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 11:11:55 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm
Slot saying he felt ill and asked to be subbed off. That's certainly better news than injury but it does worry me if his confidence is shot because he has been in really bad form under Slot. Hopefully things xan turn around for him quickly and he finally catches a break.
Good.
RedG13

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm
Slot saying he felt ill and asked to be subbed off. That's certainly better news than injury but it does worry me if his confidence is shot because he has been in really bad form under Slot. Hopefully things xan turn around for him quickly and he finally catches a break.
Good News. Hope he feeling better for Saturday.
Garnier

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
Awesome news that he's not injured.

Hasn't hit the heights he did in 2023/24, but young players are inconsistent by nature.
cptrios

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2017 on: Today at 01:37:46 am
Same illness as Szobo maybe? Im thrilled hes not hurt but not super excited by the prospect of the whole team coming down with something!
rothers

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #2018 on: Today at 07:55:32 am
Speaking after the match, Slot explained that Quansah was taken off due to the flare-up of an illness which had been afflicting him in recent days.

The Liverpool boss said: Jarell didnt feel really well. From the moment the game started until the moment we had to take him off, he felt a bit of pressure I think he said on his chest.

I have to ask him exactly, but he said he didnt feel well. It was not an injury. In the last few days he was a bit ill but we thought he was on his way back. Maybe that had something to do with it.
